Calling All Canadians: Gorilla Radio Asks Prime Minister Carney Three Questions

The three questions are:

1. Has any politician in the NATO Coalition of the Willing Warfighters against Russia lied more brazenly to win his domestic election than Mark Carney (not counting Vladimir Zelensky)?

2. Has any politician in the Coalition calculated more mistakenly that spending more on the losing war in Europe would appease and ingratiate President Donald Trump, and relieve his country of Trump’s penalty tariffs?

3. Has any politician in the Coalition benefited more personally and more directly in his bank account from fighting the Russians in the Ukraine and capitulating to Trump (except for Trump himself and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen)?

Listen now to Chris Cook’s latest Gorilla Radio show , broadcast on Sunday evening British Columbia time. In the discussion we show how the ideology of warfighting against Russia is promoted by Canadian Prime Minister Carney, no matter how false the narrative, how damaging for the Canadian economy, and how feeble in the aim to mitigate Trump’s anti-Canadian policies.

