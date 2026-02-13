A. Trade Measures & Market Signaling
Economic pressure can be applied instantly and scaled without violence.
Immediate Measures (within a week)
Government boycott US goods and services
A very powerful signal which over time will be felt.
Targeted tariffs on selected U.S. goods
Symbolic but high-visibility sectors send a clear message.
Suspend trade facilitation talks
A peaceful pause that signals deep concern.
Freeze U.S. participation in public procurement – military procurement in particular
A nonviolent way to reduce influence.
Competition law review of U.S. corporations
A legal tool to scrutinise market dominance.
Longer-Term Measures
EU–Asia–Africa trade corridors
Reducing reliance on U.S. markets.
European supply chains for critical minerals
Strategic autonomy in resource access.
European Strategic Trade Authority
Monitoring coercive practices globally.
Euro-denominated commodity markets
Weakening the dollar’s pricing monopoly.
The EU must resume contacts and negotiations with Russia, focusing on energy cooperation
To stop the US economic warfare on Europe, not least since the destruction of Nord Stream.
Stop accepting the US secondary sanctions
Trade with countries that are in your interest. Accepting US control of whom you deal with is a loss of sovereignty.
Join the Belt & Road Initiative, BRI
No less than 140+ countries participate, just not the West as a bloc.
B. Financial Countermeasures & De-Dollarisation
The most powerful nonviolent tools are financial; diversification is the long-term path to stability.
Immediate Measures (within a week)
Freeze new purchases of U.S. Treasuries
A peaceful and powerful signal.
Review dollar exposure in reserves
Central banks announce diversification.
Task force on alternative payment systems
A first step toward non-SWIFT infrastructure and an opportunity to work with those who are already developing it.
Suspend new U.S. listings on European exchanges
A symbolic but impactful pause.
Longer-Term Measures
Non-SWIFT payment systems
Euro-SWIFT, CIPS interoperability, regional clearing houses, seek cooperation directly with China too.
CBDC settlement networks
Digital currencies enabling non-U.S. cross-border payments.
Nonaligned Payments Corridor
A global alternative to U.S. financial dominance.
Global bond benchmark independent of U.S. Treasuries
A structural shift in global finance.
C. Corporate, Institutional & Citizen-Driven Actions
Citizens hold enormous nonviolent power; when millions change their consumption patterns, markets shift.
Immediate Measures (within a week)
Global boycott of U.S. products and services
A voluntary, moral, nonviolent act of resistance.
Consumer campaigns (“Don’t Buy From the Bully”)
Guides and challenges encouraging non-U.S. alternatives.
Pension fund reviews of U.S. political risk
Savings should not finance destabilising behaviour.
Shareholder activism
Resolutions demanding diversification away from U.S. markets.
NGO scorecards
Ranking banks and corporations by U.S. entanglement.
Avoid investment or company establishment in the US
Instead, turn to the rest of the world.
Longer-Term Measures
Ethical consumption networks
Sustained alternatives to U.S. brands.
Long-term divestment campaigns
Reducing exposure to U.S. equities.
Consumer Sovereignty Index
Tracking corporate dependence on U.S. markets.
Financial literacy movements
Teaching how everyday purchases reinforce global power structures.
Part 3 Summary
Economic and financial measures can be deployed within hours and scaled over years. Immediate actions send shockwaves; long-term strategies build a resilient, multipolar financial order where no single state dominates global trade or value creation. And this is an area where citizens and government have similar interests and can act in unison.