Mars Missions vs Earth’s Thirst: NASA’s Perseverance rover cost $2.7 billion. The global space economy exceeds $500 billion annually. Meanwhile, the UN estimates $11 billion per year could provide clean water and sanitation for everyone on Earth. In Somalia, over 8 million people face water scarcity, while Cape Town nearly ran dry in 2018 due to mismanagement and climate stress.

UN Peacekeeping & Global Paralysis: The UN Peacekeeping Force has no standing army and relies on member states. It often lacks the mandate to intervene in active genocide or occupation. In Gaza, over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023—many of them children. The UN has condemned the violence but remains politically paralyzed.

“Civilized Apes” & Technological Brutality: Tomahawk missiles are “smart,” but their targets are often not. Civilian casualties in drone strikes remain high—up to 90% in some operations, according to leaked Pentagon data. The U.S. dropped 7,423 bombs in Afghanistan in 2019 alone, despite declaring peace talks.

The Myth of Chosenness: The idea of “God’s chosen people” has been used to justify conquest, apartheid, and exclusion. Yet many theologians argue that chosenness should mean greater responsibility—not superiority. Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a Holocaust survivor, said:

“God is not in the machinery of war, but in the cry of the oppressed.”

What is the United Nations Peacekeeping Force for? If they—and the so-called superpowers—stand by and look away while Palestinians—women and children—are slaughtered by the Israeli Jews?

What kind of deity chooses one people to dominate another? What kind of deity watches in silence while children are bombed in their sleep?

God Mother of “us” all—are you watching?

I have seen this part of the world. And I have seen the other side. And I have come to realize: There is neither truth nor justice in this world. Only greed. And more greed.