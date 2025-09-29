Two Men, an Evil Empire, Evil Jews of Genocide Legacy, and the Mowing of the World’s Compassion and AGENCY

On the radio, Oct. 1, as a way to remember the evil of the Jewish State of Israel

Kelly’s on house arrest, essentially, for another three years of a sentence that did not meet the supposed level of his “crime.”

And not too many Substackers even can grasp how the “otherside” of the railroad tracks lives, though Kelly, from Wisconsin, is smart, a musician and got that sheepskin in accounting, too.

He’s got the Palestine flag in his backyard in River Falls, Wisconsin, and he has his heart at the heart of their liberation, in a time of amnesia-lobotomy and absolute consumer euphoria.

Kelly and a granddaughter.

A poem or two: first, Paul Haeder’s

Shajarat Zaytun Baladi … My Olive Tree

the sand pulls from it

Gazans, oil trees, hard pan

and wheat, villages of white

plaster, before the invasion

monsters in the Naba, sicarios

murdering even the British

Mandate boys, hotels bombed

by Jews who worship

and now … Zionism

*

is the state of Israel

a place of starvation

a hell-scape of murder

a dungeon for rape and torture

the proving grounds

for the fascists

*

Silicon Wadi, Tel Aviv

Silicon Valley, California

the stories have already been

written, daily, cell phones

uploaded when the Jewish

state fails to block the web

stories from volunteers

on Dunkirk like flotillas

*

the land of desert people

Arab and Christian scholarship

like a bombing range

tools of electronic monitoring

drones that whistle, sound like

wounded puppies, children crying

drawing out the compassion

of Gazans, until some Zionist

Talmudist taps the armed quad-copter

another one at the ready for second tap

third tap, they call children bug splat

*

Murder Incorporated Jews

of New York ran rum, and Jews

of Palestine now run killing fields

laugh and mock

lie and deceive, honey

trapping Trump-Princes-Clintons

a world based on baseness

*

the ultimate weapon is now

forgetting, looking at presstitutes

yammering about Epstein or Kirk

the brownshirts, my dear liberals

were always there, even si se puede

Obama hated Occupy Wall Street

Kill List Tuesdays

*

this is new, TikTok and Live Streaming

1,000 murders then 5 K then 20 thousand

Killed, not KIA-ed – that’s for a war

the action in these Gazan kills

is their very desire for bread

huddling in apartments

clamoring for tents

*

this is the New Jerusalem

branded now almost all

Jews globally are beyond eye for an

eye as they hem and haw

call the starvation and murder

global antisemitic conspiracy

as the number now reaches 65,000

but reality says 400,000 dead

*

under rubble, and more tens of thousands

to die after the two-year mark

into that Christmas madness

of America, Empire of Chaos

Empire of Death

Empire of Amnesia

Empire of Hate/Hell/War

*

as Gaza burns and implodes

white phosphorus the

smell of napalm in the morning

Lt. Colonel Kilgore: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning”

Smiling ordering helicopter strikes

on a Vietcong village, destruction Happy

Hollywood ….

Empire of Lobotomies now

USA.

*****

If I must die … Refaat Alareer.

If I must die

you must live

to tell my story

to sell my things

to buy a piece of cloth

and some strings

(make it white with a long tail)

so that a child, somewhere in Gaza

while looking heaven in the eye

awaiting his dad who left in a blaze

and bid no one farewell

not even to his flesh

not even to himself

sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above

and thinks for a moment an angel is there bringing back love

If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale

*****

If I must live… Islam Elbassuony

(In response to Refaat Alareer’s poem and to the world…)

How was I to know?

My kite, your kite, white with a long tail

not in the right site

Drained with fear

How will my kite fly

In front of a child’s sight

If I must live

trying to pick myself up piece by piece

To find some peace

Everybody here out of sight

All in a survival fight.

