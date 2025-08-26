U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack urges Lebanese journalists to be “civilized,” “kind,” and “tolerant,” rather than “animalistic.” The irony is impossible to miss. Anyone familiar with the history of U.S. involvement in the Middle East will understand the depth of the hypocrisy.

Mr. Barrack implies that the “problem with the region”—the “chaos”— stems from Middle Easterners’ supposed lack of civilization, or worse, their allegedly subhuman nature. In truth, “the chaos” has been actively manufactured by the United States: sponsoring terrorism, violating sovereignty, propping up dictators, bombing cities and infrastructure, killing civilians, and plundering resources—just as it has done elsewhere in the world.

It is no surprise, then, that many across the world view the decline of the American empire with some satisfaction, saying “inshallah.” For them, its downfall would not signify the end of human civilization, but perhaps the beginning of an opportunity for others to live with dignity and freedom.

Despite being the richest nation in history, the U.S. has tragically failed to care for its own citizens—its “tired” and “poor”— while efficiently exporting misery abroad. Its foreign policy has consistently crushed the aspirations of peoples seeking self-determination—the “masses yearning to breathe free”—whether through coups, repression, or outright war.

The reality is unmistakable: the gravest threat to human dignity and civilization today is not Middle Eastern journalists—scores of whom are silenced daily with American weapons and assistance—but the United States itself.