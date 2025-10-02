300+ Million Angry Americans

This is from Wikipedia:

This writer played the Ed Begley part in the play for an Off Broadway Production in 1993. I loved the character I portrayed, the bigoted owner of a filling station. Throughout the story this man, gruff and impatient and inconsiderate, finally got to the eleven other jurors, most of them who had originally agreed with his opinion of guilt for the defendant. Finally, his terrible, nasty and discriminating feelings toward the young defendant and the class he came from caused the others to stand up and turn their backs on him during his diatribe. He then had what psychologists today would label as a mental breakdown, as he sat for the remainder of the play with head down, trembling.

When will the majority of Trump’s party and his MAGA followers finally have enough of this man and his craziness? Factor in the high tariffs that us working stiffs are paying at the checkout counter, and the tremendous cuts in our safety net, including Medicaid for millions of his own MAGA crowd, and the tax cuts for basically his super rich donors and corporations. Now we have a new one: Going against a law that has been on the books since 1878, the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the military from being used for domestic law enforcement, unless directed through the Constitution via the Congress. He calls anyone who protests his directives a terrorist, and then he highlights them as left-wing. The sad irony is that Trump pardoned the terrorists from Jan 6, 2021. You remember that crowd? The fools who listened to him, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Mel Brooks and others to go and break into a Capitol building filled with legislators in session. Imagine if a crowd of Black Lives Matter demonstrators took to that building, attempting to break in and disrupt the Congress. How many dead black bodies would be left on those grounds after being machine-gunned?

One hopes that reason will finally hit those who have spent these 10 years supporting this guy. He should have been indicted after the January 6th Commission gave its report. At worst, he would now be in exile in his Mar-a-Lago estate, looking at videos of himself with Jeffrey and Ghislaine and who knows how many other super rich patrons of the three of them.