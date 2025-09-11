Our latest visual, created in partnership with Prism Reports, visualizes a months-long Prism investigation conducted by journalist Laura Albast, on pro-Israel bias in mainstream U.S. newsrooms, particularly after Oct. 7, 2023.

Read the full investigation here. Special thanks to Yara Ramadan for her design collaboration on this visual.

The report takes a deep, investigative dive into the experiences of repression and silencing that journalists face in the U.S. while attempting to cover the genocide accurately and factually. This collaboration between Prism and Visualizing Palestine reveals and illustrates what happens to stories about Palestine in U.S. newsrooms, from inception to reporting, editing, and publication.





















Albast spoke with nearly a dozen journalists across the U.S. who described resistance from editors and managers surrounding coverage that centered, or even mentioned, Palestinians. Journalists, who are either Palestinian, Arab, or Muslim, told Prism that they were shut out of coverage around Israel’s genocide in Gaza, while white, Jewish, or Israeli—oftentimes former soldiers —journalists took the lead. They said they witnessed Palestinian voices and stories being quashed, as external Zionist groups unleashed campaigns of complaints and harassment against such reporting.

Albast deftly pulls together firsthand accounts from journalists and investigations that demonstrate pro-Israel bias at newsrooms like The New York Times, NPR, The Wall Street Journal, and even progressive media organizations like More Perfect Union. As anti-genocide readers turn away from complicit media, many turn to independent media that align with their values. While much of this reporting centers on Palestinian journalists in the U.S., Albast also includes non-Palestinian reporters, whose experiences underscore how even those more broadly connected to the region, as well as those trying to tell the truth, can be sidelined. We are left to ask, however, what does the future hold for these journalists in the U.S.?