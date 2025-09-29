Two Men, an Evil Empire, Evil Jews of Genocide Legacy, and the Mowing of the World’s Compassion and AGENCY

Kelly’s on house arrest, essentially, for another three years of a sentence that did not meet the supposed level of his “crime.”
And not too many Substackers even can grasp how the “otherside” of the railroad tracks lives, though Kelly, from Wisconsin, is smart, a musician and got that sheepskin in accounting, too.
He’s got the Palestine flag in his backyard in River Falls, Wisconsin, and he has his heart at the heart of their liberation, in a time of amnesia-lobotomy and absolute consumer euphoria.
Kelly and a granddaughter.
A poem or two: first, Paul Haeder’s
Shajarat Zaytun Baladi … My Olive Tree
the sand pulls from it
Gazans, oil trees, hard pan
and wheat, villages of white
plaster, before the invasion
monsters in the Naba, sicarios
murdering even the British
Mandate boys, hotels bombed
by Jews who worship
and now … Zionism
*
is the state of Israel
a place of starvation
a hell-scape of murder
a dungeon for rape and torture
the proving grounds
for the fascists
*
Silicon Wadi, Tel Aviv
Silicon Valley, California
the stories have already been
written, daily, cell phones
uploaded when the Jewish
state fails to block the web
stories from volunteers
on Dunkirk like flotillas
*
the land of desert people
Arab and Christian scholarship
like a bombing range
tools of electronic monitoring
drones that whistle, sound like
wounded puppies, children crying
drawing out the compassion
of Gazans, until some Zionist
Talmudist taps the armed quad-copter
another one at the ready for second tap
third tap, they call children bug splat
*
Murder Incorporated Jews
of New York ran rum, and Jews
of Palestine now run killing fields
laugh and mock
lie and deceive, honey
trapping Trump-Princes-Clintons
a world based on baseness
*
the ultimate weapon is now
forgetting, looking at presstitutes
yammering about Epstein or Kirk
the brownshirts, my dear liberals
were always there, even si se puede
Obama hated Occupy Wall Street
Kill List Tuesdays
*
this is new, TikTok and Live Streaming
1,000 murders then 5 K then 20 thousand
Killed, not KIA-ed – that’s for a war
the action in these Gazan kills
is their very desire for bread
huddling in apartments
clamoring for tents
*
this is the New Jerusalem
branded now almost all
Jews globally are beyond eye for an
eye as they hem and haw
call the starvation and murder
global antisemitic conspiracy
as the number now reaches 65,000
but reality says 400,000 dead
*
under rubble, and more tens of thousands
to die after the two-year mark
into that Christmas madness
of America, Empire of Chaos
Empire of Death
Empire of Amnesia
Empire of Hate/Hell/War
*
as Gaza burns and implodes
white phosphorus the
smell of napalm in the morning
Lt. Colonel Kilgore: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning”
Smiling ordering helicopter strikes
on a Vietcong village, destruction Happy
Hollywood ….
Empire of Lobotomies now
USA.
*****
If I must die … Refaat Alareer.
If I must die
you must live
to tell my story
to sell my things
to buy a piece of cloth
and some strings
(make it white with a long tail)
so that a child, somewhere in Gaza
while looking heaven in the eye
awaiting his dad who left in a blaze
and bid no one farewell
not even to his flesh
not even to himself
sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above
and thinks for a moment an angel is there bringing back love
If I must die
let it bring hope
let it be a tale
*****
If I must live… Islam Elbassuony
(In response to Refaat Alareer’s poem and to the world…)
How was I to know?
My kite, your kite, white with a long tail
not in the right site
Drained with fear
How will my kite fly
In front of a child’s sight
If I must live
trying to pick myself up piece by piece
To find some peace
Everybody here out of sight
All in a survival fight.
With memories they hold tight
I was lost within darkness
then I found that Gaza is a child
Asking me to convey
a message to you
(Can I go where you go
Laying my head on you
turning a moment into forever?)
