My Commentaries for Local Rag Gets Me Banned … Censorship is Riding Roughshod in Newport, OR

I've been here before: terminated from jobs, stopped from writing things, ghosted and gas-lit, banned from teaching at a college or two and even sanctioned at a K12 district, but it still stinks!

by Paul Haeder / December 15th, 2025

The Empathy Gap – The Jerusalem Strategic Tribune

Paul Haeder has been a teacher, social worker, newspaperman, environmental activist, and marginalized muckraker, union organizer. Paul's book, Reimagining Sanity: Voices Beyond the Echo Chamber (2016), looks at 10 years (now going on 17 years) of his writing at Dissident Voice. Read his musings at LA Progressive. Read (purchase) his short story collection, Wide Open Eyes: Surfacing from Vietnam now out, published by Cirque Journal. Here's his Amazon page with more published work Amazon. Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.

This article was posted on Monday, December 15th, 2025 at 8:00am and is filed under Activism, Cancel Culture, Corporate Media, Fake News, Journalism, Media, Media Literacy, Militarism, Politics, Resistance, Revolution, War, Wokism, Zionism.