Destruction of Evidence: The Struggle to Count the Dead in Gaza

In our latest visual, we highlight how the conditions of genocide make it difficult to accurately document the death toll and other aspects of the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. This visual was inspired by various efforts by public health experts to estimate or project the possible death toll in Gaza, prompting important discussions about the limitations of data during an ongoing genocide. While we cannot yet be certain of the true cost of this genocide in terms of Palestinian lives, we can be certain that widely cited figures are a significant underestimate.

Since the International Court of Justice ordered Israel in January 2024 to prevent destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of genocide, Israel has instead continued to act with impunity. Israeli forces have escalated attacks, even during the so-called ceasefire, demolished large areas of the Gaza Strip, continued to bar international journalists from entering Gaza while assassinating Palestinian journalists, and refused to cooperate with international fact-finding missions. The bodies of thousands of Palestinians, both recently killed and long buried beneath debris, remain unrecovered.