Nobel Committee: A Prize for US Military Regime Change

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Rewards Militarism, Defies Alfred Nobel’s Will

The board of the Transnational Foundation for Peace & Future Research (TFF) strongly condemns the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has once again violated Alfred Nobel’s original mandate by honouring a figure who openly advocates foreign military intervention.

In a CBS News interview, Machado declared:

“The only way to stop the suppression is by force—U.S. force.”

She has also appealed directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking him to use “force and influence” to help dismantle Venezuela’s government—a move documented in her 2018 letter and widely circulated among peace researchers.

In CNN-aligned reporting, Machado praised U.S. naval deployments off Venezuela’s coast and described the Maduro government as a “criminal organization” threatening regional stability. She warned military leaders:

“Either they sink with Maduro and his criminal system, or they contribute to saving Venezuela and save themselves as well.” — CiberCuba coverage

What Nobel Actually Intended

Alfred Nobel’s will, signed in 1895, defines that his peace prize shall go to work:

“…the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

Machado’s record violates all three – while the Committee chairman twisted it beyond recognition to make it look like Ms Machado was relevant. Her calls for foreign military pressure, silence on the humanitarian impact of sanctions, and alignment with interventionist agendas stand in stark contradiction to Nobel’s vision.

Militarising Ourselves to Death

Global military expenditures are rising faster than at any point since 1945. Europe now invests more in weapons than in anything else. The Trump regime openly proposes military deployment to suppress domestic dissent. We are, de facto, militarising ourselves to death.

In this perilous moment, the Nobel Committee rewards someone who calls for military force. It deliberately ignores Nobel’s intent to reduce war and militarism.

From Laureates to Lobbyists

Machado joins a troubling lineage of laureates whose actions contradict the spirit of peace: Kissinger, Obama, the EU, and the Ukrainian human rights activists who advocated for more weapons imports.

Each award diluted the meaning of peace, replacing it with strategic symbolism and, as usual and without exception, aligned with US/NATO interests.

A Prize in Crisis – Time for an international legal investigation

The Nobel Peace Prize was meant to uplift those dismantling the machinery of war—not those seeking to recalibrate it. By honouring Machado, the Committee sends a dangerous message: that peace can be pursued through coercion, that sovereignty is negotiable, and that militarised resistance is worthy of global acclaim.

This year’s award is not just a misstep. It is a betrayal.

TFF calls for an independent legal investigation into the Nobel Committee’s repeated violations of its mandate. The Committee must be held accountable—and its work suspended until a verdict is reached.

Peace cannot be entrusted to those who confuse force with fraternity.

*****

The Lay Down Your Arms Foundation has just awarded its true-peace prize aligned with Nobel’s spirit and words to UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories to Francesca Albanese. But that does not get anything like the media attention this peace-betraying Committee does. You guess why…