Where is it Leading?

Part 2: Radical Left Meets Extreme Right

Note: This article was being completed just before the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

A previous article ─ The Radical Left Meets the Extreme Right: Allied against Jewish support for Israel ─ remained unfinished. The connection between hostility to apartheid Israel and the strengthening of the extreme right, and to where that strengthening is leading, invites more discussion.

An ominous sign of where it is leading starts with the hypocrisy of the greater Israel. Claiming to be the leader of a liberal democracy, Benjamin Netanyahu played a leading role in motivating the Religious Right to actively and politically support genocidal Israel. The Zionist governments, which from day one of their appearance, steadily drifted to the extreme right, have historically allied with far right nationalists in South Africa, Brazil, and Hungary. Israel “recently lifted its diplomatic ban on three far-right European political parties: France’s National Rally, the Sweden Democrats, and Spain’s Vox.” Proclaiming to be the representative of worldwide Jewry and eagerly soliciting their support, Israel welcomes political ideologues that echo the sentiments of the Nazi Party and have demonstrated their antipathy to Jewish citizens in their respective nations. Almost identical to the ultra-nationalism, militarism, irredentism, and racist philosophies of the Nazi Party and its rejection of Jewish humanism, the Zionists proceed to further their genocidal agenda by binding with forces that mirror the Nazi Party, showing their contempt for Jewish humanism and their willingness to assist those who are eager to destroy Jewish life in European countries. Zionist followers are bringing their own destruction and carrying the rest of the Jews with them.

Similar to the more radical Left elements in the United States, Leftist Europeans condemn Israel’s genocidal policies and criticize Zionist Jews who support the policies. Similar to the more radical Left elements in the United States, Leftist Europeans are beginning to observe an affinity with extreme Rightists who condemn Israel’s genocidal policies and criticize Zionist Jews who support the policies.

On October 3, with support from Italy’s main opposition parties, the center-left Partito Democratico (PD), the populist Five Star Movement, and a coalition of far-left parties, the green-left alliance (AVS), Italy’s largest union, Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro (CGIL), announced a general strike and protest for Gaza. “The organizers claimed that over 2 million people attended its rallies across the country, making it the most successful protest in years.” Italy’s far right Parties joined the protests.

A poll by the Ixè research institute asked 1,000 respondents in Italy whether they agreed with “those who accuse Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians.” Almost 74% responded that they agreed, while 22.6% disagreed and 3.8% did not know. Those who agreed included 64% of those who voted for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Fratelli D’Italia (FDI) and 65% of right-wing populist Lega voters.

In addition, 59% of the respondents said they were in favor of Italy cutting ties with Israel. They included not only over 70% of PD and Five Star voters, but also 40% of FDI supporters and 63% of Lega adherents.

Where is this leading?

A September 2025 survey by prominent pollster SWG, found that “around 15% of Italians consider physical attacks on Jewish people ‘entirely or fairly justifiable.’” Israel’s policies are encouraging attacks on the Jewish people they claim to protect.

The genocide in Gaza is attracting Italians to join the right-wing populist Lega Party. At a protest in Vicenza, a 17 year old convert to the Lega Party told a local news outlet that the United Nations was the origin of the genocide.

“The UN’s 1947 decision to create two states for two peoples was a mistake or bad faith because in this historical process the winning faction was that of revisionist Zionism, authoritarian and fascist.” Chiara explained that she supports the Lega party, “but in this case I chose to be here with my classmates. We have different views on many things, but not on defenseless people inhumanely exterminated.”

A Polish far right Party complements the Italian protests against the genocide, and with vengeance. Unlike other far right political Parties in European countries who also disfavor their Jewish citizens, the Polish Confederation, which has become the third largest party in Poland and has entered the European Parliament, displays an anti-Israel stance.

Grzegorz Braun, a prominent Confederation leader, asserted, “the Jews have been waging war against the Polish nation for hundreds of years and tried to turn Poland into a Jewish state.” In 2019, the party’s chairperson declared, “We don’t want Jews here, we don’t want LGBT, we don’t want taxes, and we don’t want the European Union.” From YNet Global, June 10, 2024.

KKP (Ed: Part of the Confederation) leaders frequently accuse their political opponents of serving the interests of Jews and Israel. Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, party representatives have intensified their attacks on Israel and Jews, repeatedly accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, and have called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from Poland.

Until now, attacks on Jews have been mostly verbal and attacks on institutions have been vandalism. Anger against Jews is escalating and widening and each week approaches a more dangerous state. In Camden Town, London, individuals placed posters that declared a “Zio Free Zone” around the arena that hosted a concert by British punk rap duo, Bob Vylan. The Times of Israel reports that, “masked men spent the early hours of the morning doing similar on a far larger scale around Villa Park, Birmingham, hanging ‘Zios Not Welcome’ signs in the windows of shops or restaurants.” This Zionist press, always quick to fool the public by equating legitimate protests against genocidal Zionism with an exaggerated attack on world Jewry, adds, “’Zio,’ of course, is a not-so-coded word for Israelis and/or Jews. The masks have been ripped off: they are no longer asking for a free Palestine, but rather a UK – and probably a world – free of Israelis and Jews.”

