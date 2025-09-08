Mass Media Under-count Indigenous Deaths in US wars

The eminent, truth-telling and humane Australian web medium Pearls & Irritations has published a responding Letter from me about total sanctions demanded against Apartheid Israel because of hundreds of thousands of Gaza Genocide deaths: Gideon Polya, “MSM under-count indigenous deaths in US wars,” 5 September 2025.

I have been researching and writing about Indigenous deaths in US Alliance wars for over 30 years since discovering the “forgotten” WW2 Bengali Holocaust in which 6-7 million Indians in British-ruled Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Assam were deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons with food-denying Australian complicity. Indeed the 1942-1945 Bengal Famine was the first WW2 atrocity to have been described as a “holocaust”. Re the WW2 Bengali Holocaust and the WW2 Jewish Holocaust, my dear late wife Zareena née Lateef was Bengali and Bihari, and I am an anti-racist Jewish Hungarian-Australian.

I have published my findings about Indigenous deaths in US Alliance wars in a thousand articles and 9 huge books, but for the last 20 years Zionist and other gate-keepers have censored me in Australia. The core ethos of Humanity is Kindness and Truth. The key messages from the WW2 Holocaust, the WW2 Bengali Holocaust, all other WW2 holocausts (the Polish, Sinti and Roma, Soviet, European, and Chinese Holocausts), and indeed from all genocide and holocaust atrocities, are “zero tolerance for lying”, “zero tolerance for racism”, “bear witness” and “never again to anyone”. We must all bear witness and endlessly inform everyone we can – racist and lying MSM certainly won’t.

My Letter:

MSM under-count indigenous deaths in US wars

This is an extremely important article by John Menadue demanding total trade sanctions against Israel because of hundreds of thousands of Gaza deaths. Dr Zeina Jamaluddine and colleagues estimated that 64,260 Gazans died violently by day 269 of the Gaza massacre (30 June 2024) (The Lancet) and hence 136,000 Gazans died violently by day 569 (25 April 2025) with a “conservatively estimated” four times that number (544,000) dying from imposed deprivation for a shocking total of 680,000 deaths from violence and deprivation by 25 April 2025.

That is 28% of the pre-war Gaza population of 2.4 million, and 11 times the present mainstream media under-counted estimate of 62,000 deaths. Western mainstream media under-count indigenous deaths in US wars. Thus, in December 2011, the Australian ABC reported on Iraqi deaths: “The [US] withdrawal ends a war that left tens of thousands of Iraqis and nearly 4500 American soldiers dead.”

I estimated 2.7 million Iraqi deaths and seven million Afghan deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation (Gideon Polya, US-imposed Post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide, 398 pages, 2020). The Brown University Costs of War Project: “At least 4.5 million people have died in the post-9/11 [US] war zones.” Iraq has five million orphans – go figure.

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne.