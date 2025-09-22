As Jesus Would Do

A Chaplain's Cry against Empire and Erasure

by Sammy Attoh / September 22nd, 2025

America loves war. Not peace. Not justice. War.

It baptizes bombs in democracy and calls the ashes liberation. It funds genocide with tax dollars and calls it foreign aid. It builds empires on the backs of brown bodies, then asks the world to applaud its “exceptionalism.”

Jay Janson, the people’s historian, has been shouting this truth for decades. He’s documented every U.S. invasion, every CIA coup, every massacre dressed in stars and stripes. And when he met me—chaplain, poet, exile—he said it plainly:

“Sammy does as Jesus will do.”

That’s not flattery. That’s indictment. Because Jesus did not bless empire. He flipped its tables. He walked with the poor. He wept with the occupied. And today, if Jesus walked through Gaza, he’d be dodging drones funded by Congress.

Palestinians are not collateral damage. They are human beings. Children. Elders. Artists. Farmers. And they are being erased—systematically, brutally, publicly. America sends weapons. Israel drops them. And the world watches, anesthetized by propaganda.

This is not complicated. It is criminal.

Jay Janson taught me that silence is complicity. That history will not forgive our neutrality. That chaplaincy is not about comforting the comfortable—it’s about confronting the violent.

So I write this not as a poet, but as a witness. I have seen the Bronx bleed. I have walked with mothers who lost sons to police bullets. I have stood in Riverside Church, baptized by Rev. Dr. James Forbes, consecrated to speak truth. And I will not be quiet.

America loves war. But I love the wounded.
America funds annihilation. But I feed the hungry.
America erases Palestine. But I remember.

“Sammy does as Jesus will do.”
Feed the hungry.
Walk with the poor.
Speak truth to power.
Weep with the wounded.
Resurrect the forgotten.

Jesus would not stand with empire.
He would stand with Gaza.

Sammy Attoh is a Human Rights Coordinator, poet, and public writer. A member of The Riverside Church in New York City and The New York State Chaplains Group, he advocates for spiritual renewal and systemic justice. Originally from Ghana, his work draws from ancestral wisdom to explore the sacred ties between people, planet, and posterity. Read other articles by Sammy.

This article was posted on Monday, September 22nd, 2025 at 7:33am and is filed under Empire, Resistance.