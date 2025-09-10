Latest Update–September 4, 2025

September 1, 2025: I (Roger) asked Chat GPT.com, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot created by OpenAI, this question:

“Chat GPT, will you analyze all the different proposals for a Third Constitution of the United States and reveal to us your best recommendation for creating a Third Constitution of the United States that creates peace and happiness in our nation and throughout the entire world?”

Here is the response from Chat gpt . com. It mentioned my constitution first, but it did not narrow its critique to my latest version.

I then asked Chat GPT this question: How Come We Don’t Have Peace on Earth? An excellent answer was given.

I asked Chat GPT to analyze this latest September 4, 2025 version of the Third Constitution specifically. I share Chat GPT’s response at the end of the Third Constitution below, but please read the constitution first.

Preamble to the Third Constitution of the United States

We the People of the United States of North America establish this Third Constitution to promote freedom, democracy, human rights, social justice, ecological wisdom, peace, and happiness for our nation and the world.

The United States government should never be subservient to something like the Earth Constitution unless the majority of its citizens approve it through a national referendum (which is a direct vote by the electorate), and the majority of other nations also approve it through their own national referendums. Moreover, any international constitution, as a basis for a democratic world government, must state that the citizens of each nation shall vote once a year to decide whether to continue the democratic world government or abolish it and return back to the status of nation-states once again.

It is truly foolish and tragic that in this modern age that many nations are spending half of their federal budgets for military defense, which is the primary reason there is no peace on the planet.

As a nation, let us ask the individuals and nations we have harmed or exploited in the past for forgiveness. As a nation, let us vow to promote world peace and happiness for every nation and for every person and sentient being on the earth. Let us understand that we are one world, one earth, one humanity–we are like all the cells and organs of a human body that must cooperate and work together.

The first United States government with a constitution was under the Articles of Confederation, implemented in 1781. The second constitution was implemented with the presidency of George Washington in 1789, and now this Third Constitution will be the basis for the third constitutional government.

An Overview of the Third Constitution

One of the aims of this Third Constitution is to preserve the best of the former constitution and government. It differs from the second constitution in the many ways that it empowers average Americans by making our democracy more inclusive and participatory.

Under this Third Constitution of the United States, there will be 435 Federal Legislators (the same number that was in the House of Representatives under the previous government), based on districts (including Washington D.C.) of equal population. The election of lawmakers to the new Federal Congress or House of Federal Legislators, under the Third Constitution, will be based on the system of Proportional Representation among the 7 largest national political parties. United States citizens can choose Federal Legislators from the 7 largest national political parties–each party will be empowered with the same privileges, ballot access, rights and responsibilities.

The United States Senate, which existed under the former constitution has been eliminated in the new Third Constitution, which means that the new federal legislature will be unicameral not bicameral, and it will have 100 fewer federal legislators since the former US Senate has been abolished. All federal laws in this one-chambered Congress must be passed with at least a 51% majority.

Under the second constitution, California, whose population was about 70 times the population of Wyoming, unfairly had the same number of senators as Wyoming. The former undemocratic U.S. Senate has been abolished since it is not based on geographical districts that have an equal number of people.

The Third Constitution reduces the Supreme Court from 9 members to 7 members, and each member may serve an unlimited number of 4-year terms. Each of the 7 largest national political parties–not the President–will appoint a Supreme Court Justice.

The 7 Supreme Court Justices will be appointed on the first Tuesday of November, in the same year that the president is elected, and the new Justices will take office on January 20 of the following year. Supreme Court Justices can serve for an unlimited number of 4-year terms if they are appointed again by the political party they represent and if the political party they represent is still one of the 7 largest national political parties.

The election of Federal Legislators will occur on the first Tuesday of November in the same year that the new President is elected, and the Federal Legislators will take office as the new President and Supreme Court Justices likewise do on January 20 of the following year. Federal Legislators can serve an unlimited number of 4-year terms, if they are the choice of the people.

The election of the President will occur during the first Tuesday of November, and he or she will take office on January 20. The president can serve a maximum of two 4-year terms.

The Third Constitution eliminates the Federal Reserve, and has the Treasury Department oversee a National Public Banking System. The Treasury Department will be audited by the U.S. Congress or their chosen representatives every 4 years.

This Third Constitution also eliminates the previous Electoral College System for electing a President of the United States, choosing instead to elect the presidential candidate who gets at least 51 percent of the popular vote using a system of Ranked Choice Voting.

