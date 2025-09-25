Global Sumud Flotilla Boats Attacked by Israeli Drones

The vessels were in waters off the Greek Island of Crete

As the Israeli government continues unabated its horrific genocide of Palestinians and the destruction of housing and infrastructure in Gaza, in the third attack on the 42-ship Global Sumud flotilla, drones attacked multiple boats in international waters southwest of the Greek island of Crete, the morning of September 24, 2025.

In May 2025, another flotilla ship, the Conscience, was attacked in international waters off Malta. It was damaged by Israeli bombs that blew holes in the deck of the ship’s bow causing severe damage in the hold in the bow of the ship.

These assassin drones have ruthlessly and systematically killed hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza over the past two years.

14 Sailboats Attacked by Chemical Devices, “Flashbangs” and Detonation Cords

Fourteen sailboats have been confirmed to have been attacked in the early morning hours of September 24 using chemical devices or “flashbangs” on steroids.



Detonation cords dropped from drones landed on several boats very near fuel cannisters.

Mayday Signal Sent to Greek Coast Guard Went Unanswered

When the drone attacks began, the flotilla sent a Mayday signal to the Greek Coast Guard, but not surprisingly, no Coast Guard vessel arrived to check on what was happening to the boats.

In 2011, the Greek government was paid off by the Israeli government to stop ten flotilla boats from departing Greek waters to break the illegal Israeli naval blockade of Gaza.

Attacks on Global Sumud Sailboats

The following are brief descriptions of the some of the drone attacks:

Ohwayla (US Veterans Boat) was hit by a small flashbang. A chemical device poured a caustic substance onto Yulara but the capsule that was releasing the chemicals bounced and fell on the water. One person was burned by the chemical. Otaria was hit by a flashbang at midmast. Maria Cristina was targeted twice by a flashbang above the deck. Selvaggia (Women’s Boat from Italy) was hit by a flashbang. Morgana was hit by a flashbang. Zefiro was hit by a flashbang. Confirmed damage to the rigging. Taigete sustained some damage to the mainsail

Videos describing the attacks

This is link has a series of videos in which the attacks are described:

https://x.com/dropsitenews/status/1970627127792775584?s=12&t=LmTi29WSk5nIuU-BzL6sHw and “Flashbangs” on steroids: https://www.instagram.com/p/DO9zPp9AjiG/

U.S. Citizens on the Flotilla

Of the approximately 550 persons on the approximately 50 boats of the Global Sumud flotilla, there are 22 U.S. citizens, including five military veterans on board the boat Ohwayla

Their names and congressional districts are:

Phil Tottenham (OH 01)

Zue Jernstedt (NY 10)

Greg Stoker (TX 37)

Zuleyka Morales Rivera (WV 01)

Jessica Kaye Clotfelter (IL 16)

In addition, U.S. veteran Najeh Abduljalil (NV 02) is on Familia boat.

Other US citizens on the Ohwayla are:

Logan Hollarsmith (AZ 06)

Windfield Beaver (CA 23)

The following U.S. citizens are on other GSF boats (with Congressional districts for calling):

Carsie Blanton-Paola (NJ 07)

Eric Lein-Jeannot III (NY 02)

Adnaan Stumo-Mikeno (MA 01)

Tor Stumo-Huga (MA 01)

Paul Reid-Hio (OR 03)

Jasmine Ikeda-Meteque (WA 02)

Michael Fix-Familia (NY 16)

Tom Marcus-Familia (NY 15)

Hannah Smith-Familia (CO 02)

Geraldine Ramirez-Mali Mali (AZ 02)

Stephen Wahab-Alma (OR 05)

Leila Hegazy-Alma (NY 11)

Idris Hausler-Alma (lives in the Netherlands)

Frank Romano-Spectre (NY 01)

Italy Sending a Navy Frigate to Support Global Sumud Flotilla

Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced that the country is sending a navy frigate to support the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, after it was targeted by multiple drones on September 24.

Italy had earlier urged Israel to guarantee the safety of the aid ships and the Italian activists on board, noting that members of parliament and MEPs are also part of the flotilla.

Sixteen nations have warned Israel to respect international law and not attack the flotilla. In a joint statement the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, and Türkiye said, “The Global Sumud Flotilla has informed about its objective of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and raising awareness about the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and the need to stop the war in Gaza. We therefore call on everyone to refrain from any unlawful or violent act against the flotilla and to respect international law and international humanitarian law. We recall that any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the flotilla, including attacks against the vessels in international waters or illegal detention, will lead to accountability.”

Israel Says It Will Not Allow Vessels to Enter an Active Combat Zone and Will Not Allow Any Breach of the Naval Blockade

Israel, which blocked two previous attempts by activists to reach Gaza by sea in June and July, has said it will not allow the flotilla to reach the embattled Palestinian territory.

“Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade. If their intentions are sincere, they should transfer any such aid to the nearby Ashkelon Marina so it can be forwarded promptly to the Gaza Strip in a non-violent manner,” foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said.

As the world knows, Israel is blocking the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying medical and food aid to starving and sick Palestinians in Gaza.

Take Action

Contact US Government Offices and Officials Demanding Action Against the Israeli Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians in the West Bank…and the Israel Bombing of flotilla ships carrying food for the starving Palestinians in Gaza.

White House 202-456-1111 and 202-456-1414

Department of State Operations Center: 202-647-1512

Congress – Demand that your Senators and Representatives:

Speak out publicly condemning the attack, call for accountability and the flotilla’s safe passage. Direct the State Department to protect U.S. citizens on board. Use the power of the purse under Article I of the Constitution to hold Israel accountable and immediately introduce legislation that cuts off U.S.

You can use the template letter we have provided. Feel free to make an edit or rewrite to make it your personal message. You can also:

Leave a voice message. Dial the Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121.

Click here to find your Congressional delegation.

Go further: Contact the members of Congress with constituents on board.

Organize vigils, protests, and teach-ins. Make the crisis visible in your communities. This is also an excellent opportunity to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people and to push for an end to the genocide.

Make the crisis visible in your communities. This is also an excellent to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people and to push for an end to the genocide. Organize Direct Actions to disrupt complicit entities and dramatize our commitment to resist U.S. complicity in genocide.

to disrupt complicit entities and dramatize our commitment to resist U.S. complicity in genocide. Pressure the media to cover this story of bold, international action to stop genocide. Write op-eds, contact local outlets. Use social media to call out those who enable propaganda. Demand honest coverage.

of bold, international action to stop genocide. Write op-eds, contact local outlets. Use social media to call out those who enable propaganda. Demand honest coverage. Build coalitions with immigrant rights groups, faith organizations, antiracist and pro-Palestinian justice movements, union locals, and any groups fighting censorship and free speech crackdown.

with immigrant rights groups, faith organizations, antiracist and pro-Palestinian justice movements, union locals, and any groups fighting censorship and free speech crackdown. Stand with BDS: Just as Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions were crucial in ending apartheid in South Africa, they remain a legitimate nonviolent tool against Israeli apartheid and genocide.

Just as were crucial in ending apartheid in South Africa, they remain a legitimate nonviolent tool against Israeli apartheid and genocide. Be creative. Be visible. Be loud. Make your voices heard.

