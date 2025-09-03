Senate Subcommittee Hearing

by J.S. O’Keefe / September 3rd, 2025

“Sir, are you or have you ever been member of the underground terrorist organization known as PAAP?”

“Yes, senator,  but PAAP is neither terrorist nor underground. We are a multi-ethnic multi-faith charity group, and most of our activities involve…”

“Yes or no, please. Is that true that PAAP stands for the inflammatory statement – let me read it, these are not my words – Palestinians Are Also People?”

“Yes, senator, but I don’t understand why that…”

“Yes or no, please. Let the record show, your answer was yes, you still insist that Palestinians are also people.”

“Yes, senator, I do.”

“Do you or have you ever supported Black Lives Matter, better known as BLM?”

“Yes, senator, initially I did. Then I lost interest when the news surfaced their leaders had used large parts of the contributions to buy themselves houses in highly affluent neighborhoods. Of course, I still firmly believe black lives matter, all lives matter, including Palestinian.”

“Well, that was a lengthy yes-and-no answer. Anyway, no more questions, thank you for your cooperation. It’s clear that you refuse to disavow PAAP, and you remain ambivalent or ambiguous, whatever is the right word, on BLM. I believe we have established enough evidence that we can refer you to the Citizenship Removal Committee. I know currently they’re busy with millions of Hispanic cases, but they should be done with those by tomorrow this time.”

“Senator, may I point out I was born in the United States? My grandparents immigrated to this country from Sweden.”

“Ever read the news, my good man? Birthright citizenship ended months ago.”

  • This article was first published in AntipodeanSF on August 1, 2025.
