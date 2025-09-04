Trump Redecorates the Oval Office

by Dan Lieberman / September 4th, 2025

Donald John Trump, born June 14, 1946, the 47th president of the United States, has decided to leave his imprint in history by redecorating historical landmarks in the nations capital. After reciting plans for a grand ballroom in the Whitehouse, which will feature Klezmer bands on Wednesday nights and Hora dancing on Sunday evening, also duplicated periodically at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the master decorator has prepared simple renovations for the Oval Office.

The renovation does not attempt to obtain a more pleasing and aesthetic environment. The thrust of the renovation is to clarify power, reveal who controls, manages, and enchants the Oval office. The writer has been able to obtain the plans. Here is an image.

Dan Lieberman publishes commentaries on foreign policy, economics, and politics at substack.com.  He is author of the non-fiction books A Third Party Can Succeed in America, Not until They Were Gone, Think Tanks of DC, The Artistry of a Dog, and a novel: The Victory (under a pen name, David L. McWellan). Read other articles by Dan.

This article was posted on Thursday, September 4th, 2025 at 8:01am and is filed under Donald Trump, Israel (part of Mandate Palestine), United States, Zionism.