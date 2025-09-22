Beyond Time to Say Who the Real Terrorists Are

In George Orwell’s book, 1984, the dominant force was able to determine what was true and what was false – hence 2+2=5. Today, those remaining in Gaza, who have survived the intensive bombing of almost all of Gaza’s infrastructure, sniper shootings, and starvation, are hanging onto life by a thread. Yet, it is the Palestinians who are proscribed as the terrorists and their genocidal oppressors who are the victims. Palestinians are labelled as terrorist because they are not willing to bow down to Zionist Israeli despotism. After more than a hundred years of theft and a creeping dispossession of their land, they have formed resistance movements in an attempt to protect their lives and their homes. From the Zionist Israeli perspective even a child, or an unborn Palestinian, is a terrorist because that child could and often does grow up and join his brothers and sisters in resistance against them.

An individual in the U.K. can receive a custodial sentence for pointing out that; ‘not only under international law, but also under any kind of natural moral law, armed resistance to occupation and genocidal oppression, is not only a right but a duty. How have we reached such a perverse and twisted understanding of natural justice where speaking out about an obvious truth, has become a crime. With the twelve man/woman jury and presumption of innocence before the Law, the British judicial system was once seen as a model of justice and democracy around the world.

The influence of Zionist fascist ideology didn’t appear overnight. It was a step by step insidious capture that has taken decades to gain hold over all of our institutions, media and government. It is an ideology, created by those who thrive on power and wealth, with a track record of exploiting the divisions that naturally occur between groups of people.

Syria, a secular country under Assad, had defied Israel and the US by staying loyal to the Palestinian cause. They had been a pivotal part of the resistance movement by facilitating the transfer of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Secular Syria no longer exists under the, Al-Julani , HTS (ISIS/al-Qaeda) led regime. Regardless of what one thought about Syria under Assad, Syria today is a place where kidnapping, rape and murder have taken place over the whole of the country with terrifying uniformity.

Today, apart from evidence of bombed areas, Lebanon on the surface seems to function as it always has, with a stoicism born of adversity. The shops and the cafes are still there where people gather together and talk. However, look deeper and the wounds are apparent under the surface. Just a year ago the Israeli pager attacks, the bombings and the assassination of Lebanon’s revered leaders in the resistance, are wounds where the blood has not yet dried. The ongoing genocide in Gaza reminds the Lebanese and Palestinians of the savagery of Zionist Israel’s intentions of further killings and land grabs. There is a fear that the divisions between the different factions could be exploited. Clearly, exploiting these cracks are the aims of Israel, the US and their Saudi allies.

One needs to look no further for evidence of this than the monstrosity of the 40 acre US Embassy, cut from a mountain and overlooking the Bay of Beirut, to understand the symbolism of a dominant power. The US and Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Zionist Israeli entity, are insisting that the Lebanese Parliament disarm Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement’s only real defence against Israel’s further expansion into their sovereign territory. Never before has Lebanese unity been more essential.

As the local currency in Lebanon continues to plummet the US have proposed an investment of some $72 million to pay the majority of the salaries of the Lebanese army in dollars.

(‘Beirut and the Birth of the Fortress Embassy’, Habib Battah, Middle East Research)

‘Who pays the Piper Calls the tune’. Neither the US nor Israel have a track record of standing by previous agreements. In fact, the absence of being trustworthy would clearly suggest this is a power not to be trusted. The disarming of the PLO in 1982 with the promise of international forces protecting Palestinian women and children, is a glaring example of how catastrophic it can be when agreements are not kept. Zionist Israel is the birth child of the US and under Trump, relations have never been closer. It is not unreasonable to conclude that this is a move to break any resistance from within Lebanon to defend itself against Israel.

Winston Smith, the protagonist in Orwell’s 1984, was reduced to defying the totalitarian Party’s attempts to crush him of his identity by repeatedly stating his name. Palestinians are being told that they are not Palestinians but Arabs who do not belong on the land of their ancestors. The heavy price they are paying for their commitment to home and to their resistance to the juggernaut powers that oppress them, is starvation and death.

For those of us in the West, who are not facing this genocide on the front line, the least we can do is to be clear in our minds, in our hearts and in our speech, as to who the terrorist is and who the terrorist is not. Truth cannot be crushed by threats and bombs.

To quote from someone speaking on behalf of the Lebanese right of resistance; ‘We are all created from the one human soul. The murder of one is the murder of all.’ The resistance movements are not just fighting for the lives of the Palestinians, the lives of the Lebanese, or even just the lives of those in the Middle East, they are fighting for the liberation of all people around the world.

Let us, in the ‘supposed free world’, speak the truth with a clear strong voice and not join with their persecutors in condemning them.