Just like the first time
Sick of waiting so can we skip to that part?
Look where we are
We are sinking till we reach that part
Promise I will not let you down
Just know you don’t have to do this alone
But
It should be your world instead
Fly your kite
I did it once
Let it be twice
Let it be another tale
…It’s your turn, world… say something!
*****
Sickness of the International order/disorder:
A verdict may not come for at least another two years from the International Court of Justice amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza — why the delay?
One year ago today, the United Nations General Assembly gave Israel a 12-month deadline to end its illegal occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Not only has Israel not complied, but it has proceeded to increase its genocide of the Palestinians in both territories, with full support from the U.S.
Craig Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer and former senior United Nations human rights official, noted that the legitimacy of the UN is at stake here, and it has the power to act right now to end the genocide by passing the Uniting for Peace Resolution with a two-thirds majority:
“Under the so-called Uniting for Peace resolution, the General Assembly, within 24 hours, could adopt a resolution that calls for the stripping of Israel’s UN credentials, calls for sanctions and a military embargo, calls for the establishment of a criminal tribunal, reactivates the UN’s anti-apartheid mechanism, and that establishes a multi-national UN protection force that could actually get into Gaza, protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian aid, preserve evidence of Israeli crimes, and begin the process of reconstruction.”
There aren’t enough Molotovs for this shape of evil Judaism.
Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, described Gaza as a “real estate bonanza” and said a business plan for the territory is “on President Trump’s desk,” with negotiations already underway with the U.S. He framed the ongoing demolitions as part of “urban renewal,” stating,
“The demolition phase is always the first phase of urban renewal. We did that, now we need to start building.”
Another Palestinian Poet, alive and in the USA:
Finally, the blasphemy of my own district in Oregon, as a Jewish Only and Israel First representative goes on a Bibi Paid For Junket to Occupied Palestine during his people’s commission of genocide and ethnic cleansing and perversities and crimes.
Before David Gomberg and the other state legislators left Israel, each state was encouraged to plant a tree. Gomberg said he responded to a reporter’s question about what the tree planting meant to him.
“People who plant trees think of the future,”: Gomberg replied. “I plant it today and think of a time in the future when Arab and Jewish children can sit in the shade of this tree in peace and friendship.”
P.O.S.:
If you read me regularly, you know Oregon has a ton of problems, most of which could be solved with hard-hitting legislative action and, well, pushing up against Stephen Miller’s White House.
Here’s the official graft paperwork for 250 American politicians’ trip:
Finally, as a legislator required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interest (SEI), you will be required to report the aggregate value of any paid expenses provided under ORS 244.020(7)(b)(H) on your 2025 SEI. As the source of the paid travel expenses, the Consulate General of Isreal should provide you with a notice or a summary of the expenses paid.
They were never shown this:
Or:
But they got on their knees and planted trees in a genocidal land: With my State’s flag fluttering in the wind.
I wrote him a quick note, decrying his defamation of my tax dollars and his supposed representation of MY district with major drought, housing, rural health, education, tourism, unemployment problems!
You can imagine what I told him in an email! No amount of sources or Susan Abdulhawa videos will help this captured Zionist.
Listen to her above, and I did send him the link and this:
In this episode of Out Loud with Ahmed Eldin, I sit down with Palestinian novelist, poet, and activist Susan Abulhawa — the bestselling author of Mornings in Jenin and Love in the Time of Genocide.
Susan does not speak in half-truths. She speaks with unflinching honesty about Gaza, about rage, and about the cost of refusing to name things for what they are: genocide, colonialism, betrayal. With a voice sharpened by both grief and defiance, she reminds us that anger is not a weakness to be hidden but a weapon of survival — a force that, if channeled, can become a source of responsibility, courage, and hope.
