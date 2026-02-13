Citizens and Government Actions in Economics, Trade and Financial Sovereignty

A. Trade Measures & Market Signaling

Economic pressure can be applied instantly and scaled without violence.

Immediate Measures (within a week)

Government boycott US goods and services

A very powerful signal which over time will be felt.

Targeted tariffs on selected U.S. goods

Symbolic but high-visibility sectors send a clear message.

Suspend trade facilitation talks

A peaceful pause that signals deep concern.

Freeze U.S. participation in public procurement – military procurement in particular

A nonviolent way to reduce influence.

Competition law review of U.S. corporations

A legal tool to scrutinise market dominance.

Longer-Term Measures

EU–Asia–Africa trade corridors

Reducing reliance on U.S. markets.

European supply chains for critical minerals

Strategic autonomy in resource access.

European Strategic Trade Authority

Monitoring coercive practices globally.

Euro-denominated commodity markets

Weakening the dollar’s pricing monopoly.

The EU must resume contacts and negotiations with Russia, focusing on energy cooperation

To stop the US economic warfare on Europe, not least since the destruction of Nord Stream.

Stop accepting the US secondary sanctions

Trade with countries that are in your interest. Accepting US control of whom you deal with is a loss of sovereignty.

Join the Belt & Road Initiative, BRI

No less than 140+ countries participate, just not the West as a bloc.

B. Financial Countermeasures & De-Dollarisation

The most powerful nonviolent tools are financial; diversification is the long-term path to stability.

Immediate Measures (within a week)

Freeze new purchases of U.S. Treasuries

A peaceful and powerful signal.

Review dollar exposure in reserves

Central banks announce diversification.

Task force on alternative payment systems

A first step toward non-SWIFT infrastructure and an opportunity to work with those who are already developing it.

Suspend new U.S. listings on European exchanges

A symbolic but impactful pause.

Longer-Term Measures

Non-SWIFT payment systems

Euro-SWIFT, CIPS interoperability, regional clearing houses, seek cooperation directly with China too.

CBDC settlement networks

Digital currencies enabling non-U.S. cross-border payments.

Nonaligned Payments Corridor

A global alternative to U.S. financial dominance.

Global bond benchmark independent of U.S. Treasuries

A structural shift in global finance.

C. Corporate, Institutional & Citizen-Driven Actions

Citizens hold enormous nonviolent power; when millions change their consumption patterns, markets shift.

Immediate Measures (within a week)

Global boycott of U.S. products and services

A voluntary, moral, nonviolent act of resistance.

Consumer campaigns (“Don’t Buy From the Bully”)

Guides and challenges encouraging non-U.S. alternatives.

Pension fund reviews of U.S. political risk

Savings should not finance destabilising behaviour.

Shareholder activism

Resolutions demanding diversification away from U.S. markets.

NGO scorecards

Ranking banks and corporations by U.S. entanglement.

Avoid investment or company establishment in the US

Instead, turn to the rest of the world.

Longer-Term Measures

Ethical consumption networks

Sustained alternatives to U.S. brands.

Long-term divestment campaigns

Reducing exposure to U.S. equities.

Consumer Sovereignty Index

Tracking corporate dependence on U.S. markets.

Financial literacy movements

Teaching how everyday purchases reinforce global power structures.

Part 3 Summary

Economic and financial measures can be deployed within hours and scaled over years. Immediate actions send shockwaves; long-term strategies build a resilient, multipolar financial order where no single state dominates global trade or value creation. And this is an area where citizens and government have similar interests and can act in unison.