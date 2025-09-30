Xi Announces China’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions

I have to share with you good news. In his video speech to the United Nations Climate Summit 2025 held in New York on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced China’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions. He said that China will, by 2035, reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 percent to 10 percent from peak levels, and will strive to do better.

He also announced that China will increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30 percent, and expand the installed capacity of wind and solar power to over six times the 2020 levels, striving to bring the total to 3,600 gigawatts.

China will also scale up the total forest stock volume to over 24 billion cubic meters. China’s current forest stock is more than 20 billion cubic meters with forest coverage rate having reached more than 25 percent. So this goal means China will increase the forest stock by 20% in ten years.

Other targets he mentioned include making new energy vehicles the mainstream in the sales of new vehicles, and expanding the National Carbon Emissions Trading Market to cover major high-emission sectors.

He said that by 2035, China will basically establish a climate-adaptive society. China issued the “National Climate-Adaptive Strategy” in 2013 and released the “National Climate-Adaptive Strategy 2035” in 2022. According to the Strategy 2035, by that time, China’s capabilities of climate change monitoring and early warning, risk management and prevention, and the whole society’s ability to adapt to climate change will be significantly enhanced.

Currently, Guangdong, Hongkong and Macao are experiencing super typhoon Ragasa. We saw that the whole society had made a lot of preparations for the disaster. No casualty reported up to now.

Xi said, these targets represent China’s best efforts based on the requirements of the Paris Agreement, adding that meeting these targets requires both painstaking efforts by China itself and a supportive and open international environment, and China has the resolve and confidence to deliver on its commitments.