We talk about Gaza not just as a place under siege, but as a mirror of humanity’s future. Susan pulls apart the psychology of helplessness, the myth of Western “decorum,” and the illusion of free speech that crumbles when confronted with Palestine. She calls out complicity — from Arab regimes to global powers — while celebrating the unimaginable resilience of a people who refuse to kneel.
This is not an easy conversation. It’s not meant to be. But it’s necessary. Listening to Susan is to be confronted with the unbearable truths of our time — and also to be reminded of the duty, the possibility, and the power of resistance in all its forms.
Here’s my hard copy:
Gomberg
RE: Israel First and Jewish First trip paid for by genocidal state
Gomberg: Not only the optics, but the ethics are so skewed in the wrong direction that shame should be your middle name.
You were manipulated, by the Kings of Hasbara, and you are duped into believing anything the Jewish State of Murdering Raping Starving Poisoning Maiming Palestine tells you.
You are, seemingly, beyond educating, but in the end we have hundreds of major issues to confront because of spineless democrats and the fascist new guy acting as President, even though your fellow Jews are his puppet masters:
Stephen Miller, Larry Fink, Schwarzman, Altman, Karp, Ellison(s), Kushner(s) Adelson, Alman, Zuckerberg, and, well, so many on the Forbes list of 130 Jewish billionaires.
It is genocide, and it has been since before the original Nakba. You have failed the litmus test of credibility:
- Israeli rights groups: In July 2025, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights–Israel (PHRI) issued reports accusing Israel of committing genocide. They cited official statements inciting violence against Palestinians and the deliberate destruction of essential life-sustaining systems in Gaza.
- Jewish Member of Congress: In September 2025, U.S. Representative Becca Balint became the first Jewish member of Congress to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.
- Jewish scholars: Scholars with expertise in Holocaust and genocide studies have also made this accusation.
- Israeli-American scholar Raz Segal described the early bombing campaign as a “textbook case of genocide”. Segal was among the first to publicly call the destruction in Gaza a “textbook case of genocide,” publishing an article on the topic on October 13, 2023. This was just days after Israel began its bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip
- In a New York Times op-ed, Israeli genocide expert Omer Bartov stated his “inescapable conclusion has become that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”.
- Israeli historian Amos Goldberg published an article in Hebrew in April 2025 titled, “Yes, it is a genocide,” after an earlier letter from Jewish and Holocaust studies researchers condemned official Israeli discourse surrounding the war.
- Protest groups: Left-wing and anti-Zionist Jewish groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, have been prominent in protests calling for a ceasefire and condemning Israel’s military operation.
- Health professionals: In September 2025, hundreds of Jewish physicians and scholars from the U.S., UK, and Israel signed an open letter calling for an end to what they described as a “deliberate campaign to destroy civilian life in Gaza”.
Two prominent Israeli rights groups on Monday said their country is committing genocide in Gaza, the first time that local Jewish-led organizations have made such accusations against Israel during nearly 22 months of war.
The claims by B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel add to the list.
I am ashamed of my vote for you, and alas, no vote for you ever again, and if I see you in public, I will shame you, through my keffiyeh in the air, and call you a genocidaire more concerned with his Ashkenazi heritage than human rights and the rights of Oregonian voters to not be smeared with the stain of Israeli lies, propaganda, death, and deprivations beyond any measure in history.
And then to see your little narrative in the Lincoln County Leader, well, alas, you have proven that it was all dog and pony.
Disrespectfully yours,
PH, Lincoln County
Israel paid for state lawmakers to visit country on ‘50 States, One Israel’ trip Two Oregon lawmakers are among 250 state legislators across the U.S. visiting Israel this week on a trip sponsored by the Israeli government.
Israel hosted Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis and Rep. Emily McIntire, R-Eagle Point, on a trip Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as the largest-ever bipartisan delegation of American lawmakers to visit.
The Consulate General of Israel, calling the trip “50 States, One Israel,” is covering the lawmakers’ cost of air travel, lodging, ground transportation and meals between Sept. 13 and Sept. 18.