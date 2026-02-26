Canada’s Filth Business

A history of repression in Canada. Yves Engler is the latest victim. Mark Carney wants a Zionist Palestine state. And Canadians see the US as their main threat. And why wouldn’t they?
Anthropause: The Beauty of Degrowth Stan Cox
What I Saw in Ukraine: 2015-2022: Diary of an International Observer Benoit Paré
Killing Democracy: Western Imperialism's Legacy of Regime Change and Media Manipulation Finian Cunningham, Daniel Kovalik, Jeremy Kuzmarov, KJ Noh, & Ron Ridenour
Mind Abuse: Media Violence and Its Threat to Democracy Rose Dyson
Broken Stars: Gaza Poems Buff Whitman-Bradley
Surviving the 21st Century Noam Chomsky and José Mujica
Martyrs to the Unspeakable: The Assassinations of JFK, Malcolm, Martin, and RFK James W. Douglass
At the Lost and Found: Personal & Political Dispatches of Resistance and Hope Edward Curtin
Class War, Then and Now: Essays toward a New Left Chris Wright
No Neutrals There: US Labor, Zionism, and the Struggle for Palestine Jeff Schuhrke
by George Galloway / February 26th, 2026
A history of repression in Canada. Yves Engler is the latest victim. Mark Carney wants a Zionist Palestine state. And Canadians see the US as their main threat. And why wouldn’t they?
This article was posted on Thursday, February 26th, 2026 at 8:00am and is filed under Canada, Donald Trump, Genocide, Israel (part of Mandate Palestine), Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney, Palestine, Police, Politics, Video, Zionism.
All content © 2007-2026 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top