The well placed Zionist followers managed to have media publicize words from 101-year-old Walter Bingham, who was 14 years old, “when Nazis plundered Jewish businesses and places of worship across Germany and Austria in what became known as Kristallnacht.” “We live in an era equivalent to 1938, where synagogues are burned, and people in the street are attacked,” reportedly said Bingham.

Mr. Bingham should know that every night is Kristallnacht in Palestine, that mosques have been burned and Zionists have attacked Palestinians in the street almost every day for 77 years. Maybe if his Zionist friends stopped their attacks, synagogues would not be desecrated and Jews would not be maligned. And that is the rub.

As anger toward Israel and its worldwide allies intensifies, the Zionist world does not take heed and does not seek reconciliation. Zionists attempt to suppress those who struggle to prevent the genocide, upping the ante after reactions to each of their moves. Thought control is their present move.

Having squelched campus protests against genocide by turning them into a falsified antisemitism and claiming universities as their teaching grounds by obtaining dismissals of tenured professors who participate in protests related to Israel’s war on the Gazan people, the American Zionists extend their thought control by reaching into public life ─ “On December 8, 2025, the State of Florida designated the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as ‘foreign terrorist organizations.’” Not exactly the state of Florida making the designation. “Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday evening designating two Muslim groups as ‘foreign terrorist organizations.’ The executive order, which was posted on DeSantis’ social media accounts, states that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Society of Muslim Brothers (Muslim Brotherhood) would be classified under Florida law as terrorist organizations, pointing to alleged connections to foreign extremist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.”

One person making the order and with what evidence ─ alleged connections to foreign extremist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Note the word alleged, and no detail on connections or terrorist activities in the USA. Having supposed, and only supposed connection to foreign extremist groups, of which there are thousands around the world and dozens prominent in Israel, and you become a “terrorist organization.” Not really, only if the foreign extremist group resists Israeli oppression.

What are Gov. Ron DeSantis’ credentials ─ well known lackey of Israel, described as “an Israel First politician who has prioritized serving the Israeli government over serving the people of Florida.”

As the genocide increases in desperation the words Holocaust and antisemitism increase in coverage. Strange that Israel’s constant wars are always linked to memories of the Holocaust but Armenia’s wars with Azerbaijan are not linked to memories of the Armenian genocide nor are the Rwanda Tutsi fueling the war in the Congo linked to the Rwandan Tutsi genocide.

The contrived “antisemitism” has moved up in significance. It is now being touted as a national security threat. The ultra-conservative CATO institute claims,

Antisemitic ideas endanger not only the safety of Jewish Americans but also the integrity and stability of the United States. America’s adversaries are engaged in coordinated campaigns to exploit antisemitism in the US to infiltrate institutions, sow domestic division, damage vital alliances, and spread narratives that weaken American global leadership.

Let’s make this narrative more accurate by introducing slight modifications.

[False] antisemitic ideas endanger not only the safety of Jewish Americans but also the integrity and stability of the United States. America’s [so-called friend, Israel] adversaries are [is] engaged in coordinated campaigns to exploit antisemitism in the US to infiltrate institutions, sow domestic division, damage vital alliances, and spread narratives that weaken American global leadership.

Conclusion

No need to say where all this is leading. We now know where all this has led.

Extreme Rightist factions are ascending, many propelled by slanted views on Jewish control of public life and reinforced by a legitimate horror at Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people and worldwide Jewry support for the genocide.

Verbal attacks on Jews and vandalism of Jewish institutions have become deadly.

At least 11 people were killed [increased to 16] by gunmen who targeted a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack. One of two suspects was also killed, the police said, and the other was said to be wounded and in custody.

Israelis have murdered at least 16 Palestinians each day for the last two years and previously killed children playing on the Gazan beach. Maybe, if the world gave attention to those daily atrocities, other random revengeful atrocities would not occur. Stop the oppression, land thefts, and daily murders of the Palestinian people and there will be no fear in Jewish communities.

Israeli Zionist officials blamed Australia’s government for the deadly shootings, saying it had ignored “countless warning signs” of antisemitism. Another flip in thought. Australian officials should blame the Israeli government for ignoring the countless warning signs of retaliation for its genocide of the Palestinian people. The Zionists landed on Palestinian shores with the encouraging words of securing a land for the Jewish people where they will live without threat or fear. The Zionists have not created lands; they have created graveyards for the Palestinian and Jewish people.