The Black Alliance for Peace Condemns Establishment of Colonial Military Governance Over Haiti by UN Security Council

On Tuesday, Sep 30, 2025, the UN Security Council voted to adopt a resolution drafted by the U.S. and Panama that would create a so-called “Gang Suppression Force” (GSF) to invade Haiti. The resolution was adopted with 12 votes in favor and 3 abstentions (China, Russia, and Pakistan). The Black Alliance for Peace unequivocally condemns the adoption of this resolution. We see the GSF as a further step in the destruction of Haitian popular sovereignty, pushing the country into militarized, neocolonial servitude.

The resolution for the “Gang Suppression Force” (GSF) authorizes the deployment of up to 5,550 personnel, foreign police and soldiers, with powers to “neutralize, isolate,” and detain and imprison Haitian civilians – independent of the Haitian police and government. As JP, a BAP Haiti/Americas Team member, proclaimed during our Emergency Rally outside the UN on Sep 30, 2025: “In essence, this force will be granted a blank check by the so-called ‘international community,’ enabling it to execute the continued colonial capture of Haiti under the hollow guise of international legitimacy.” The GSF gives full oversight to a “Standing Group” of foreigners (which is similar to the Core Group), which will work with the established UN occupation office, BINUH, leaving Haitians as little more than symbolic partners. The GSF will also have a foreign “Force Commander.” All of this effectively creates another colonial governance model for Haiti.

The GFS is supposed to replace the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, which was approved by the UNSC in October 2023, with police and military from Kenya and other Caribbean nations deployed in June 2024. It must be remembered, however, that the MSS was authorized through US pressure on regional actors, under the illegitimate US-installed Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, and deployed under the auspices of the nine-member “Transitional Presidential Council” of Haiti, also installed by the US and its minions in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

We stress, in other words, that Haiti has no legitimate government. And as we continue to recount, Haiti has been under foreign occupation for more than twenty years, resulting in the complete collapse of its entire government structure. Both the MSS and the GSF are not only a continuation of that occupation, but are, by all standards, illegal. Indeed, we believe that the GSF is an attempt to further curtail the popular mass protests – 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022 –for Haitian self-determination.

Moreover, it is absurd to call for foreign military invasion over gangs, especially with support from governments with their own violent internal crises – states such as Panama, Ecuador, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

While some are arguing that this new foreign military invasion in Haiti is a relief for a country besieged by gangs, we should also not forget that the crisis in Haiti is a crisis of imperialism – the rise in armed groups must be understood as a symptom of that crisis. Furthermore, the crisis continues with full complicity and participation of the so-called “international community” and compradors in the region. In 2022, for example, Haitian organizations blamed the United Nations and Core Group occupation for enabling the “gangsterization” of the country.

BAP also condemns the role played by regional actors – including CARICOM and other OAS-aligned states – for continuing to participate in the U.S. imperial onslaught on Haiti. At the same time, we want to express our disappointment that the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation failed to use their veto power in support of Haiti despite their strong criticisms and acknowledgment of US treachery in the region. Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov himself noted that Haiti is effectively a testing ground for an ever-expanding model of U.S. military power, one with no clear mandate, no meaningful Haitian oversight, and no accountability. Yet, these members of the UNSC allowed the U.S.-led imperialist mission to advance, exposing the hollowness of the “international community’s” claim to stand with the Haitian people.

Haiti is part of the global African nation and, as such, the war on Haiti is a core aspect of the War on African/Black peoples, not just in the Americas but throughout the world. As we begin the fifth annual Month of Action against AFRICOM (U.S. Africa Command), BAP understands that the confluence of militarized imperialist forces and corporate vultures that seek to crush and pick apart Haiti is also present domestically and globally, particularly on the African continent. Whether in the Congo, Sudan, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, or Haiti, the only “peace” that U.S.-led imperialism seeks is one of “full-spectrum dominance” and white supremacist, colonial control, which is the antithesis of African/Black self-determination. This same colonial logic is playing out in cities across the U.S., as Black/African and Brown people and neighborhoods are occupied and terrorized by federal and local militarized “police” forces. As the war against African/Black people intensifies globally, the occupation of Haiti, ongoing since 2004, is now reaching its logical, violent, destabilizing conclusion.

We must oppose this “Gang Suppression Force” and any further U.S.-led militarization and domination of Haiti, for the dignity and self-determination of the people of Haiti, for the struggle toward liberation of all African peoples, and for the security and well-being of Our Americas.

We call for:

An immediate end to the foreign military occupation of Haiti – the dissolution of the Core Group and its BINUH office as well as the recall and annulment of the resolution for the Gang Repression Force;

The U.S. to abide by the UN arms embargo on Haiti and stop the export of military grade weapons to Haiti;

The governments in the Caribbean and Latin America should stop participating in the US imperial onslaught on Haiti and respect Haiti’s sovereignty and the right of its people to determine their own political future;

Anti-imperialist regional solidarity across the Caribbean and Latin America to resist the normalization of foreign military interventions;

The right of Haitian migrants to free movement and asylum, without xenophobia, criminalization, or bias.

Hands Off Haiti!

Make Our Americas a Zone of Peace!

No Compromise No Retreat!