This Third Constitution is much shorter and easier to understand. The Constitution is not just for lawyers. It is written in a clear way that even elementary school children will be able to understand it and become empowered by it.

The Third Constitution promotes honesty, fairness, and transparency at all levels of government. Average Americans will now feel more empowered to participate in political decision-making. As we create a truly democratic society, civics and citizenship should become supremely valued as never before.

Our Founding Fathers of the second, current Constitution of the United States never told how to properly abolish it, apparently thinking they knew what was best for all future generations.

Previous articles by Roger Copple explained a Twenty-Eight Amendment proposal to revise Article V of the current second constitution to show how the second constitution can be amended and abolished in an easier, quicker, orderly, and very fair way.

If that revised Article V of our current second constitution is ever officially ratified as a new amendment to our current constitution, then the American people could have a systematic way to abolish the second constitution in order to have a Constitutional Convention to establish the Third Constitution. And the same Constitutional Convention process to establish the Third Constitution can also be used to create the Fourth Constitution of the United States when the people are ready to abolish the Third Constitution.

Revising Article V of our current second constitution through the ratification of a new Twenty-Eight Amendment may seem like a long time coming. However, the 26th Amendment to lower the voting age to 18 was accomplished in about 3 months.

The Founding Fathers did not foresee the establishment of political parties, which began to emerge almost immediately after our current constitution was ratified. In fact, they actually feared and warned against political parties, referring to them as “factions”–a threat to the unity and stability of the new republic.

Equally empowering the 7 largest national political parties is the most important component of the Third Constitution. And the good news is that even under the current second constitution, our current bicameral US Congress could, without a new amendment or constitution, equally empower 7 national parties. But there would have to be a very large demand for it. A mass movement of people would have to demand it because the Republicans and Democrats have agreed to make it very difficult for third parties to have a greater voice.

World Peace Is Coming Sooner Than You Might Think

It could be the nightmare of a permanent technocratic, authoritarian police-state peace, or it could be the paradise of a fully democratic peace on earth in a world without empire.

We cannot create the ideal learning environment until we create the ideal world, a world working together as one body.

Chat GPT (AI) and others coming down the pike can provide individualized instruction if we ask what we truly want to know, but as artificial intelligence analyzes the world and us, we the people must always have the last word.

How Proportional Representation Works

Voters in federal legislative districts will study and evaluate the platforms of the 7 largest national political parties. Each voter will choose just one political party that he or she identifies with the most.

In the United States, there are 7 political archetypes which could be the 1. Republican 2. Democratic 3. Libertarian 4. Green 5. Socialist 6. Constitution Party, and 7. the Anarchists, who usually don’t form political parties. But the 7 political archetypes may not coincide exactly with the actual 7 largest national political parties. Here is what Chatgot (AI) said are the 7 largest national political parties: 1. Democratic Party 2. Republican Party 3. Libertarian Party 4. Green Party of the United States 5. Constitution Party 6. Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and 7. Socialist Party USA (SPUSA).

The 7 largest political parties in the United States could contain the following percentages: 30% Republican, 30% Democratic, 10% Libertarian, 10% Constitution Party, 10% Green Party, 5% Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), and 5% Socialist Party USA.

The State of Indiana, for example, currently has 10 federal legislative districts out of a total of 435 US federal districts.

The National Elections Committee

Under the Third Constitution, there will be a National Elections Committee whose 7 executive directors will come from the 7 largest national political parties at that time.

The National Elections Committee will guarantee that in every precinct of every county of every state that there will be impartial and professional election officials. The election officials at every poll will ensure that uniform or standardized procedures of voting are established. The National Elections Committee will also verify and ensure that the national political parties provide an accurate count of their actual numbers.

Equal Media Time for Political Parties

The 7 largest national political parties will have all the rights, ballot access, and free television exposure that the Republicans and Democrats exclusively had under the Second Constitution, (End of Third Constitution Overview)

Summary of Historical Events that Led to the Establishment of the Second US Constitution

The Parliament of Great Britain passed the punitive Intolerable Acts which caused the Boston Tea Party to occur. Then the British Navy implemented a blockade of Boston Harbor.

Twelve delegates from the 13 colonies then decided to form a meeting, which became known as the First Continental Congress. The First Continental Congress met for about 7 weeks in the fall of 1774 in Philadelphia.

