Gaza: “Eternal Peace” Plan or Licence to Plunder?

How not to set up a Palestinian state, and ensure eternal strife

There can be no peace without justice, yet this simple truth still hasn’t penetrated at UKgov and USgov levels. Or is it ignored because it squelches the West’s lawless policies in the Middle East?

Statehood means self-determination with no outside interference. In Palestine’s case international law and relevant UN resolutions must finally be implemented and no longer contemptuously waved aside. Justice must be done and seen to be done. A UN commission of inquiry now confirms what many already knew – that Israel seeks to establish permanent control over Gaza and a Jewish majority in the occupied West Bank. UKGov and others therefore must persuade the UN General Assembly to use the tools available to circumvent the US veto and intervene militarily with a protection force, sending the Israeli war machine, and its settler thugs, back behind the internationally recognised ‘Green Line’ border.

A reformed Palestinian Authority must be allowed to govern its territories with whatever help they choose, possibly under UN supervision. None of that is acknowledged although it’s the Palestinians’ inalienable right.

Starmer et al. insist that Hamas, who were democratically elected under the scrutiny of international observers, shall play no part in future governance without explaining how they can legally interfere and dictate who may (and may not) rule the Palestinian state. That is a matter entirely for the Palestinians. They would do better to sanction Netanyahu’s party, Likud, for its decades-long war crimes, crimes against humanity, and now genocide.

Then there’s the question of Israel’s brazen failure since inception to honour its obligations under the UN Charter and its frequently stated refusal to allow Palestinian statehood to become a reality.

Now the three most loathsome and discredited creatures on the planet are trying to force on us a one-sided “eternal peace” plan that’s short on detail, ignores international law, bypasses the United Nations, lacks any kind of authorisation from the global community, reeks of sleaze, reads more like a plunder plan and refuses to answer questions. And they claim the Arab nations are ‘on board’. Starmer, having just announced he recognises the Palestinian state, tells the Labour Conference he backs the plan…. but backs what exactly? How does any of it respect Palestinian rights to self-determination or the rights of the Palestinian Authority to run things?

As for Tony Blair becoming Gaza’s governor, he’s a notorious warmonger and pro-Israel freak who should be behind bars and caused Palestinians much anguish on previous occasions he meddled in the Middle East. Trump shamelessly advertises his complicity in the ongoing genocide by threatening the government in Gaza to accept this abomination of a scheme or he’ll give Israel the OK (and presumably the weapons) to carry on with its extermination programme – which it is doing anyway.

This vile trio are not aiming to deliver justice for the Palestinians, whose land this is. Theirs is a private club that’s in it for greed and self-aggrandisement. How legally valid is any of that? And is the international community really going to sit back and allow such a preposterous scheme to go ahead with Blair in charge? If so the world is hurtling towards hell with brake failure.