The Well and the Less

The news that hate had been finally eliminated was well received by the Well People: the well-born, well-informed, well-educated, well-heeled, well-known and well-intentioned.

The Wells pretty much owned the entire world but only made up a fraction of the total population. “Empathy has triumphed over odium. With hate finally behind us, we no longer have to sleep with one eye open. We can do our good work unimpeded, making this world a better place for all. First and foremost, the Less People will benefit from our achievements. A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Some more affluent members of the Well People even threw celebrity parties at Lake Como, Palm Springs, Banff, etc., fully tax deductible as charitable contribution. In addition to making their usual philanthropic declarations, they also claimed a New (True) World Order.

The Less People were less enthusiastic. They were the penniless, helpless, shiftless, restless, useless, worthless, clueless and hopeless.

“Yes, we know hate is objectionable, even repulsive, but that’s the only thing we have. It’s the beacon that guides us. It’s our shield against the complete domination by the Well People who exploit us, despise us, constantly take advantage of us, treat us like children, and fear us for no reason. Hate is the glue that holds us together since we don’t much care for each other either. Hate gives us value, hate is our rudder.”

Still, at first some of the more educated and younger Less tried to emulate the Wells, using full sentences peppered with French words and phrases, and forced themselves to smile at others.

The older Less didn’t bother. They pointed out, the decorations and slogans might’ve changed but squeezing remained. The daily grind, low pay, ice in winter, flash floods in summer, persistently high infant mortality rates, etc., while the idle Wells would keep on playing golf, skiing in Jackson Hole, and luxury-cruising on the Caribbean.

Hate may not be the only thing that needs to be remedied.