After the Battles of Lexington and Concord, the delegates met again at the Second Continental Congress which began meeting on May 10, 1775 and disbanded on May 1, 1781 (6 years). During this period, on July 4, 1776, the 56 delegates to the Second Continental Congress adopted the United States Declaration of Independence.

The Declaration of Independence is the founding document of the United States. The Declaration explains to the world why the Thirteen Colonies regarded themselves as independent sovereign states no longer subject to British colonial rule.

The 56 delegates who signed the Declaration of Independence came to be known as the nation’s Founding Fathers, and the Declaration has become one of the most circulated, reprinted, and influential documents in world history.

After the Declaration of Independence was signed and adopted in 1776, the fighting of the American Revolution continued another 5 years until the Revolutionary War ended in 1781.

The Second Continental Congress (1775-1781) established the bond of Perpetual Union, managed the war effort, and adopted the Articles of Confederation, which was the first US Constitution.

The final draft of the Articles of Confederation was completed on November 15, 1777. It was ratified on February 2, 1781 and it became effective (or was implemented) on March 1, 1781. The Articles of Confederation was superseded on March 4, 1789 when the first president George Washington, under the new second US Constitution, took office.

The government under the Articles of Confederation was considered to be weak, and the desire to make it stronger was realized when the second constitution was created, adopted, and implemented on March 4, 1789.

The current Constitution of the United States is our second constitution. The process of drafting or framing the US Constitution occurred during the Constitutional Convention that met at Independence Hall in Philadelphia from May 25 to September 17, 1787.

The final draft of the US Constitution was completed on September 17, 1787, the last day of the Constitutional Convention, and it was ratified on June 21, 1788 by 9 of the 13 states. It became effective on March 4, 1789 when the new stronger federal government, based on the new US Constitution, began with George Washington as the first president.

Third Constitution of the United States

The Human Rights of United States Citizens

Our human rights preceded government, and the purpose of government is not to grant rights, but to protect pre-existing rights. We The People have a right to vote on any amendments added to this Third Constitution, and we also have a right to vote every four years on whether we want a constitutional convention to create a new national constitution. It will take a 51 percent majority to start the process of having a constitutional convention, in which representatives to the Convention will be selected using a system of proportional representation from the 7 largest national political parties. All individuals have freedom to speak and write about their personal, political, and spiritual beliefs. They may worship God through the religion of their choice, or they may choose ethical behavior or spiritual disciplines not based on any religion. The government has powers granted to it as determined by the people’s democratic decision making. The government must protect the human rights of each individual. The government must also represent the collective will of the people, as it is developed through the democratic process. Government authorities must have probable cause to search our bodies, homes, cars, or any other property. What consenting adults do in the privacy of their homes or bedrooms that does not infringe on the property or the rights of others should not be the concern of our government. Thus, individuals have a right to privacy. Property owners are entitled to a generous compensation if through eminent domain the government needs to seize the property for a higher, socially justifiable purpose, such as necessary road construction, for example. No person shall be tried for a serious crime unless there is a Grand Jury indictment that states valid reasons for the upcoming court trial. No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property unless there is due process (or fair procedures) in carrying out the law. In all criminal cases and prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury in the district where the crime was committed. In all criminal cases and prosecutions, the accused must be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation. In all criminal cases and prosecutions, the accused has a right to a counselor who may or may not be an attorney. The accused, or a counselor of the accused, may confront (or cross examine) all witnesses testifying against him or her. In all criminal cases and prosecutions, the accused may require witnesses to testify if the witnesses have important information to share in the case. Unless it is a minor charge (or a misdemeanor), citizens have a right to a trial by jury. Juries may determine a person’s guilt or innocence, and if a person is found guilty, the jury may determine the sentence of the accused, as advised by the judge. Excessive bail shall not be required of a person, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishment inflicted. Citizens may choose where they want to live. Citizens may also visit any country they choose, including Cuba. If they choose to move to another country, they will not be dispossessed of their personal assets by our government. The US Congress shall determine uniform policies regarding a citizen’s possession, use, and registration of firearms, or it may agree to let each State make that determination.

ARTICLE I: The Legislative Branch of the Federal Government

Section I

All federal legislative powers shall be granted to the Federal Congress of the United States, which shall be a unicameral body consisting of Federal Legislators. There will be 435 separate congressional districts in the 50 states of the United States, including the District of Columbia, based on equal population. Federal Legislators will be elected based on the system of Proportional Representation. All new federal laws must pass with at least a 51% majority vote of the federal legislature. Proposed amendments to the Third Constitution must also be approved by a 51% majority national referendum vote of the people.

