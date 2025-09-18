Biological Devil-ution Rather than Religious Deities Fighting over the Heavens



“Devil-ution,” a function of evolutionary biology explains human unrest much better than notions of deities fighting over the heavens. Religious wars have never relented. Self-anointed demigods have plagued human history, pretending that faith-based blood lines constitute science. However, modern science takes a different tact.

Today, psychologists and psychiatrists bemoan the fact that psychopathic megalomaniacs are destroying civilization and the ecosystems that keep planet earth alive. By definition, psychopaths lack self- control. They make up a large portion of what we call the criminally insane. Psychopaths belong in mental institutions. Instead they are allowed to run wild on the planet in apex positions of power. Medical systems globally have failed to incarcerate them. National and international laws have failed to stop them.

In short, we, the citizens of the world are back to square one. We have to create an element of power sufficient to stop them. So, how are we going to do that? A framework of understanding devolution is a good place to start. Focusing on certain roots of human evolution are key to creating a needed new perspective.

Let’s start with a basic understanding of brain evolution. The human brain is divided into three major parts: the lower brain, the mid brain, and the upper brain, also known respectively as the Hindbrain, the Midbrain, and the Forebrain.

The Hindbrain is of particular interest to our attention. The Hindbrain is also known as the brain stem, the oldest brain, the primitive brain, also called the reptilian brain. Well, what just exactly does the reptilian brain refer to?

According to our modern knowledge of evolution, some 300 million years ago, the amniote lineage of our ancestors split in two: one lineage evolved into Sauropsids, which led to birds and reptiles; while the other branch called Synapsids evolved into mammals and humans. This means that biological elements before 300 million years ago continued into the mammalian and human lineage, elements common to reptiles and humans. To be clear, aspects of today’s human reptilian brain, the brain stem, are over 300 million years old.

Jumping 300 million years forward to today, we can see aspects of reptilian behaviour, uncivilized behaviour, emanating from our oldest brain, what lends itself descriptively to psychopathic megalomania. When we observe lizard behaviour in the wild, we do not witness the features of the human forebrain, where the interaction of complex social emotions can lead to civilization.

Giving credit to critics who are still waiting for “civilization,” to arise, I will nonetheless ask: are there human beings who are incapable of empathy and compassion, incapable of caring for other human beings? Studies show clearly that the answer is yes. Genuine sympathy, compassion and empathy exist largely out of the psychological world of psychopaths.

A second question we must pose: are today’s power hungry megalomaniacs making decisions prompted by the brain stem, from the reptilian brain, unable of reaching the higher centres of the brain where civilization can form? The answer lies in their behaviour. Let’s compare.

Most people have seen at one time or another how lizards eat and smash all the eggs in a nest they’ve discovered, caring nothing for the mother of the eggs. Can we not compare the human behaviour of maiming, starving, murdering people, mass murder, war, genocide, ecosystem destruction to smashing all the eggs? Like smashed eggs, there is no care for the mothers whose children have died.

By adding elements of evolution to the devilish behaviours just listed, “devil-ution” becomes an added perspective to our overall understanding of global unrest. The historical interplay of psychopathology and religion starts to come into view. Historically, both religious demi-gods and psychopaths have fought over the reins of power. Astute historians observe how they join forces, as birds of a feather flock together.

Duped disciples flock to churches and synagogues to pursue Amalek and Armageddon, while psychopaths gravitate to international centres of power, in the form of central banking and secret societies, like Bilderberg. A few remain public to showcase their megalomania and demonstrate to the world how they have enslaved the masses in poverty.

One of the visible groups meets regularly in Davos, pondering over what to do with “the useless eaters.” That’s us, you and me, the world’s masses, who they have slated to become jobless, homeless, and unfit to live on their planned trans-human dystopian planet Earth. Advanced readers know of such machinations at the World Economic Forum, where their 200 year-old eugenics program is swinging into full gear. Eight plus billion people are about to die if these reptilian-bound thinkers get their way.