With memories they hold tight

I was lost within darkness

then I found that Gaza is a child

Asking me to convey

a message to you

(Can I go where you go

Laying my head on you

turning a moment into forever?)

Just like the first time

Sick of waiting so can we skip to that part?

Look where we are

We are sinking till we reach that part

Promise I will not let you down

Just know you don’t have to do this alone

But

It should be your world instead

Fly your kite

I did it once

Let it be twice

Let it be another tale

…It’s your turn, world… say something!

*****

Sickness of the International order/disorder:

A verdict may not come for at least another two years from the International Court of Justice amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza — why the delay?

One year ago today, the United Nations General Assembly gave Israel a 12-month deadline to end its illegal occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Not only has Israel not complied, but it has proceeded to increase its genocide of the Palestinians in both territories, with full support from the U.S.

Craig Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer and former senior United Nations human rights official, noted that the legitimacy of the UN is at stake here, and it has the power to act right now to end the genocide by passing the Uniting for Peace Resolution with a two-thirds majority:

“Under the so-called Uniting for Peace resolution, the General Assembly, within 24 hours, could adopt a resolution that calls for the stripping of Israel’s UN credentials, calls for sanctions and a military embargo, calls for the establishment of a criminal tribunal, reactivates the UN’s anti-apartheid mechanism, and that establishes a multi-national UN protection force that could actually get into Gaza, protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian aid, preserve evidence of Israeli crimes, and begin the process of reconstruction.”

There aren’t enough Molotovs for this shape of evil Judaism.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, described Gaza as a “real estate bonanza” and said a business plan for the territory is “on President Trump’s desk,” with negotiations already underway with the U.S. He framed the ongoing demolitions as part of “urban renewal,” stating,

“The demolition phase is always the first phase of urban renewal. We did that, now we need to start building.” Another Palestinian Poet, alive and in the USA:

Finally, the blasphemy of my own district in Oregon, as a Jewish Only and Israel First representative goes on a Bibi Paid For Junket to Occupied Palestine during his people’s commission of genocide and ethnic cleansing and perversities and crimes.

Before David Gomberg and the other state legislators left Israel, each state was encouraged to plant a tree. Gomberg said he responded to a reporter’s question about what the tree planting meant to him.

“People who plant trees think of the future,”: Gomberg replied. “I plant it today and think of a time in the future when Arab and Jewish children can sit in the shade of this tree in peace and friendship.”

P.O.S.:

If you read me regularly, you know Oregon has a ton of problems, most of which could be solved with hard-hitting legislative action and, well, pushing up against Stephen Miller’s White House.

Here’s the official graft paperwork for 250 American politicians’ trip:

Finally, as a legislator required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interest (SEI), you will be required to report the aggregate value of any paid expenses provided under ORS 244.020(7)(b)(H) on your 2025 SEI. As the source of the paid travel expenses, the Consulate General of Isreal should provide you with a notice or a summary of the expenses paid. Link.

They were never shown this:

Or:

But they got on their knees and planted trees in a genocidal land: With my State’s flag fluttering in the wind.

I wrote him a quick note, decrying his defamation of my tax dollars and his supposed representation of MY district with major drought, housing, rural health, education, tourism, unemployment problems!

You can imagine what I told him in an email! No amount of sources or Susan Abdulhawa videos will help this captured Zionist.

Listen to her above, and I did send him the link and this:

In this episode of Out Loud with Ahmed Eldin, I sit down with Palestinian novelist, poet, and activist Susan Abulhawa — the bestselling author of Mornings in Jenin and Love in the Time of Genocide. Susan does not speak in half-truths. She speaks with unflinching honesty about Gaza, about rage, and about the cost of refusing to name things for what they are: genocide, colonialism, betrayal. With a voice sharpened by both grief and defiance, she reminds us that anger is not a weakness to be hidden but a weapon of survival — a force that, if channeled, can become a source of responsibility, courage, and hope. We talk about Gaza not just as a place under siege, but as a mirror of humanity’s future. Susan pulls apart the psychology of helplessness, the myth of Western “decorum,” and the illusion of free speech that crumbles when confronted with Palestine. She calls out complicity — from Arab regimes to global powers — while celebrating the unimaginable resilience of a people who refuse to kneel. This is not an easy conversation. It’s not meant to be. But it’s necessary. Listening to Susan is to be confronted with the unbearable truths of our time — and also to be reminded of the duty, the possibility, and the power of resistance in all its forms.

