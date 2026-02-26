Canada’s Filth Business

by George Galloway / February 26th, 2026

A history of repression in Canada. Yves Engler is the latest victim. Mark Carney wants a Zionist Palestine state. And Canadians see the US as their main threat. And why wouldn’t they?

George Galloway is a seven-term parliamentarian, freedom fighter, and man of the world. Read other articles by George, or visit George's website.

This article was posted on Thursday, February 26th, 2026 at 8:00am and is filed under Canada, Donald Trump, Genocide, Israel (part of Mandate Palestine), Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney, Palestine, Police, Politics, Video, Zionism.