“Methinks thou doth protest too much!”



Listen up, Senator Warmonger.

Listen up, Congressman Forever War.

Hear me out, President China Hater.

Yes you, Vice-President Iran Hater.

And you, Secretary Cuba Hater.

Pay attention, General Russia Hater.

I’m talking to you, Ambassador North Korea Hater.

I think … no, I know … THOU PROTEST TOO MUCH.

You vilify and condemn, you slander and demean too much.

You insult and mock, you intimidate and provoke too much.

You posture and pose, you bully and brag too much.

You threaten and coerce, you beat the war drums too much!

WAY TOO MUCH!

Sure, we have some tough competition out there. Sure, there are countries and leaders who don’t think very highly of us. Sure, there are those who want to hold us down, get a leg up, make THEIR COUNTRY great again.

But what you’d have us all think: EVERYONE WANTS TO ATTACK US, EVERYONE WANTS TO KILL ALL OF US, DESTROY OUR COUNTRY!

Where’s the evidence, sirs and madams?

Has Russia ever attacked us?

Has China ever attacked us?

Has Cuba ever attacked us?

Has Iran ever attacked us?

Has Venezuela ever attacked us?

Has Nicaragua ever attacked us?

Has North Korea ever attacked us?

Why should we be afraid of countries who are never hostile to us?

Listen, you bellicose, belligerent, bombastic purveyors of perpetual war …

We’re on to you! We see what you’re up to.

The more you protest, the more it sounds contrived and hollow.

The more you protest, the more it looks like crass manipulation.

The more you protest, the more it appears to be plain old brainwashing.

Yes, the louder you bellow, the more it sounds like pure … BULLSHIT!

Methinks thou are a fraud!

Methinks thou are a serial liar!

Methinks thou are drunk on power!

Methinks thou prefer profit over peace!

Methinks thou are a puppet of the war industry!

Methinks thou are squandering trillions of our dollars!

Methinks thou are going to be looking for a new job!

That’s what methinks.