An Insidious Intelligence Operation

Confirmed by Israeli media, not fake news. Bibi has been giving money to Hamas.

“Hamas was treated as a partner to the detriment of the Palestinian Authority to prevent Abbas from moving towards creating a Palestinian State. Hamas was promoted from a terrorist group to an organization with which Israel conducted negotiations through Egypt, and which was allowed to receive suitcases containing millions of dollars from Qatar through the Gaza crossings.” (Times of Israel, October 8, 2023, emphasis added)

According to Netanyahu:

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” he [Netanyahu] told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.” (Haaretz, October 9, 2023, emphasis added)

Let us be clear. These deceitful money payments are NOT in support of Hamas as a Palestinian political entity involved in the Resistance Movement. Quite the opposite.

What is at stake is an insidious intelligence op in support of so-called “intelligence assets” within Hamas.

What is at stake is a carefully planned false flag agenda, which from the outset on October 7, 2023, upholds Hamas as the alleged “aggressor” against the people of Israel.

What is the truth, what is the lie? The Netanyahu government and its Ministry of Intelligence from the very outset have “blood on their hands.” They are responsible for Israeli deaths resulting from the false flag agenda.

What is the relationship between Mossad and Hamas? There is a long history.

Hamas (Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya, Islamic Resistance Movement) was founded in 1987 by Sheik Ahmed Yassin. It was supported at the outset by Israeli intelligence as a means to weaken the Palestinian Authority:

“Thanks to Mossad, (Israel’s “Institute for Intelligence and Special Tasks”), Hamas was allowed to reinforce its presence in the occupied territories. Meanwhile, Arafat’s Fatah Movement for National Liberation as well as the Palestinian Left were subjected to the most brutal form of repression and intimidation. Let us not forget that it was Israel, which in fact created Hamas. According to Zeev Sternell, historian at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, “Israel thought that it was a smart ploy to push the Islamists against the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO)”. (L’Humanité, translated from French)

“How Israel helped to Spawn Hamas,” WSJ:

“Instead of trying to curb Gaza’s Islamists from the outset, says Mr. Cohen, Israel for years tolerated and, in some cases, encouraged them as a counterweight to the secular nationalists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and its dominant faction, Yasser Arafat’s Fatah. (WSJ, January 24, 2009, emphasis added)

The Historic Statement of Rep. Ron Paul:

“You know Hamas, if you look at the history, you’ll find out that Hamas was encouraged and really started by Israel because they wanted Hamas to counteract Yasser Arafat… (Rep. Ron Paul, 2011)

What this statement entails is that Hamas is and remains “an intelligence asset,” namely an “asset” to Israel as well as US intelligence.

Ron Paul: Israel Created Hamas

Newsmax reported on Ron Paul’s comments in 2011 when he ran for president:

The Texas congressman advanced the argument that Israel actually created Hamas, as well as blamed the CIA for radicalizing Muslims and the United States for supplying weapons and money that “kill Palestinians.”

Israel “aided Hamas directly — the Israelis wanted to use it as a counterbalance to the PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organization),” said Tony Cordesman, Middle East analyst for the Center for Strategic Studies. (Newsmax) Israel’s support for Hamas “was a direct attempt to divide and dilute support for a strong, secular PLO by using a competing religious alternative,” said a former senior CIA official. (See Global Research)

Concluding Remarks

The ongoing October 7, 2023 false flag agenda is part of a longstanding historical process to destroy Palestine.

Flashback to 2001:

A major false flag operation was contemplated by Tel Aviv in 2001, predicated on the doctrine of “justified vengeance.” The strategic blueprint was entitled:

“The Destruction of the Palestinian Authority and Disarmament of All Armed Forces”

It was presented to the Israeli government by chief of staff Shaul Mofaz on July 8, 2001.

Israeli Victims. Bloodshed as a Justification

“The assault would be launched, at the government’s discretion, after a big suicide bomb attack in Israel, causing widespread deaths and injuries, citing the bloodshed as justification. The subject was extensively discussed both by Israel’s military echelon and its political one, before it was decided to carry out the liquidation” (Yediot Aharonot, Nov. 25, 2001).

According to the late Prof. Tanya Reinhart,