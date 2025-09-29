How Trump’s Trade War with China Crushed US Farmers

Trump’s Trade War has officially backfired on US Farmers and the entire US agricultural sector. 40% of crops farmed in the US is sent abroad but after Trump attacked China, China began sourcing soybeans, corn and other products from countries like Brazil. In today’s video we break down why the Trump Trade War is hurting the US and why it has little to no effect on China.

Cyrus Janssen is a geopolitical analyst, investor, speaker, and social media influencer with over 1 million fans across his social media platforms. Born in the United States, Cyrus lived abroad for 15 years in China and Canada and enjoys sharing cultural and geopolitical insights from his travels to over 60+ countries.