Inadequate Responses Leading to Calculated Atrocities

As the tragedy facing the Palestinians unfolds to an ultimate tragedy, we become aware of the true nature of the catastrophe, exhibiting unique elements that ponder our minds and disrupt our lives.

(1) It is more than genocide.

Can there be anything more than genocide? This is a slow burn; decades of daily horror and anguish, without care of inflicted pain and sorrow, observing helpless humans crumble before the onslaught, children buried alive as parents watch helplessly, extended families of 70 persons erased by calculated missile strikes and surviving children left to cry for the losses throughout their lives. The genocidal killers relish their murderous acts, responding to the screams of grief with joy and laughter, never expressing a bit of remorse, vicariously drinking the blood.

(2) Major democratic nations enable and support the genocide.

Is this possible? How can any nation benefit from supporting an obvious and recognized genocide? Yet, it has happened — United States, Germany, and United Kingdom have supplied Israel with military, economic, and moral support to liquidate the Palestinians.

(3) The genocide is an international effort.

People far from Gaza and the West Bank financially and vocally assist in the genocide — raising funds for Israel, supplying intelligence, influencing media and legislatures to support the genocidal killers. Israel’s Mossad travels continents to solicit intelligence and liquidate those who confront Israel. The murderous Mossad killers are never apprehended

(4) Forces rallied to combat the genocide have been unable to organize effectively. Responses have been inadequate and have not prevented continuous atrocities.

(5) There exists a supplication mystery, where Jews and Israel receive subdued criticism and are treated in a humble manner, with reverence and devotion from many populations.

(6) The genocide has revealed that elements of the Jewish people have consistently pursued tactics of falsely representing their actions and misrepresenting actions against them. Zionists have gained adherents from centuries of spurious charges of anti-Semitism and from postured victimization. Anti-Semitism is a made up word for economic and social rivalries in which opponents criticized Jewish endeavors.

(7) A principal feature of this genocide is the killers using the genocide to their advantage, turning crimes into opportunities. Protesting against the genocide is an anti-Semitic act that should be condemned. Slaughtering innocent people, starving them, making them homeless, and depriving them of their livelihood does not constitute genocide; an estimated group of 6000 militants and civilians, enraged by decades of oppression and atrocities committed by Israeli Jews upon their families, manage to kill 1200 Israelis, of which 283 were soldiers and 57 were police officers, and are depicted as intending to commit genocide on the nuclear equipped Israeli nation.

The Zionist Jews are the elephant in the room. Although a Jewish termed nation, supported by an apparent majority of Zionist Jews throughout the world, are committing the genocide, any hint of Jews being involved in the slaughter is… well…anti-Semitism. However, Israeli officials make all Gazans responsible for the October 7 attack on Israelis who have appropriated their ancestral lands.

Arguments against participation by worldwide Jewry in the genocide can evolve into a war against the Zionist Jews, and not just those murderers. Everyone who deliberately assists in the genocidal crimes is arousing hatreds that stimulates violent rages. Israel has stimulated that pattern by going around the world, bombing peoples and executing anyone it does not like or considers a threat to a Jewish nation.

Allegiance Mystery — numerous studies show Jewish people in the United States, where they are most prominent outside of Israel, have the highest incomes, are well educated, and have higher life expectancy rates compared to the national average, and an elevated percentage of U.S. Zionist Jews favor and assist a faraway country that is causing them grief and making them pariahs of the world. Is jeopardizing the best life a person can want a sound behavior? This mysterious modus operandi shines a dark light on the internationalization of the genocide, indicating Zionist Jews operate as an international conspiracy, and not with all their marbles. A great mass of the Zionist Jewish population exhibits derangement, desiring to be victims and appealing to the world to victimize them.

Supplication Mystery — centuries of charges of anti-Semitism and victimhood have been decisively challenged and Zionist opponents couch their rhetoric with “an understanding that Jews have suffered through the ages and the Palestinians have not been guilty of their suffering.” This appeal to a moral conscience has no effect on those who demonstrate they have no morality. It is similar to telling a serial killer that you recognize he may have had a poor upbringing but that is no reason to slaughter others.

When will the world recognize that this is not a colonial enterprise, that there are no one- state, two state, and other state solutions. This is a criminal enterprise, which recognizes no laws, listens to no arguments, eschews all compromises, and is a menace to all civilization.

The control exhibited by those who have a one-sided view of the world is shown by the constant references to discovered “looted Paintings” of Jews during World War II. Eighty-five years after the incidents and of zero interest to most anyone, two cases made the front pages recently. The more prominently mentioned involved the discovery of a painting in a home for sale in Argentina. A photo of the living room displayed a painting previously owned by Jewish art dealer, Jacques Goudstikker.

Jacques Goudstikker left the Netherlands with his family in May 1940, immediately after the German army invaded, and of course, without his huge art collection. Unfortunately, he died in an accident aboard the SS Bodegraven. The art collection can be technically called looted, but it was not looted from a Jewish family; it was abandoned to the art dealer’s employees, who sold the artworks to some German officials, supposedly, including Herman Goering, and to others. This insignificant story tells a big story.

Tens of millions of refugees from nations during World War II and from the Middle East and African nations after World War II have forfeited property or sold them at low prices — land, money, jewels, cultural artifacts — and we hear nothing about their losses. Not a line item on the stealing ─ not selling at low prices but STEALING ─ of Palestinian land, money, jewels, and cultural artifacts by the Zionist Jews, right down to the curtains. From Remembering the Palestinian Nakba, Bassemah Darwish & Nasser Barghouti, Green Left, May 10, 2008, reciting the experience of Rasmiya Barghouti.

Twenty years since I had seen Northern Galilee. I was finally given a permit by the Israeli military authorities to visit and decided to take my daughters with me. It took less than three hours to reach Safed, renamed Tsvat by Israel after 1948. The van stopped in front of the white stone home that held childhood memories. I proceeded to the familiar metal door, where I knocked. A large eastern European woman opened the door. We argued. I returned to the van, my hardened face wet with tears. She wouldn’t let me in! She still has the same curtains I made with my mother.

Judaism, and its humanism, are subdued and cannot be easily revived. The word “Jew” has lost its meaning, replaced with an adjective describing its derivative, the Israeli Jew. In place of humanistic Judaism is an atavistic revival of the ancient Hebrews, guided by Joshua and the recreation of the old Testament tale of crazed and violent behavior.

From the cities of these peoples which YHWH your God is giving you as an inheritance, do not let anything that breathes remain alive. You shall surely annihilate them … just as YHWH your God has commanded you so that they may not teach you to do any of the abominations that they do for their gods, and you thus sin against YHWH your God. — Deuteronomy 20:16–17

So Joshua struck the whole land, the hill country and the Negev and the lowland and the slopes, and all their kings. He left none remaining, but devoted to destruction all that breathed, just as the LORD God of Israel commanded.” — Joshua 10:40

Expect the Knesset to be dissolved and the Sanhedrin to be restored.

People still supplicate to the artificially created and genocidal Israeli Jews, and a baffled world continues with inadequate responses to the calculated atrocities.