Predatory Culture and the Nasty Naked Ape

Why did humans, who lived for 40,000 years as egalitarian hunter-gatherers, become farmers and abandon equality for a dominance hierarchy permeated with all kinds of nastiness, including war, slavery, and exploitation? It has remained a mystery why, ten thousand years ago, as farmers, most of humanity moved to social structures dominated by a tiny minority, and proceeded to commit heinous crimes against their fellow human beings.

If humans treated each other equally as hunter-gatherers, why not equally share the bounty as farmers? How did they allow their fellow human beings, whom they had always considered as their equals, to become enslaved, killed in war, dominated, abused, exploited, and treated as less than worthy? Slavery existed long before its documentation over 5,000 years ago in the Hammurabi Code.

Part of the answer lies in our behavior. We are emotional animals that have evolved from the apes. Decades of research have demonstrated that human behavior is driven by emotion.

There have likeliest always been some people who believe that they are entitled to rule over the rest of humanity. Such individuals have done “whatever necessary to maintain and expand their wealth and privileges.” (History as Mystery, 1999, Michael Parenti) There are some whose nature can be described as aggressively assertive, dominating, and driven by selfishness, greed, and a desire for power.

Anthropologist Christopher Boehm documented how members of egalitarian societies exert “intentional behavior that decisively suppressed hierarchical relations among adults as political actors.” “Differences between individuals are only permitted…, insofar as they work for the common good. Such equality can only persist as long as followers remain vigilantly egalitarian because they understand the nature of domination, the innate tendencies of individuals to dominate their peers”. “If an egalitarian ethos is present, abusive leadership is by definition, deviant….” (Boehm, Christopher, “Egalitarian Behavior and Reverse Dominance Hierarchy, Current Anthropology, Vol. 34, No. 3, June 1993)

Dominators and bullies in larger farming societies were able to escape being disciplined for their deviant behavior. As supremacists, they considered themselves to have the right to rule — using the myth of divine rights, they helped establish Dominance Hierarchies, for Kings, Emperors, or Pharaohs.

Predatory social systems have evolved and perpetuated themselves in different forms: slavery, feudalism, and capitalism, exploiting and abusing slaves, serfs, and workers. This hierarchy “involves authorization, permission from the higher authority, usually cloaked in the mantle of ideology, or a big lie”, which is reinforced by violence and fear.

Violence, instigated by the tiny privileged minority dominating the rest of society, has resulted in wars which, since the beginning of recorded history, are estimated to have killed one and a half billion people, 180 million of whom were destroyed since 1900. This bloody history does not include the millions murdered in the heinous crime of genocide. Today, the richest predatory minority in US history is rapidly laying plans to provoke nuclear war with China. Unprovoked slaughter of Iranian civilians and the murder of Palestinian men, women, and children is a prelude to further barbarism.

Politicians and demagogues, using manipulation, dehumanization, hate, and deception, turn people’s frustration and anger away from the predatory economic system onto immigrants, Muslims, and other vulnerable minorities who become political scapegoats for every social problem. Meanwhile, politicians are simultaneously limiting democratic rights and ending social programs while increasing police and military forces.

For far too long, humanity has accepted social hierarchy, its myths, and horrors while aspiring to climb the social ladder of human worthiness rather than abolish hierarchy and reestablish an egalitarian society. Martin Luther King Jr commented on this issue: “We must learn that passively to accept an unjust system is to cooperate with that system and thereby become a participant in its evil.” (“A Gift of Love,” Jubilee, December 1966)

It is time for the World to return to a cooperative society without exploitation, supremacy, social hierarchy, and war, where all decision-making lies with the vast majority, the rank and file: a culture where dominators are disciplined and suppressed.

Refuse, resist, and rebel against predatory society and its plans for global war.