Section 2

All Federal Legislators of the United States Congress will be chosen for four-year terms that coincide with presidential terms of office. Federal Legislators may serve for an unlimited number of 4-year terms. The election of Federal Legislators will occur on the first Tuesday of November. They will take office on January 20 of the following year.

Section 3

Each state will have at least one Federal Representative under the system of Proportional Representation, and the District of Columbia will also have at least one Federal Representative.

Section 4

When vacancies in the Federal Legislature occur because of sickness, death, or resignation, the state of the removed legislator will vote for a replacement, chosen from the 7 largest national political parties.

Section 5

The Federal Legislators will vote among themselves to elect a Federal Legislator to be the Speaker of the House at the start of every new 4-year term. The elected Speaker of the House will choose the chairpersons for the established committees. The chairpersons, in turn, shall select committee members.

Section 6

The Federal Legislators will be allowed to try, impeach, and remove any high-leveled federal officer in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the federal government. Any officer impeached is also liable and subject to indictment, trial, judgment, and punishment, according to the law.

Section 7

All proposed bills must deal with one issue only. Lawmakers have the responsibility to clarify the pros and cons of every proposed law or amendment to their constituents in their home state. The best arguments for and against a bill must be expressed in writing for the lawmakers’ constituents.

Citizens of a voting precinct in a state can electronically register their vote on a particular proposed federal bill before the Federal Legislators make their final voting decision.

Section 8

The salaries of Federal Legislators will be three times the federal minimum wage, based on a 40-hour work week. Legislators cannot accept from corporate lobbyists any money, gifts, or fringe benefits at any time before, during, or after their tenure in office.

Section 9

After the passing of a particular federal law or constitutional amendment, the President cannot veto it, if he or she disapproves of it.

Section 10

Congress must strive to balance every budget and not engage in deficit spending, unless there is a national emergency.

Section 11

In all elections of Federal Legislators, the 7 largest national political parties (based on officially registered memberships) will have the same requirements, privileges, media access, and public financing as Republicans and Democrats had under the former government and constitution.

If Indiana has 10 of the 435 federal legislative districts based on the latest national census, its 10 Federal Legislators could hypothetically consist of the following: 6 Republicans, 2 Democrats, 1 Libertarian, and 1 Legislator from the Constitution Party.

Section 12

Federal Legislators may be elected for more than one term to provide continuity and experience in government.

Section 13

Federal Legislators must have permanent residency in the districts of the states they represent.

ARTICLE II: The Executive Branch of the Federal Government

Section 1

Executive power shall be invested in the President of the United States. His or her term of office will be four years, the same 4-year period in which Federal Legislators and Supreme Court Justices will be elected. The president will choose a Vice President who will serve in the President’s absence. Presidents will be elected on the first Tuesday of November, and they will take office on January 20 of the following year.

Section 2

A president cannot become president unless he or she wins at least a 51-percent majority of the popular vote.

The Electoral College System for electing a president has been abolished in this Third Constitution.

Section 3

If a president resigns, dies, is impeached, or is unable to hold the office, then the vice president will replace him or her. If the vice president is unable to serve at that time, the order of succession will be the Speaker of the House of Federal Legislators, followed by the Secretary of State.

Section 4

The president’s salary shall be 3 times the federal minimum wage. The president cannot accept money, expensive gifts, or fringe benefits from citizens or corporate lobbyists before, during, or after his or her term of office. Such money or gifts could bias his or her decisions.

Section 5

The president shall be Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States. The President is not required to wait for the approval of Congress to deploy troops on a moment’s notice during a national emergency that requires it. A state governor will be the Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of his or her state.

Section 6

The president cannot make a declaration of war, unless 51 percent of US citizens approve it, as expressed through a national referendum.

Section 7

All executive orders or presidential directives made by the current and former presidents that are in effect must be fully disclosed, explained, and clarified to the people.

ARTICLE III: The Judicial Branch of the Federal Government

Section 1

The Supreme Court, under the Third Constitution, will have Judicial Review regarding federal and state legislation that possibly conflicts with the federal constitution.

Section 2

Under the Third Constitution, the Supreme Court will consist of 7 Justices—no longer 9. Before the new government under the Third Constitution begins, the 7 largest national political parties will each appoint one Justice to serve on the first Supreme Court.