Here’s my hard copy:

Gomberg

RE: Israel First and Jewish First trip paid for by genocidal state

Gomberg: Not only the optics, but the ethics are so skewed in the wrong direction that shame should be your middle name.

You were manipulated, by the Kings of Hasbara, and you are duped into believing anything the Jewish State of Murdering Raping Starving Poisoning Maiming Palestine tells you.

You are, seemingly, beyond educating, but in the end we have hundreds of major issues to confront because of spineless democrats and the fascist new guy acting as President, even though your fellow Jews are his puppet masters:

Stephen Miller, Larry Fink, Schwarzman, Altman, Karp, Ellison(s), Kushner(s) Adelson, Alman, Zuckerberg, and, well, so many on the Forbes list of 130 Jewish billionaires.

It is genocide, and it has been since before the original Nakba. You have failed the litmus test of credibility:

Israeli rights groups: In July 2025, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights–Israel (PHRI) issued reports accusing Israel of committing genocide. They cited official statements inciting violence against Palestinians and the deliberate destruction of essential life-sustaining systems in Gaza.

In July 2025, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights–Israel (PHRI) issued reports accusing Israel of committing genocide. They cited official statements inciting violence against Palestinians and the deliberate destruction of essential life-sustaining systems in Gaza. Jewish Member of Congress: In September 2025, U.S. Representative Becca Balint became the first Jewish member of Congress to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.

In September 2025, U.S. Representative Becca Balint became the first Jewish member of Congress to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. Jewish scholars: Scholars with expertise in Holocaust and genocide studies have also made this accusation. Israeli-American scholar Raz Segal described the early bombing campaign as a “textbook case of genocide”. Segal was among the first to publicly call the destruction in Gaza a “textbook case of genocide,” publishing an article on the topic on October 13, 2023. This was just days after Israel began its bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip In a New York Times op-ed, Israeli genocide expert Omer Bartov stated his “inescapable conclusion has become that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”. Israeli historian Amos Goldberg published an article in Hebrew in April 2025 titled, “Yes, it is a genocide,” after an earlier letter from Jewish and Holocaust studies researchers condemned official Israeli discourse surrounding the war.

Scholars with expertise in Holocaust and genocide studies have also made this accusation. Protest groups: Left-wing and anti-Zionist Jewish groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, have been prominent in protests calling for a ceasefire and condemning Israel’s military operation.

Left-wing and anti-Zionist Jewish groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, have been prominent in protests calling for a ceasefire and condemning Israel’s military operation. Health professionals: In September 2025, hundreds of Jewish physicians and scholars from the U.S., UK, and Israel signed an open letter calling for an end to what they described as a “deliberate campaign to destroy civilian life in Gaza”.

Two prominent Israeli rights groups on Monday said their country is committing genocide in Gaza, the first time that local Jewish-led organizations have made such accusations against Israel during nearly 22 months of war.

The claims by B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel add to the list.

I am ashamed of my vote for you, and alas, no vote for you ever again, and if I see you in public, I will shame you, through my keffiyeh in the air, and call you a genocidaire more concerned with his Ashkenazi heritage than human rights and the rights of Oregonian voters to not be smeared with the stain of Israeli lies, propaganda, death, and deprivations beyond any measure in history.

And then to see your little narrative in the Lincoln County Leader, well, alas, you have proven that it was all dog and pony.

Disrespectfully yours,

PH, Lincoln County