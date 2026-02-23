Epstein in the Shadows

Incomplete Truths and the High Cost of Official Secrecy

Notice: My goal is to provide fresh insights with every post. This article focuses exclusively on new developments regarding the Epstein Files. For a comprehensive background on the saga, please visit our [full archive here]; the most recent updates are located at the bottom of the page.

Recently, social media was flooded with images purportedly showing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a child alongside his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, in the company of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. In reality, these images were sophisticated deepfakes, likely engineered as a character assassination attempt against Mamdani.

This targeted attempt to link Mamdani to the Epstein circle highlights the very type of conspiratorial fervor that experts argue is exacerbated by government gatekeeping. Dr. Kathryn Olmsted of the University of California, Davis, observes that conspiracy-minded thinking tends to flourish as governments become increasingly bigger and more secretive.

The handling of the ‘Epstein Files’ supports Olmsted’s view, as the Trump administration has worked to restrict what information about Epstein reaches the public. During the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump advocated for the full release of these records. Once President, his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, even claimed to possess a list of known co-conspirators. However, months later, Bondi, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, and Deputy Director Dan Bongino asserted that the files contained no actionable evidence for prosecution. When Congress appeared ready to force the release of the Department of Justice (DOJ) files on Epstein through the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Trump dismissed the Epstein scandal as a Democrat-led “hoax“ and reportedly pressured GOP lawmakers to oppose the legislation. Marjorie Taylor Greene, then a Representative from Georgia, claims Trump told her “his friends” were in danger if the files were released.

Following the enactment of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated the public disclosure of all DOJ records related to the case, the resulting rollout has faced intense scrutiny. While the Act allows for narrow redactions to protect survivor privacy or active investigations, critics argue the process has been applied inconsistently; in several documented instances, the identities of survivors were left exposed while the names of high-profile potential co-conspirators remained shielded from public view.

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie successfully led a bipartisan charge to “un-redact” some of the names of ten alleged co-conspirators through a mix of pressuring the DOJ and reading the names into the congressional record. However, the one convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, claims there are 25 others who received deals with the federal government to avoid prosecution. The DOJ’s decision to redact these ten co-conspirators demonstrates at best a violation of the law and disregard for transparency, and at worst, an effort to protect known co-conspirators. This secrecy is particularly galling given that nude images of victims, which were legally permitted to be redacted, were released by the DOJ.

The Architecture of Secrecy

Beyond the immediate legal battles, Ira E. Hyman Jr., a Professor of Psychology at Western Washington University, argues in Psychology Today that the “slow and incomplete release of information” regarding Epstein is actively fueling public belief in baseless conspiracy theories. A functional democracy is predicated on transparency; while the public would be better positioned to draw accurate conclusions if the files were released in their entirety, the Trump Administration has instead opted for a strictly selective release.

By the government’s own estimates, over three million files remain withheld or heavily obscured. A Channel 4 investigation concluded that a mere 2% of the documents have been made public. Compounding this, significant records held by the Epstein estate and various financial institutions remain hidden, while the government has occasionally posted and then abruptly retracted files. Consequently, these conspiracy theories may be less a product of public imagination and more a direct result of a secretive government providing a curated, rather than comprehensive, account of the facts.

The lack of transparency is further exacerbated by the fact that one of the most powerful figures at the center of the Epstein narrative, President Donald Trump, remains largely redacted despite frequent mentions. According to New York Times, President Trump is referenced 38,000 times in the released files; however, Representative Jamie Raskin notes that Trump’s name appears over a million times in the unredacted, unreleased versions. Furthermore, unlike other nations that have utilized these disclosures to launch inquiries into financial and sexual crimes, the U.S. government, led by Trump, has not engaged in any formal investigation of the public officials or institutions implicated in the files.

Ultimately, a critical analysis of the files, one that prioritizes evidence over speculation, is the most effective path forward. Lawmakers like Representative Thomas Massie have suggested that as the 2026 election approaches, more Republican Party officials may defect and support a full release in an effort to claim the mantle of public transparency. However, achieving true accountability requires the public to maintain pressure on legislators rather than succumbing to fatigue or dismissing all evidentiary discussions as mere “conspiracy.” What follows are some of the latest findings uncovered within the Epstein files.

Breeding Grounds: The Eugenics Obsession at Zorro Ranch

“New Mexico approves truth commission on alleged Jeffrey Epstein ranch abuse,” read a The Guardian headline on February 17, 2026. The day prior, New Mexico officially approved a commission to investigate years of alleged abuse at Epstein’s estate outside Santa Fe, known as Zorro Ranch. This legislative action followed intense public pressure sparked by revelations in the recently released Epstein files. The commission aims to address the testimonies of multiple women and girls who reported being sexually abused on the sprawling 10,000-acre (4,000-hectare) property, which served as a secluded hub for Epstein’s operations for decades.