The 7 Supreme Court Justices will be appointed by the 7 largest national political parties on the first Tuesday of November, and the 7 Justices will take office on January 20, at the same time that the new president and 435 federal legislators take office.

The appointed Justices will each begin a 4-year term of office. Supreme Court Justices may serve for an unlimited number of 4-year terms. If a Supreme Court Justice dies or resigns, the political party he or she came from will provide a new Justice. If the political party that the Supreme Court Justice came from is no longer one of the 7 largest national political parties, then a new political party will make the Supreme Court appointment.

Section 3

Currently there are over 850 federal judgeships in the United States. A term of office for a federal judge will be four years. Through a referendum vote, citizens of the district that a federal judgeship represents will elect a new federal judge on the first Tuesday of November during the same year that presidents are elected. Federal judges may serve an unlimited number of 4 year terms.

Federal judges not assigned to a particular state will be selected by the Federal Congress or Federal Legislators.

There will continue to be two distinct federal and state judicial systems under the Third Constitution as there were under the second constitution.

Section 4

In addition to the 12 Federal Circuit Courts of Appeal based on geographical areas, there will also be, as previously established under the second Constitution, the Court of Appeals for the Thirteenth Circuit, which will have national appellate jurisdiction over certain types of cases, such as those involving patent law and those in which the United States is a defendant. The Court of International Trade, The Court of Federal Claims, and similar courts may appeal to this Thirteenth Circuit Court as they did under the previous federal government.

Section 5

The federal Supreme Court can also review and cancel State Supreme Court decisions and state laws if the federal Constitution is violated.

Section 6

States cannot be sued in federal courts of a foreign country.

Section 7

The Federal Congress with a 51 percent majority can make modifications in the structure of the Supreme Court and the federal court system. Congress will determine how much of the federal budget is needed to finance the Supreme Court and the federal court system.

Section 8

The job of the Supreme Court is to make judgments based on the Constitution and existing federal statutes, not to change or make new laws. Federal statutes under the second constitution will continue unless they are modified or abolished by the unicameral federal legislature of the Third Constitution.

Section 9

Every individual must do what he or she promises to do by contract. An important role of the judiciary is to determine that legal contracts are honored.

Section 10

Government officials in any of the three branches of government will not have immunity from prosecution while they are in office.

Section 11

Every individual shall have equal justice under the law.

ARTICLE IV: States Desiring to Withdraw from the Country

A state cannot withdraw, or secede, from the rulings and protections of the United States government based on the stipulations of this Third Constitution, unless the Federal Congress votes for it with a 51 percent majority, and it is approved and ratified through a referendum of US citizens with a 51 percent majority.

ARTICLE V: Nations Desiring to be United with the United States

Only if approved by the Federal Congress and also approved through a referendum of the people can new nations that desire to be united with the United States be admitted.

If ever one of the United States’ protectorates desires sovereignty from the United States, Congress will grant it sovereignty because the days of colonialism and empire are over.

ARTICLE VI: The National Debt Problem

The Federal Legislators should strive to pay off the enormous national debt within 20 years through large reductions in military spending. The Federal Legislators can propose laws for the people to vote on regarding whether to have a graduated income tax. When a nation repeatedly has annual deficits, it causes the national debt to skyrocket, which then puts an enormous burden on taxpayers of future generations.

ARTICLE VII: The National Census

The US Census will continue to be taken every ten years. Accurate statistics enable the government, private companies, and individuals to have a better understanding of the nation’s demographics, which then promotes better planning for the future.

ARTICLE VIII: Approving Corporate Charters

County or municipal governments have the right to approve or revoke corporate charters and to impose taxes on corporations operating within their boundaries. They may revoke the charter of any private corporation in their district if they determine that a particular corporation does not serve the community or benefit the environment.

A corporation is not a natural person and should not have the same rights as a natural person. A corporation cannot make any financial contributions to any local, state, or federal government election campaign.

The federal congress or a state legislature can also revoke a corporate charter in a particular county if it considers the company is detrimental to surrounding counties within the state.

ARTICLE IX: An Alternative to the Federal Reserve

The former Federal Reserve System will be eliminated when the Third Constitution is implemented. Public Banking in the United States shall be organized and supervised by the US Treasury Department and audited periodically by the US Congress.

