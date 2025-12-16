Trump Responds to Rob Reiner’s Murder by Mocking Him in Death

After news broke that acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14, Donald Trump took to social media and … wait for it … ridiculed Reiner in death, using the moment to rehash his long-running political attacks and to sneer at what he called Reiner’s “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The president of the United States—best known for his lack of empathy and better known for his cruel policies—apparently could not resist shitting on the still-warm bodies of Reiner and his wife Michele.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Nick Reiner, the couple’s son, has been arrested, according to online jail records from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. He was booked on $4 million bail.

Rob Reiner, the son of the great comedian Carl Reiner, made his name as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family, then went on to direct classics such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery and A Few Good Men.

CBS News reported that “Reiner was a longtime activist and prolific Democratic fundraiser who gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and causes over the course of his life. And he was also a longtime critic of Mr. Trump, referring to him during his first term as ‘mentally unfit’ and ‘unqualified’ to be president.”

Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer for Mr. Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, condemned the president’s message in a post on X. “A man and his wife were murdered last night,” she wrote. “This is NOT the appropriate response. The Right uniformly condemned political and celebratory responses to Charlie Kirk’s death. This is a horrible example from Trump (and surprising considering the two attempts on his own life) and should be condemned by everyone with any decency.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote on X, “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered. I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it.”

There is no evidence from investigators that Reiner’s political views had anything to do with the homicide itself.