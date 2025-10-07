Two Years of Resistance to Imperialist Barbarism!

Two years after Al-Aqsa Flood, Palestinians Continue Their Fight for National Liberation and the Right to Exist!

Today, October 7th, 2025, marks two years since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood changed the present and future of resistance not only in Palestine, but throughout the world. As we have stated previously, “the Black Alliance for Peace views the Al-Aqsa Flood as a legitimate resistance operation by the besieged Palestinians – the only party with an internationally recognized right of resistance. We support Palestinian resistance against the violent military domination by white supremacist imperialism and colonialism that began, first in the form of British colonialism, and continues in the form of zionism.” The Palestinian Resistance has given humanity the ideological clarity to understand in no uncertain terms the true nature of zionism and capitalist imperialism, and the so-called “Western civilization” that upholds them.

The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, as well as in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, has unmasked the “Western liberal order” for what it has always been, a structure of degradation, war, and genocide – based in the exploitation and domination of the masses of the world’s people. They have shown all of humanity that while resistance comes with a cost, within this global imperialist system, it is the only path to self-determination, human dignity, and collective liberation. The Palestinian people have paid an unconscionable cost for their resistance. The people of Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, and Syria have also found themselves further engulfed in the fire caused by zionist settler-colonialism and U.S.-led imperialism.

While some would draw sharp distinctions between the Biden and Trump administrations, the former’s full-throated support for the zionist genocide in Gaza reveals to us that the entire duopoly of political elites in the United States has been spearheading support for the state of Israel’s genocidal ambitions. The Trump administration has only accelerated and further unmasked these intentions. The Trump-Netanyahu “peace plan” for Palestine provides insight into how the ruling political and corporate elites plan to divide and dominate the globe in a more advanced, straightforwardly militaristic status quo.

In Gaza, this plan would mean that Palestinians are excluded from negotiations over their own territory, forced into a “bantustan” framework under foreign supervision, and stripped of meaningful statehood while international forces oversee their administration, a return to the colonial British model of control that precipitated the 77 years of Nakba and occupation. Haiti is now being subjected to a similar model: decisions imposed by external actors, foreign forces exercising operational command, and a people’s sovereignty denied under the pretext of “security.” In both cases, imperial powers insist on “peace” and “stability” while erasing the political agency of the oppressed. As we have seen with the genocide in Gaza and accelerating settler-occupation throughout Palestine, BAP understands that the logic of U.S.-led imperialism is destruction, dismemberment, and death for all oppressed peoples.

In the face of this outrightly colonial “peace plan”, Hamas’s response further solidifies the clarity and heroism of the Palestinian Resistance. Rather than capitulate, the Resistance agreed in principle to releasing the captives, an agreement they made as early as 2023 but which was sabotaged by the zionist entity. They also agreed only to a governing structure that would be in alignment with the principles of international law and the national interest of Palestine, while leaving further terms to be worked out in negotiations. Resistance, not concessions, is what has forced this plan forward.

Whether in Gaza, the Congo, Sudan, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, or Haiti, the only “peace” that U.S.-led imperialism seeks is capitulation [or submission] to “full-spectrum dominance” and white supremacist, colonial control, which is the antithesis of self-determination for the colonized and oppressed masses of the world. This colonial control and false peace-making follows the consistent logic of domination and genocidal settler colonialism that Indigenous peoples of North America have been subjected to for over 500 years. This same colonial logic is playing out in cities across the U.S., as Black/African and Brown people and neighborhoods are occupied and terrorized by federal and local militarized “police” forces, and those who resist their brutalization and violation of human rights are punished with more brutalization. This logic is enforced through a militarization of our local environments and nations around the globe by the U.S. Department of War, which utilizes CENTCOM in Palestine and West Asia, AFRICOM on the continent, SOUTHCOM in Our Americas, INDOPACOM in the Pacific, and NORTHCOM (which oversees DHS/ICE and receives support from the National Guard) in the United States. These are not structures that can be reformed, they must be defeated.

As our dear sister, and now ancestor, Assata Shakur said, “Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever gotten their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the people who were oppressing them.” While we are far from anything resembling true peace, repair, and freedom for Palestinians in Gaza, the oppressed peoples of the world understand much more clearly now that there is no hope in appealing to a liberal order that sustains itself on our dismemberment, degradation, and death. Resistance, and the development of self-determinative institutions based in popular power, must be our continued response to oppression, from Gaza to Los Angeles, from Haiti to Sudan, from Yemen to Chicago.

Long live the resistance!

No Compromise, No Retreat!