In 2019, The Guardian reported on a disturbing ambition, “Epstein reportedly hoped to develop a super-race of humans with his DNA.” This coverage expanded on earlier reporting from The New York Times, which detailed Epstein’s plan to “seed the human race” by impregnating up to 20 women at a time at his ranch. Epstein was reportedly motivated in part by a desire to extend his life. Recent revelations from the unsealed files confirm these reports, linking his actions to a deep-seated belief in eugenics, a discredited social philosophy that advocates for ‘improving’ the human gene pool through selective breeding and the systematic exclusion of groups deemed inferior.

Many online observers have described the New Mexico ranch as a “baby farm,” which implies that infants were being tested there. While there have been allegations of sexual abuse on the property, no reporting or evidence within the files has proven the existence of a baby farm. Nevertheless, the documents do include specific details that are drawing significant attention to the story. For example, the files include a survivor who claimed she was used by Epstein as a “human incubator” in 2002. In 2013, another woman wrote via email to remind Epstein that he made “threats” toward her and stated, “You offered to buy my baby six months into our relationship.” Another email sent in 2019 to a conservative radio host in New Mexico read, “Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.” The sender, using an encrypted email address, promised to send a USB with videos confirming the claims, but it is not known if the USB was sent.

The document releases also include a series of email exchanges from September 2011 that journalists attribute to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, congratulating Epstein on purportedly having a “baby boy.” One message reads: “Don’t know if you are still on this bbm [BlackBerry Messenger] but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy.” In another email, the sender, presumably Ferguson, wrote: “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx.” Despite these messages, Epstein is not known to have had any children. Indeed, the sender, seemingly the Duchess of York, appears surprised by the news, writing: “You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby.” Further complicating this narrative is a February 2012 email sent to Epstein from a redacted address which states: “Baby boy due on March 15th.” Epstein’s brother denied that his brother had a child.

Regardless of whether or not he fathered a child, the files shed light on how Epstein’s obsession with gene editing led him to recruit so-called “code breakers” from the National Security Agency (NSA). This is not too surprising as I have previously noted that the files illustrate that Epstein had contact with high-level officials from U.S. intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA). Drop Site News reports that Epstein recruited gene-code breakers – scientists and technologists that decipher or manipulate the genetic code, enabling the editing, rewriting, or expansion of DNA instructions – from the NSA for over a decade. Epstein reached out to Daniel Dubno, a CBS News producer who previously worked with The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He also reached out to computing pioneer Danny Hillis asking “i am looking for nsa quality code theorist.” Eventually, Epstein reportedly leveraged his friendship with then-White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler to seek help finding NSA codebreakers. Their relationship included thousands of emails where Ruemmler called him “Uncle Jeffrey.” This week, the exposure of these ties led to her high-profile departure from Goldman Sachs. Epstein’s connections with people in the intelligence community went beyond the U.S.

The Intelligence Nexus: Assets, Informants, and Mossad

“Israeli intelligence sources reject claims Jeffrey Epstein was Mossad [The Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations] operative following document releases,” read a February 2026 Fox News headline. The Israeli government seemingly felt compelled to address the matter after unsealed files revealed that both an FBI informant and a confidential human source had explicitly identified Epstein as an asset of Israeli intelligence (possibly Mossad, the national intelligence agency of the State of Israel).

The documents further corroborate these ties, detailing Epstein’s extensive connections to Israeli intelligence circles and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Most recently, the files disclosed how Epstein brokered a series of high-level deals involving Barak, Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Following revelations that he was one of the ten co-conspirators linked to Epstein, and maintained a long-standing relationship with him, Sulayem resigned from his position at DP World on February 13, 2026.

Inner Circles: The Administration and the Epstein Network

There are indications in the files that Epstein’s connections to Trump’s inner circle, if not Trump himself, persisted into Trump’s first term. One of those connections was Tom Barrack, who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria. During Trump’s first term, Barrack was a top fundraiser, key advisor, and Chairman of the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Committee. Barrack joins other administration officials discussed in previous posts as having associations with Epstein, such as former Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The relationship with another known associate from Trump’s first term has also become clearer. Epstein maintained a surprisingly close relationship with Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist during Trump’s first term. Files indicate Epstein advised Bannon on how to structure his podcast to build a media empire rather than a non-governmental organization (NGO), which would have invited stricter financial scrutiny. In addition to leveraging his relationship with Canadian-American billionaire Mortimer Zuckerman to influence the New York Daily News’s coverage of allegations following his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor, Epstein worked with Bannon to repair his public image by positioning him as a figure who could expose the secrets of the global “elite.”

Their correspondence suggests they discussed Trump’s apprehension regarding Bannon speaking to Epstein, with Epstein texting Bannon: “Now you can understand why Trump wakes up in the middle of the night sweating when he hears you and I are friends.”

In a text message exchange, Bannon and Epstein bemoaned how Trump had lost the midterm elections to the Democrats. Bannon stated that the White House had “zero plan to punch back.” “He is really borderline,” Epstein responded. “Not sure what he may do.” Bannon replied, “I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 amendment,” referring to the 25th Amendment, which is a constitutional mechanism used to remove a president from office who is deemed unfit to serve. In 2017, Michael Wolff, who also close to Epstein, reported that Bannon had once warned Trump that the 25th Amendment was the actual threat to his presidency.