ARTICLE X: The Primary Role of Government

The primary role of government is the protection of its citizens. Actions such as, murder, rape, robbery, pollution, theft, embezzlement, fraud, arson, kidnapping, battery, trespassing, harassment, and nuisance–violate the right of others. The government should investigate, prevent, and have consequences for individuals who engage in these types of illicit or illegal actions.

ARTICLE XI: The Need for Habeas Corpus

Habeas Corpus is a concept of law in which a person may not be detained by the government unless the government has a valid reason for putting that person in jail or prison. Even in a national emergency, an individual’s right to Habeas Corpus should not be violated. Prisoners of war or alleged terrorists, foreign and domestic, must also be given a fair trial.

ARTICLE XII: The Need for Social Security

The national Social Security System must not be abolished. Some American citizens (because their employers did not offer pensions, or because of misfortune or unwise financial planning) will need monthly Social Security payments (money that they themselves paid into throughout their entire life-working history) in order to survive financially in their old age. The federal government does not have the right to take money from the Social Security fund for any other purpose than what the fund was designed for.

Article XIII: Keeping the Best of the Former Government

Under this Third Constitution, the Federal Congress must not attempt to eradicate the good policies that existed under the previous constitution. However, previous policies, statutes, regulations, and protocols can be changed as needed under the Third Constitution to reflect the ever-changing new attitudes, beliefs, and values of the current age.

ARTICLE XIV: A New Era of Honesty and Transparency

Wealthy individuals and large corporations must not be able to influence the political decision-making of voters. A new era of openness, honesty, and transparency in government, private business, the media, and foreign affairs is vital to our well-being. Moreover, it is also important that individuals are open, honest, transparent, and vulnerable in their interpersonal relationships.

ARTICLE XV: Income Tax Laws

Federal income tax laws should be simplified in ways that do not allow clever people to cheat the government. The Federal Legislators will determine the federal tax for private corporations and possibly religious organizations as well. The Federal Congress can also choose to eliminate the federal income tax.

ARTICLE XVI: Bottom-up Reorganization of the 50 State Governments: Only A Recommendation State governments are encouraged to rewrite their state constitutions so that they are organized from the bottom-up, not the top-down: from the elementary public school district (which could also be a voting precinct district) to the township level, up to the municipal or county level, and up to the state level.

Each level of state legislative government can make, not just legislative decisions but also executive and judicial branch appointments for that level. Elected legislators at each level may vote among themselves to send a legislator to the next level above it. This method is better than the previous system in which state and local citizens have often voted a straight ticket for many officers from two parties for candidates whom they know nothing about. States are also encouraged to consider direct democracy at precinct, township, city, and county levels of government. Here is an expanded explanation for reorganizing state governments.

State governments are also encouraged to allow the residents of any public elementary, middle, or high school district to abolish its public school with a 51 percent majority so that money can be given to parents directly for private schooling, public charter schools, or for home schooling with additional private tutors.

ARTICLE XVII: How this Third Constitution Can Be Amended and How It Can Be Abolished When a Fourth Constitution Is Desired.

The United States government under the Third Constitution can be changed when new Federal Laws are passed with a 51% majority. But the United States government can also be changed by adding Amendments to the Third Constitution. But to change the federal government completely and abolish this Third Constitution, there has to be a Constitutional Convention to create the Fourth Constitution of the United States.

How to Add Amendments to the Third Constitution

Under the previous second constitution, new amendments were added only if passed by Congress with a ⅔ majority and ratified by ¾ of the 50 state legislatures. That was an extremely difficult task to accomplish, and it only happened 27 times.

Under the Third Constitution, amendments can be added if the Federal Legislators approve it with a 51 percent majority, and the American people approve it with a 51 percent majority vote referendum. Then the new amendment to the Third Constitution will be ratified.

In a modern, rapidly changing world, new laws, new amendments, and new constitutions should be easier to ratify to adapt to the changing times and changing preferences of each new generation.

How to Abolish the Current Third Constitution to Create the Fourth Constitution

The Constitution is the supreme civil law of the land. A radically new constitution and government can be created by having a Constitutional Convention. If done properly in the way prescribed here, it will be achieved in a fair, orderly, and democratic way.

The American people have a right to choose whether they want a new Constitution on a regular basis. Through their chosen representatives, an entirely new constitution can be written and adopted. Here is the procedure for having a Constitutional Convention to create a new constitution, the Fourth Constitution.

The American people will vote to determine if they want a Constitutional Convention to create a new constitution every 3rd year after a presidential election. If approved by a 51-percent majority of the American people, then the following 8-month timeline will be used to make it happen.

