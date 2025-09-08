You Don’t Have to Believe in Their Supremacy

Reject it all

[Note: if you didn’t watch me and Nick Estes talking about the Book of Joshua on Red Nation, that discussion and the books therein – the Joshua Generation, Laying Down the Sword, and Canaanites, Cowboys, and Indians – might be good to check out before or after reading this one.]

This replaces the Geneva Convention

Human progress is over. We’re in the Book of Joshua genocidal timeline

The history of the next thousand years is being decided in our time. Will the species survive? Should it? We certainly won’t solve climate change if we can’t stop a genocide. We won’t be reviving nuclear non-proliferation with nuclear-armed states whose leaders quote genocidal passages of the bible and name their doctrines (“Samson Doctrine”, “Gideon’s Chariots”) after the book’s most violent plot points.

The changes happening go way beyond shifts in the locations of borders. We are far past the question of which corrupt ruling party will animalistically feed at the trough.

These are changes in religion, ideology, the basis of belief and how we decide what’s true and false.

The old world was one of a hypocritical liberal facade.

That world is gone.

You thought that science and technology were governed by a progressive spirit of open inquiry? Actually they are governed by ruthless, racist Darwinism.

This is science now

You thought that education, law, journalism and medicine were governed by professional standards and ethics about truth? In fact they are governed by insider-group corruption in which lying is as easy as breathing.

You thought that warfare was governed by the United Nations charter and UN resolutions with the force of law, with its doctrines on the responsibility of occupiers, the right of resistance? In reality, warfare is governed by the Torah and the Book of Joshua’s entreaty to wipe out the memory of Amalek – men, women, draft animals, and especially children.

You thought that the treatment of prisoners was specified in the Geneva Convention? The truth is, it is specified in religious texts on the treatment of slaves and in Hollywood tropes about how funny sexual violence is when committed against “criminals”.

He’s hiding nothing: he’s proud and he’s protected

It is sadder and sadder to watch people of conscience raised in the old system continuing to appeal to international law, screaming into the void that US / Israel actions are illegal.

They’re not illegal in the book that matters, my friends, and that book is the Book of Joshua, a book of massacre and genocide.

The world is ruled by elites educated in the Bible + Race Science

What you believe is what you were taught at an early age. That’s why, for all the neoliberal restructuring, for all the austerity of constant budget cutting and degradation of the student experience, education will never be completely privatized. Elites will never abandon the chance to propagandize students from an early age, even if they wouldn’t dare send their own kids to those schools. What they want (and what they have) is a situation where they control what kids are taught in public school and they control what their own kids are taught in private school. Their kids are to learn superiority. Yours are to learn their place.

Israeli academics wrote a study, Scenes from School Life, (in Hebrew) in 2014 ( reported in Ha’aretz ) going into schools and writing what they saw. The title of the Ha’aretz article: “Israeli teenagers: racist and proud of it.” Given how fast one rises through the ranks in the Israeli military, the teenage subjects of that book are likely in the middle- and upper echelons of the genocidal Israeli establishment. They learned a doctrine of their own ethnic supremacy and they learned to hate others – leftists, Arabs, and especially Palestinians.

Note the date: 2014

In Beverly Hills, the schools are flying the Israeli flag . North American educational institutions have adopted the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism . Kids whose parents take them to church are taught that God will bless them if they bless (the state of) Israel and will pull the plug if they don’t.

Outside of the West it’s much the same. Evangelical churches are everywhere in Latin America and Africa and their progenies march under the Israeli flag .

What’s nationalistic about a Brazilian politician flying the Israeli flag?

Muslim kids in Asia learn that there is an Ummah, a Muslim nation, of billions, but the educational network financed by Gulf monarchies teaches them that their true enemies are other Muslims.

The White Empire is a disciplined empire. It presents a united front to defend genocidal Israel. Western countries are willing to sacrifice honor, dignity, even handy underwater pipelines and cheap energy, for the greater genocidal good. Meanwhile those it rules like animals of burden are not united, but easily turned – until their turn comes to be slaughtered – against the enemies it selects.

The genociders’ only book is the bible, their only science is race science and their only language is total violence.

Reject it all: the lies of their old world and the depravity of their new one

The only possible starting point to defeat them is to reject every element of their world view and all of the objects they created to fool you.

Appeals to international law or courts, the UN, diplomatic channels, humanitarian rules, the human spirit or the transformative power of truth are, at this point, stupidity.

No matter how minimal, they will never grant your demands. No matter how sound, they will never be persuaded by your arguments. They rule. And they will never be overthrown by international law or nonviolence.

The fight for the future is not against a liberal ideology that doesn’t live up to its idealism.

It is a fight against an ideology – propagated in schools, church, the movies and TV – that combines the most genocidal books of the Bible with the most vicious genetic Darwinism. They believe they have every right to kill and enslave you. To bring about the future they want, they have to believe that.

You don’t.