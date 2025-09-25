Peace Demo and Overton Window on the Elephant in the Room

Draw the Line drew the lines

So many red lines. Putin, Macron, Hamas, Israel. Our Palestine-Environment demo Saturday September 20 drew humanity and Nature’s red lines, drenched as they are in the blood of martyrs and poisons sucked out of Earth – inflicted on us all.

I’m worn down by a half-century of calling for things that no one should deny. But joining the thousands (not nearly enough), walking among mostly teens and twenty-somethings was a shot in the arm. I can die happy. There will always be beautiful new humans to carry on the struggle. I can still see the lovely girl in striped tank-top, modest, full of health, relaxed as she chants along with us: From the River to the Sea Palestine will be free!

We moved like a stream, meandering currents. I pointed out a nerdy placard with tiny writing.

E: Who can read that? P’s eyesight was up to it: ‘killing babies’ genocide. ‘ethnic cleansing’ genocide… ‘Liberal Party’ NOT genocide.

Then a pause and we funneled down the narrow St Patrick’s ‘canyon’, streetcar track ‘rapids’ to stumble in, our detour to keep us off University Avenue. I suspect Premier Doug Ford took the liberty of making his own detour around City Council to tell the Toronto police to keep his businessmen from losing precious time and keep the deplorables on side streets.

Sunny and good spirits. A survey found only 20% of travellers on TTC enjoy their trip vs cyclists 70%. I would say 100% of our marchers had more enjoyment than from even a Blue Jays game. When I eyed a huge rock at the beautiful little crescent park by the Medical Sciences complex, with a photographer draped in a huge Palestinian flag, I knew I had found my promised land.

I convinced my friend P to take a rest and chat. The tragedy of Palestine makes such demos and exchanges with friends vital to my well-being. Feeling the angst makes you want to explode or end it all. The shift in the Overton Window on things Jewish is happening for very good reasons and I wanted to share with P my frustrations with the elephant in the room.

E: No one talks about the fact that it’s Jews enacting genocide, rape and torture, taking delight in their orgy of Nazi-like crimes. The Germans were the culprits in WWII and paid the price. It’s the Jews this time turning the sacred lands into a … sorry, no words express my disgust, horror. Evil! And they get away with it!! No once can stop them. They plan to flag the ‘blue and white’ over the ruins of Yemen.

Sure a few token dissenters but no loud outcries by the Jewish masses, Jewish organizations. Quite the opposite — THEY are the problem. AIPAC encouraging us to love Israel – or else. It’s only goys finally risking their jobs, their lives.

Well, the holocaust narrative has lost its power. The scales are falling from people’s eyes. The lies that Netanyahu et al. are spouting, contradicting the reality that people are watching on TV (recall Vietnam) and can read in blogs and hear in podcasts, make people suspect the whole zionist narrative, from the 6 million to 10/7 as a terrorist act and the genocide in Gaza as legitimate. As Charlie Kirk found out the hard way.

That woman with the black t-shirt ‘I’m JEWISH and support Palestine’, it’s like saying ‘My opinion is more important than yours because I’m JEWISH’. Supremacist thinking. Easily still Zionist.

At least my Jewish friend Syd is alienated from his father and not caving in. How sad. The supremacist thinking of his father leads him to reject his moral son. The definition of evil.

I remember my dad telling me ‘I see why you’re a communist. It’s really just like Jesus.’ He was probably chuckling inside for my naivete, but he loved me more than capitalism. Meanwhile, I was thinking ‘He would be an excellent chemist and manager in the Soviet Union.’

So supremacist thinking is not engrained in us goys. And it’s hard to unlearn that, even if you mean well. Jews are 2% of the population but control all sectors – business, politics, media, culture. They are THE censor to whom we unquestionably bow down.

We live not in a ‘Judeo-Christian’ society, but in a Judeo society. It’s like the emperor’s new clothes. We are sheeple, willing servants.

Liberating Palestine means liberating ourselves from the chokehold of Jewish hegemony. I used to think communism was the answer. For all their fanatical utopianism, Marx and Lenin had it partly right: no to racism, no to usury. Jews were key to 1917 and prospered in the Soviet Union but there was no Jewish hegemony like under capitalism.

In theory, ‘real existing communism’ meant the Soviet Union. So I went to live there – just as it was collapsing.

Hmm. So I decided to put dad’s Jesus back into the picture, which in today’s world meant Islam. I grew up in a Judeo society and have a lot of unlearning, reprogramming to do.

The nice thing about being human is we have really plastic brains (in the good meaning of the term plastic). You can do it if you really want to. That’s Islam: it’s all about your intent, your built-in program to keep to the straight path. Communism didn’t do the trick. I recommend Islam, especially to intelligent Jews. My spiritual guide is Muhammad Assad ne Leopold Weiss.

Muslims are the underdog, which usually means the good guys. Palestine is proving that in spades.

They are 4% of the population in Canada and are persecuted, barely holding on to life. A real struggle. Hijab and praying in public (i.e., practicing your religion) increasingly banned, violence, mosque burnings… They are nice. Not pushy. Humble as most are real believers. They take religion seriously. Strong families. Model citizens. Shariah law would be an improvement for America, as a young American convert ‘proves’ in a minute on Youtube.

We joined the remnants of the demo. Two friendly women from FoodNotBombs.ca were serving up tasty walnut raisin muffins and water or ‘brew’ (iced coffee with cream and sugar) for free! Canada spent $30b on war in 2024 while 1 in 10 Canadians live in poverty.

P: And Carney wants to double this waste. And all to buy US planes and bombs. His talk about being ‘Canadian’ was a joke. He’s a globalist banker. Take back the power to create money and give us a basic income. Wipe out poverty and take back some real sovereignty in a stroke.

A nice little old lady handed me a faithandclimate.ca flier on ‘free nonviolent action training!’ Greenpeace going strong with their smart stickers.