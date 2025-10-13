Am I Just Stupid, or Is There More to the Epstein Story?

Ask yourself this: Knowing what horrific genocidal revenge that Israel has dished out since October 2023, why have both the Biden and now Trump 2 regimes enabled it? I mean it is one thing to simply look-the-other-way to remain somewhat neutral, but to continually allow billions of dollars and millions of weaponry into Israel is something else. Look at how many members of both political parties continued to vote YES to whatever Israel has chosen to do to Gaza. Cui Bono?

This writer has read from more than a few sources the rumor (or fact?) that Jeffery Epstein was pretty tight with the Israelis , going back decades. Isn’t it a fact that former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak visited Epstein at least over 30 times from 2013 -2017? He went twice to Epstein’s island and was very friendly with him for years. Researcher Max Blumenthal was interviewed many times on Jeffery Epstein and has said the following in a July , 2025 interview with a Norwegian journalist:

Epstein’s High-Level Connections

“So how can we evaluate whether Jeffrey Epstein was actually a Mossad agent who is meeting around a glass table with the Mossad chief, getting instructions when the relationships are so fluid? What is clear is Jeffrey Epstein would have meetings with very influential foreign officials and salons at his townhouse. One of them was Ehud Barak, who visited about 36 times, worked with Jeffrey Epstein, I think, to set up a surveillance company or surveillance startup. Ehud Olmert, former Israeli Prime Minister, also had several meetings with Epstein. Shimon Peres had some meetings with Epstein. Epstein even reportedly set up a meeting for JP Morgan executives with Benjamin Netanyahu. Jeffrey Epstein helped Peter Thiel from Palantir who has major investments with Israeli intelligence, make enormous amounts of money through firm, through an – like, through an investment. He helped guide his investments. So he had connections with all of these intelligence connected individuals. He applied for multiple passports to travel to the Middle East and Africa. This was reported by CBS News. Jeffrey Epstein went to Israel in 2008 when he was facing his first prosecution for sex trafficking in Florida. And then there’s the Daily Beast report which claimed that Alex Acosta, the Florida prosecutor, was told to back off Epstein because he, quote unquote, “belonged to intelligence.” I don’t know if that’s dependable, a dependable report or not. Alex Acosta, by the way, now is in the Trump administration.”

The real conundrum is how is it that the most powerful country in the world can continually do whatever the Israeli government wants done with no backlash? More so, knowing that Jeffery Epstein had perhaps thousands of videos that he made from his homes in NYC and Florida, and that he traveled in the highest circles with very Super Rich people, put two and two together. Blackmail and the threat of exposing child predators are, in this current USA moral climate, an added two to the Bible’s Seven Deadly Sins. Doesn’t matter whether one is Christian, Jewish, Muslim or whatever. This threat to one’s moral compass pushes the needle beyond the boundary. Therefore, it seems to me that it is not just Trump who may or may not be behind that Wizard of Oz screen. Question is: How many powerful people, in the business world and politics, that are being protected from the truth? Could it be that any nation which has that info, that proof, can get just about whatever it wants?