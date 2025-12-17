The Trump Cabal’s “Apocalypse Again”

In Francis Ford’s Coppola’s brilliant 1979 film Apocalypse Now, we have the CIA ordering the assassination of a renegade colonel. Colonel Kurtz, played by Marlon Brando, rambled “Off the reservation” and simply went too far, even for the genocide loving US government in Vietnam. When the assassin, played by Martin Sheen, gets too close to Kurtz at his deep jungle compound, Kurtz, dying, shouts out “Kill ’em. Kill ’em all” referring to his Cambodian army of followers.

Fast forward to our horrific current era of outright (and I will say it) Fascist Amerika. The Trump Cabal obviously took the mantle in spades from the war mongering Bush 1 and Bush 2 administrations. Bush 1 used the lies about Saddam Hussein’s attack on Kuwait (read the transcript of the meeting between US Ambassador April Glaspie and Iraq President Saddam Hussein about Kuwait and it’s illegal drilling of Iraqi oil); Bush 2 ( with Cheney pulling the strings) using WMD lies to illegally invade and occupy Iraq. The Trump Cabal, let’s give them credit here, are great students of their predecessors. They just take it on steroids with the disgraceful missile attacks blowing up Venezuelan speedboats. Trump’s handlers obviously viewed the massacre of the fleeing Iraqi Revolutionary Guards in Iraq War 1, blowing them into dust. They also obviously watched documentary footage of the Nazis grabbing up Jews, packing them into trucks and speeding off to the concentration camps. Not a bad preface to what occurs in places like Alligator Alley and a myriad of our current ICE detention centers.

The hope all good and decent Americans are pining for is official resistance. We need our military personnel to say NO when ordered to do any such illegal or immoral action. We need our Congress to finally stand together and say NO to the sociopaths running this fascist enterprise. Yes, call it what it is folks.