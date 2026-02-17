Denmark’s Prime Minister Suffers from Delusions and Calls All Russians “Crazy”

Mette Frederiksen’s world view and threat statements as well as her disturbing stereotyping of the Russian people are beyond normal and must be seen as a threat to Denmark’s and Europe’s future.

Note the Prime Minister’s discriminatory remarks about the Russian people, which I document in the Note below. As Prime Minister, she speaks in effect as a representative of the Danish people. Is this acceptable in today’s Denmark? And what are the Russian people supposed to think of Denmark? Politics simply cannot be conducted in this way, and someone must now put a stop to her self-assured, amateurish and condescending militarist nonsense.

*****

Most people around the world know little about the Nordic countries’ security policies. Many still believe they are welfare states, based on equality and independent thinking, high levels of education, culture and dialogue, truly humanitarian and UN-supporting, and that they do not go to war except in self-defence.

All this is outdated knowledge today.

Since 1999, NATO’s bombing of Yugoslavia, Denmark has been an occupier in Iraq, joined the US in Afghanistan, bombed in Syria and in Iraq again, together with Norway, was the most active in destroying Libya and fully endorses the US/Israeli civilian and military actions against Iran.

Although it is difficult to measure, today’s Danish leadership is probably the most militaristic among the smaller European countries. Denmark used to be a country of peace, a footnote nation in NATO, a country where the government could discuss the Nordic region as a nuclear-free zone. I know this because, throughout the 1980s, I served as an expert on the government’s Security and Disarmament Committee. The country even had a disarmament minister and a peace research institute.

Sweden was neutral and non-aligned, a strong voice for solidarity with smaller nations, a promoter of the intelligent concept of common security and a mediator between Iran and Iraq. Finland was neutral and non-aligned but had a special relation to the Soviet Union – all of which was part of the Nordic Balance.

Not only have Finland and Sweden joined NATO without any analysis of possible consequences and without a decent public debate. In panic because, after Ukraine, Putin would occupy them all – unless they joined. As if this were not enough, the US, during the Biden administration, got 40+ bases in Scandinavia, 17 in Sweden, 15 in Finland, 7-8 in Norway and 3 in Denmark – all under US jurisdiction and with no guarantees as to what the US may bring in, including nuclear weapons.

If a war breaks out, these countries will now, in contrast to the past, become Russian priority targets. These decisions were possible because the government were more loyal to the US than to their own people.

And now the Trump Regime wants Greenland, will seek to militarise the larger region even more and further destroy this region’s historic role as a low-tension area with what was back then called the Nordic Balance – a much more intelligent policy than that of today.

I mention this as a prelude to what comes now with a focus on Denmark’s PM:

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY what Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says here, according to Danish news bureau, Ritzau. Sorry, it is in Danish, but it is what the Prime Minister said at the Munich Security Conference this past weekend (see the Note below where to see it).

It is pretty shocking.

Is there even one single journalist in Denmark today who dares – or is given the opportunity – to ask Prime Minister Frederiksen: “Excuse me, but what does the analysis look like that leads you to point to all these threats and claim that Putin intends to do what you say?”

Unfortunately, the answer is probably no. Journalists lack both the knowledge and the courage, and their editors higher up know what must not be asked in the Prime Minister’s vicinity.

If Danes do not soon put an end to the Prime Minister’s irrational, highly personal, and undocumented assumptions (and assumptions they remain until we see a 200–300‑page professionally competent threat assessment supporting her worldview), she will be – and remain – the greatest individual threat to Denmark’s future.

When hearing statements such as the Prime Minister’s, it is difficult not to think of the word paranoia, also called paranoid psychosis, which is a chronic condition characterised by long‑lasting delusions in a “compartmentalised” area of an otherwise functioning person. Read more about paranoia on Wikipedia. It states, among other things:

“Freud explained paranoia through the defence mechanism of projection, in which an evil and threatening part of the personality is split off and attributed to others. The previously evil part of the person is thereby rendered harmless through the paranoid system. The paranoid individual nevertheless feels a need to engage with this evil and fight it.”

I am not an expert in these matters and, of course, I am not making any diagnosis, but it is natural to consider whether there may be systematic delusions – something I have previously discussed on this blog.

She wants war, rearmament, and militarism to a far greater extent than Putin and the others she mentions. She insists that Europe must win over Russia, and if Russia wins in Ukraine, Putin will take all of it and then move on to take other countries. She never argues her point, and she is never asked by journalists how she makes such a threat assessment.

She is constitutionally unable to speak about mediation, self‑reflection, dialogue, negotiation, or diplomacy, and she lacks the empathy, statesmanship, and humility on which sound security policy must by definition be based.

