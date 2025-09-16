Three Precepts Muslims Should Remember

by B.R. Gowani / September 16th, 2025

Priyantha Kumara was a Sri Lankan export manager in a factory in Sialkot, Pakistan who was falsely accused of insulting Islam. He was beaten to death and his body was set on fire on December 3, 2021. IMAGE/Lankan

Muslims should remember three precepts:

  •     Allah is a concept – it cannot be destroyed.
  •     Muhammad is with his Allah*, so is beyond any harm.
  •     Quran is reprintable and can be replaced when haters burn Quran.

*A Quranic scripture with consoling words for bereaving believers at time of death is:

         “Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we will return.

B.R. Gowani can be reached at brgowani@hotmail.com.

