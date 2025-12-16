Murder on the High Seas?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, announced in a post on X another deadly U.S. strike on a boat he said was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean Sea. (Screengrab from a post on X)

Since Sept. 2, following the orders of President Donald Trump, U.S. armed forces have launched at least 22 airstrikes that we know of on alleged “narco-terrorist” vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean killing 86 civilians. Thus far, there has been no congressional approval sought, nor thorough oversight provided.

There has been no complete factual information presented publicly that could provide sufficient proof of anything about the status of the people killed, nor the contents of those vessels, all of which appear to have been vaporized by precise and powerful munitions delivered by U S. armed forces.

The discussions concerning the airstrikes so far have been predominantly focused on the initial strike and a second strike on the same vessel 41 minutes later on Sept. 2. But, the paramount and transcendent questions to be answered with all due diligence and speed are: (1) whether any of the strikes were legal; and (2) whether the deaths of 86 people were justified?

A person who engages in hostilities against the United States during an “armed conflict,” on behalf of an opposing government, is an “enemy combatant.” Killing an enemy combatant engaged in an armed conflict can be a lawful act of war, but not if the target is a civilian or an enemy combatant who no longer poses an immediate threat of engaging in hostilities.

An “armed conflict” is defined as a “resort to armed force” between two or more countries or states. Whether there exists an armed conflict is determined by the facts, not by one country or state, and certainly not by a vigilante president and secretary of defense falsely and unilaterally declaring that their actions and orders are justified by the existence of an armed conflict.

As far as a vast number of Americans and members of Congress know, not one of the aforementioned attacks has produced a shred of verifiable evidence sufficient to justify the wholesale extrajudicial killing of 86 civilians. Unquestionably, stopping the overseas flow of illegal drugs into the United States is a matter of extraordinary importance, but that mission must be initiated and executed in conformance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, international law and the Constitution — not by the president merely proclaiming the existence of an armed conflict where one does not legally or factually exist.

Likewise, there is no evidence that has been revealed of any “armed conflict” between two or more countries or states. In fact, the only known evidence of the use of “armed force” is that initiated by the United States.

In addition, there is no evidence proving that another state or country is involved in this debacle — much less that it has “resorted to armed force against the United States.” Likewise, there has also been no reported verification of hostilities against the United States initiated by enemy combatants on behalf of an opposing government. In fact, all the evidence reveals at this point is that only the United States has engaged in hostilities, and not against an opposing state or country, but instead against civilians, which, if true, raises issues of potential war crimes and charges under the UCMJ.

The UCMJ requires members of the armed forces to determine the legality of an order and to obey only those orders that are lawful. To put it simply, it is the mandatory duty of every member of the armed forces to determine whether an order is manifestly illegal and, if it is, to refuse to obey it.

Of grave concern for the members of U S. armed forces ordered to engage and carry out the orders of the president is the possibility that if, in fact, the orders of the president or secretary of defense are determined to be illegal, or unconstitutional, or in the alternative, there exists no evidence to prove the allegations upon which the orders to kill were based, then, in that case, there is the possibility of investigations for extrajudicial killings being initiated pursuant to Article 118 of the UCMJ involving those members of the armed forces in the chain of command who participated in executing civilians without justification or excuse.

If, in this instance, no other state or country has resorted to armed force or engaged in hostilities with enemy combatants against the United States, by definition and legally, there can be no armed conflict. Without the provision of evidence establishing justification to the contrary, the president or the secretary of defense, directing the U.S. military to act as judge, jury and executioner, poses grave risks to those members of the armed forces in the chain of command whose responsibility it is to assure the execution of only lawful orders.

Epilogue: The president has described six Democratic members of Congress — all former U.S. military officers or national security officials — as “traitors” for advising members of the armed forces that: “You can refuse illegal orders.” In actuality, there is no discretion — members of the armed forces must determine and refuse to follow a manifestly illegal order.