The 8-Month Timeline for Creating the Fourth Constitution

Three years after every presidential election on the first Tuesday of November, the American people with a 51 percent majority can decide if they want a constitutional convention to create the Fourth Constitution.

If American voters decide they want a Constitutional Convention, they will have about 7 weeks from the second Tuesday in November till January 14 of the following year to officially register with a national political party that truly expresses their values and worldview. Various websites describe all the major national political parties that voters can choose from.

Then from January 15 till the end of January, no switching of parties can be made as the official count of all national political parties is determined by the National Elections Committee, which will be appointed by the current 7 largest national political parties. Each of the 7 largest national political parties will appoint one person to serve on the Executive Council of the National Elections Committee.

The National Elections Committee will know by the end of January which national political parties received the most votes. The National Elections Committee will determine what are the current 7 largest national political parties.

The National Elections Committee will be responsible for counting and verifying the membership of national political parties, and the National Elections Committee will guarantee that local election officials are impartial and professionalized. The National Elections Committee may use voting machines that are standardized, or it may decide on other fair methods of voting that prevent dishonesty and corruption.

Starting in the month of February and going to the end of March (a 2-month period), the 7 largest national political parties will get official, equal, free, national public television exposure.

The 7 largest national political parties will be able to make public speaking presentations and will be allowed to participate in town hall meetings and debates on national television stations. The 7 largest national political parties will also be required to give their written responses to standardized questions determined by the National Elections Committee, not exceeding the maximum number of words that the question allows. Each of the political parties will be allowed to share their party platforms, any proposed national constitutions, and various articles from their websites.

Then during the first two weeks of April, there will be a second counting of registered voters in each of the 7 largest national political parties. Party identifications cannot be changed during this time period. As a result of this second counting, some voters will stay with the party they picked in January, while others will pick a new political party that better expresses their values and worldview.

So after the second counting of party memberships, it will be announced on April 14 the percentage of votes each of the 7 largest national political parties received. So here is how the results could be, hypothetically speaking:

If the Constitution Party gets 5 percent of the votes, then there will be 5 Constitution Party delegates sent to the Constitutional Convention. If the Green Party gets 9 percent of the votes, then there will be 9 Green Party delegates sent to the Constitutional Convention. If the Republican Party gets 14 percent of the votes, then there will be 14 delegates from the Republican Party sent to the Constitutional Convention, and so forth.

On May 1, the Constitutional Convention delegates will meet at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. for the month of May and June. The 100 delegates will work during May and June to create the best constitution that 51 percent or more of the attending delegates approve.

When the Constitutional Convention begins in May, each of the 7 largest national political parties will nominate one of their attending party delegates to be the potential chairperson of the Constitutional Convention. The 100 delegates will vote to elect one Constitutional Convention Chairperson from the slate of 7 potential candidates.

If delegates reach a 51 percent majority before the 2-month period elapses, they must use the remaining days of the 2-month time frame to hear dissenting delegate voices in the constant effort to keep improving their document in order to get an even higher percentage of approval than 51 percent. If at any point 60 percent of the constitutional convention delegates approve the new document, the delegates may choose to adjourn and go home before the maximum 2-month time limit has elapsed.

If only 50 percent or less of the delegates approve any new proposed constitution after working on it for 2 months, then any document becomes void, and the current Third Constitution will continue to be official and valid. However, if the new constitution is approved with a 51 percent majority by the end of June, then the American people must also approve the new document on the second Tuesday of July with at least a 51 percent majority in a referendum vote.

This Constitutional Convention process that started the first Tuesday in November (3 years after a presidential election) until the second Tuesday of July, is roughly about 8 months.

If the American voters approve or ratify the new document on the second Tuesday of July, the new Fourth Constitution will not be implemented immediately. There has to be an election of new government officers, as there normally would be in a presidential election year on the first Tuesday of November.

Then in the following year on January 20, the new constitution will be implemented, and the new legislative, judicial, and executive officers (who were elected during the previous first Tuesday of November) will begin their terms of office.

When the Constitutional Convention delegates meet during May and June, the delegates should make their day-to-day proceedings public. As mentioned above, whatever document the delegates approve with a 51 percent majority will not be ratified until 51 percent of the American voters approve it in a referendum vote.

End of the 8-Month Timeline for Creating the Fourth Constitution

End of Article XVII of the Third Constitution

End of the Third Constitution of the United States

