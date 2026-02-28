Another US-Israel Sucker Punch

Military gutlessness

A sucker punch is a punch delivered when the recipient of the punch is hit by surprise. As such a sucker punch indicates cowardice — that the sucker puncher did not have courage and decency to announce his intentions to engage in fisticuffs or battle. The current sneak attack (a so far failed attack) to take out the Iranian leadership by the US-Israel while negotiations are still ongoing in an attempt (half-heartedly or not by the US-Israel negotiators) to settle differences among the sides is a textbook example of cowardice, pusillanimity … gutlessness!

As such the United States and Israel have shamed themselves, their militaries, and their nation states. Obviously, a large segment of the population of both these scofflaw states is either ignorant or okay with their country and its leadership sucker punching an entity — rightly or wrongly — declared a threat.

The so-called leaders, president Donald Trump and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are both seeking to stall the wheels of justice for their misdeeds. Trump is seeking to evade lurid disclosures in the Epstein files. The latest news being that Trump’s Department of Justice illegally scrubbed a victim’s allegation that Trump sexually abused her when she was a minor. Trump is accused of all kinds of wrongdoing in addition to his acts of sexual misconduct.

War usually has a way of diverting attention.

Netanyahu was officially indicted for breach of trust, accepting bribes, and fraud. The International Criminal Court has also issued a warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu, former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, together with a former Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif (now deceased) “as co-perpetrators for committing the acts jointly with others: the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

Is it any wonder that the US and Israel are led into wars by so-called leadership? Now the Middle East is inflamed with war started by two war criminals.

Questions for the masses of Americans:

Are you fine with your military engaging in sneak attacks?

Are you fine with the lives of your men and women being put on the line to fight a war on behalf of Israel?

Is it okay that US Congressional approval was not given for such an attack?

Do you support the US commander-in-chief — a self-declared “peace president”?

Are you aware of any legal basis for the US-Israeli war started with a sneak attack?