Are We Having a God Problem?

Is God not the ultimate human creation?

The gods we inherited were designed for small populations, scattered across the earth, with narrow horizons. They concerned themselves with intimate details—how we ate, dressed, or made love. Each was tied to a specific culture and language—Arabic, Hebrew, Latin, Sanskrit, Chinese—none with a universal vision.

Their sacred texts told us to worship the book itself, rather than nurturing the direct and living experience of connection with the divine. These gods, over time, became increasingly materialistic, eventually giving way to a new idol: money. Today, many people believe more in the power of wealth than in the power of their gods.

And yet, some now say they believe in nothing at all. But is that really possible? Human beings inevitably seek meaning, connection, and transcendence—even if they deny it.

So where are the truly great gods—the ones who could protect life not just for the next generation, but for the next million years? Where are the gods who embrace the vastness of our galaxies, guiding human energy toward deeper consciousness, reconciliation, and the humanization of our world?

The time has come for new gods—gods of our time. Not gods bound to rigid rules and ancient books, but gods in harmony with science and technology, with a profound faith in humanity, and with the power to reach every heart. Gods who help us live the Golden Rule: to treat others as we wish to be treated.

These are gods who illuminate the moments when life suddenly makes sense—not for what we can take, but for what we can give.

We must move beyond the gods of the past. The gods of the future will not arrive with commandments carved in stone. They will come with a spiritual power capable of transcending our pettiness and awakening the best in us.