The Ivy League Contagion: Academic Collateral Damage

The ripples of the Epstein scandal have been particularly destructive within academia. Academia’s connections to Epstein have been discussed for years including Larry Summers (who stepped down from some roles at Harvard University and OpenAI as a result), Noam Chomsky, and Marvin Minsky. Minsky, a renowned MIT AI scientist, had connections to Epstein, including accepting research funding and visiting Epstein’s private island. Minsky was also implicated in accusations by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed she was directed by Epstein to have sex with him, allegations denied by Minsky’s widow.

In the weeks following the release of the largest trove of files, several prominent professors have faced severe professional consequences. At the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), officials removed the media expert profile of Mark Tramo, an associate adjunct professor of neurology, following a petition for his removal. Meanwhile, David Ross resigned as department chair at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan after records showed he responded enthusiastically to Epstein’s proposal for an art exhibit featuring underage models. At Yale University, computer science professor David Gelernter was removed from the classroom pending a review of his correspondence with Epstein. Columbia University recently severed ties with Dr. Thomas Magnani and stripped Dr. Letty Moss-Salentijn of her administrative duties. The disciplinary actions followed the release of documents revealing that both dental college faculty members bypassed standard admissions protocols to facilitate the enrollment of Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend.

Similarly, Duke University closed three research centers, including the Center for Advanced Hindsight. While Duke University officials claimed the closure was unrelated to Director Dan Ariely’s hundreds of mentions in the Epstein files, the timing coincided with Ariely’s public defense of his relationship with the financier. University of Arizona cancelled its “Science of Consciousness” conference after anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff admitted to accepting funding from Epstein.

The fallout even reached university boardrooms. Brad Karp, a trustee at Union College, resigned from his role and his position at the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Additionally, Thomas Pritzker, cousin of Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker, a trustee at the University of Chicago, and Francine LeFrak, a trustee at Barnard College, have seen their ties to Epstein come under intense scrutiny.

Other academic leaders have attempted to get ahead of the controversy. Leon Botstein, the President of Bard College, wrote to his campus to clarify that his interactions with Epstein were strictly for fundraising purposes, describing Epstein as a “skilled manipulator.”

The Mechanics of Exploitation: Evidence of the Empire

What is well known is that Epstein engaged in trafficking girls. There have been allegations from survivors who claimed that they were as young as 11 years old. In the DOJ’s files, investigators concluded that Epstein knowingly sought out minors for sexual abuse and trafficking. There are videos which show Epstein chasing young girls around a kitchen, and there are images which show Epstein in the company of minors.

The files add more depth and questions to Epstein’s predictions. For example, email communications show Epstein instructing a 14-year-old girl to send him pictures of herself: “ he photos should not be porn but should be sexy, do you watch porn? &n=sp; [suspicious link removed] for example. &nb=p; you want to be free without being porn, but=laugh , have fun,” but reminds her “you are going to be 22. not =4 years old.”

There is also a statement from a lawyer who claims that a victim, who was at a prepubescent age, was sexually assaulted by someone who allegedly knew Maxwell and Epstein and may have been trafficked by them. The lawyer provided a redacted photo, describing it as follows: “The photo shows a girl, her face visible, who looks prepubescent with medium length dark hair. Several Caucasian men are holding the girl’s legs spread open…[the rest of the statement is quite graphic and can be found on page 7 at the bottom for those who want to read it].”

In addition to the crimes, there is further evidence detailing how Epstein constructed his sex trafficking empire. The files indicate that Epstein leveraged his ties to model Naomi Campbell – a prominent figure for Victoria’s Secret, whose chief executive at the time was another alleged co-conspirator, Les Wexner – to attract young girls aspiring to be models. It was previously known that Epstein would invite young women to parties, promising to introduce them to high-powered industry connections; however, one girl claimed the only people present besides the girls were reportedly Epstein and Trump. Epstein also aggressively commanded these women, telling one individual of unknown age: “its time you start an education. 1. do not say FUCK to anyone except in bed. especailly not at the table. 2. you are 22, –only ask questions of men. they are not really intersted in your opinions until you are 30. and then only marginally, 3. I am very respectful that you have not been taught 21 century science. , so you can be forgiven in beliveing the world is flat. or the sun relvolves around the earth.”

The Transparency Antidote: A Call for Accountability

This week, in an attempt to get members of Congress on the record about the Epstein files, Drop Site News deployed a reporter to Capitol Hill. Much to their chagrin, members of Congress either spoke in vague terms of wanting “justice” or “accountability” without naming specific processes or guilty parties, or they pretended that they had not had a chance to review the files.

Either way, it illustrates the ways in which the political class in the U.S. seems poised to take a pat on the back for releasing the files, but avoid doing what Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Sweden have done.

For their part, Democrats have responded by introducing “Virginia’s Law,” named after Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre. This landmark legislation seeks to eliminate the statute of limitations and jurisdictional restrictions in civil sexual abuse cases. However, much more needs to be done.

As long as the full record remains a curated subset of the truth, the vacuum will continue to be filled by sophisticated deepfakes and digital assassinations. True transparency is the only antidote to the conspiratorial fervor that currently thrives in the shadows of government gatekeeping.