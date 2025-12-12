The Nobel Peace Prize Desecrated Again

With a few links to more analyses and criticism of this now fake peace prize that also violates Alfred Nobel's will

When Alfred Nobel established his peace prize, he was guided by Bertha von Suttner, the most respected peace activist of the 1890s, who was revered by European heads of state and initiated high-level peace conferences.

Nobel formulated three criteria for receiving his peace prize:

The prize shall be awarded to the peace advocate who, during the year, has best fulfilled the requirements

– to have worked for the fraternisation of peoples,

– to have organised peace congresses, and

– to have contributed to the reduction of standing armies.

The last requirement can be clarified in modern language as having worked for disarmament.

The Nobel Committee in Oslo has very rarely followed these binding requirements when awarding the prize. This has prompted the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm to urge the Norwegian committee to follow the provisions of the will. The Nobel Foundation in Stockholm administers all Nobel Prizes. It would therefore be possible to demand repayment of incorrect prize payments – tens of millions of Swedish kronor – from the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

When the issue of respecting the guidelines in Nobel’s will was raised in the Norwegian Storting, only two members of parliament voted in favour! The reason is probably that the Storting appoints the members of the Nobel Committee from among its politicians.

The prize winners are thus chosen by laymen. Imagine if the prizes in physics, chemistry, medicine and literature were similarly awarded by a handful of Swedish parliamentarians! Of course, the Norwegian committee should be appointed from among recognised peace researchers, peace activists and other relevant peace experts with recognised insights into the problems and conditions of peace.

Today’s prize winner is Maria Corina Machado. Beyond her human rights activism in Venezuela, she is known for her support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, support for the US murder of Venezuelan fishermen and repeated calls for a military invasion of Venezuela to depose (and presumably kill) the elected government there – an expression of her divisive agitation in her own country. Far from fraternisation and peace conferences, this is a direct call for military violence.

It is time for the Swedish Nobel Foundation to stop to this Norwegian madness.

