United Nations Security Council hall (Image by depositphotos)

At the UN General Assembly, now underway, world leaders are gathering to confront some of today’s greatest crises: Palestine, climate change, the war on drugs—even the role and relevance of the UN itself. Too often, however, the institution feels less like the pantheon of a new human civilization and more like the emergency room of a crowded hospital—treating symptoms while leaving root causes untouched.

The deeper question before us is: What is humanity’s next move? The answer will determine how crises are resolved, how the UN evolves, and how nations and civil society contribute to a shared project of the future.

Imagine beginning each day with this question. It would orient our minds and give our lives greater meaning. Imagine if every protest around the globe were united by it—lifting the demand for the future above the indecent proposals of the present.

Few forms of life can even ask such a question. Humans can—and with that capacity comes responsibility. From Beijing to Cape Town, Lima to Philadelphia, progress has not yet cured the poisons of discrimination, greed, and egoism. The cry for a truly civilized society rises everywhere. Meanwhile, depression, suicide, and addiction metastasize across nations, revealing that humanity’s fundamental needs for meaning and transcendence remain unmet.

Our next move must be to place what makes us truly human at the center, and to advance together. Technology, science, communication, and logistics should all be redirected toward this goal. The United Nations must become not merely a chamber of emergencies, but the forum where humanity charts its next great step forward.

This article was first published in English on Pressenza and is now available in: Spanish, French