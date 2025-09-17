The Real Culprit?
by Allen Forrest / September 17th, 2025
“Max Blumenthal Reports: Charlie Kirk and the Israel Lobby!”
Max Blumenthal (with Anya Parampil) investigates recent claims that Charlie Kirk, the high-profile conservative commentator and founder of TPUSA, had begun pushing back against pro-Israel influence—and as a result, was being pressured, intimidated, and even offered funding by Israeli leaders or wealthy Zionist backers in exchange for staying in line…. Zionists Rebuffed by Charlie Kirk.
“They Are Lying About Charlie Kirk. | Candace Ep 235”
Allen Forrest
is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen
, or visit Allen's website
.
