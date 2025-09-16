Three Precepts Muslims Should Remember

Priyantha Kumara was a Sri Lankan export manager in a factory in Sialkot, Pakistan who was falsely accused of insulting Islam. He was beaten to death and his body was set on fire on December 3, 2021. IMAGE/Lankan

Muslims should remember three precepts:

Allah is a concept – it cannot be destroyed.

Muhammad is with his Allah * , so is beyond any harm.

, so is beyond any harm. Quran is reprintable and can be replaced when haters burn Quran.

*A Quranic scripture with consoling words for bereaving believers at time of death is:

“Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we will return.”