Without the slightest reality check regarding what has happened in Europe since 2014, the Prime Minister continues this absurdly self‑confident advocacy for a worldview and threat perception that, in my best judgment, can only lead Denmark and Europe into disaster. And she does so in a forum I describe in The Munich Security Conference has become a 20‑million‑euro echo chamber for militaristic groupthink.

When she constantly speaks of weapons, rearmament, and of defeating someone, she implicitly promotes – without the slightest moral hesitation – destruction, mass death, and societal and environmental devastation. She promotes violence where diplomacy could be an option. Over time, she raises the threat level ever higher, adding threat upon threat.

I doubt that she is capable, even when entirely alone, of asking herself: What if I am wholly or partly mistaken? What could the consequences be for Danes and for Europe? Should I perhaps speak a bit more cautiously?

It is as if she must add more threats in order to convince herself that her initial (delusional) assumption was 100% correct and only becomes more correct. Previously, it was enough that Putin/Russia had entered Ukraine; then it was that he wanted to take all of Ukraine; and now it is that after Ukraine, he will attack other countries – apparently including a NATO country – otherwise why would NATO/EU countries need to rearm so much more?

I have worked with international politics in general and security policy in particular for more years than the Prime Minister has walked this earth. I have heard since birth that “the Russians are coming.” But these unreliable, pesky Russians have not come, and my analysis has led me to conclude that Russia does not intend to attack other countries, certainly not NATO or neutral states. You may agree or disagree, that is entirely fine.

But a Prime Minister should not be allowed to transfer her more or less categorical (delusional) assumptions to the national and international level and demand enormous, ever-increasing sums of money from the population that will influence the lives of future generations without ever being challenged, questioned, or scrutinised.

I will continue to do so – even if other Danes, including experts quoted everywhere in the media, cannot or will not. Perhaps the difference is that I am free and not paid by anyone.

Furthermore, Mette Frederiksen bases herself on another idea that collapses under its own unreasonableness – namely, the bizarre idea that military spending should be tied to a country’s economic development (GDP). Anyone who believes in that idea – and that includes politicians, media, and researchers, since they do not question it – must be unable to think outside the box of political correctness.

Military spending should be determined on the basis of a thorough analysis of civilian and military threats that may be conceivable within, for example, a twenty‑year horizon and within the framework of a balanced state budget. I have written about this here. When the Prime Minister – and everyone else – speak of military spending as a percentage of GDP, it is nothing but intellectual nonsense. And only possible because knowledge no longer plays any role in the practice of security policy.

But, it the GNP measure has a useful function for militarist kakistocrats: It frees them from talking about the real threats and how they are dealt with – “See how serious we are and how we really do something now we set off X% for this or that.”

In summary, the Putin figure whom the Prime Minister personally hates so intensely has, over time – entirely predictably from a psychological perspective – become her mirror image.

The only rearmament Denmark needs is intellectual and ethical. But that will not take place under her leadership. I still prefer to believe that it will become possible when the Danes wake up to the harsh reality of militarism.

But the window of opportunity closes a little each day with leaders like Mette Frederiksen and her European militarist friends.

Note

If you want to see for yourself what the Prime Minister says – including her discriminatory stereotyping that “this is how Russians are…and they won’t change” (!) – then first click here. Then scroll down to 14 February 2026, where there are three videos in each row. Four rows down, click on the one furthest to the right, titled “On Par? Fortifying the Foundation of Transatlantic Security.”

Then scroll to 27:58, where the Prime Minister – in her Besserwisser-asserting, self‑confident manner – expresses that the Russians do not want peace, because if they did, they would not bomb energy facilities in Ukraine these days when temperatures are minus 25 degrees. Clearly indignant but also condescending, she says, “It is so crazy that only the Russians would do such things. But that is how Russia is, and it will not change… And the only language they can understand is if we are just as tough as they are.” 140 million Russians characterised in on sentence – something nobody should ever do.

Then follows a tirade about how her colleagues did not listen to her when, years ago, she argued that NATO countries should give Ukraine everything it needed, including air defence and long‑range missiles capable of striking inside Russia so that Ukraine “wins the war.”

This unpleasant, Russophobic sequence was omitted from the report above by Ritzau, the Danish news bureau. Why, one wonders?

Mrs Frederiksen speaks here as Danish Prime Minister and, thus, as a representative of the Danish people. Do Danes support this kind of statement, which denigrates an entire people – all of them – and their state? Is this acceptable in Denmark today?

A final thought: How would the media and the world react if she instead stated: “It is obvious that Israel does not want peace; it just wants to carry out its genocide. It is so insane that only Jews would do such things, but that is how Israel is, and it will not change…”