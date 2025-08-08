Trump’s Fatal Move

The headline read, “Trump tells Israel to ‘finish the job’ against Hamas.” Unexplained by Triumphant is why the United States is involved with determining the fate of Hamas. Has Hamas injured any American or threatened U.S. hegemony? Does Hamas have long-range ballistic missiles, tipped with nuclear weapons, that can reach the U.S. mainland? Does Hamas have submarines that can move close to shore? They don’t even have rowboats. Outside Israel, Hamas is not a threat to anyone.

Israel has murdered many Americans, including naval forces on the U.S.S. Liberty, has submarines that contain missiles tipped with nuclear weapons, and is a threat to everyone. Isn’t it clear that U.S. administrations have confused the issue and its contestants and behaved detrimental to American interests?

Trump’s pronouncement, “Finish them off, ‘Big Tuna,’ and we’ll take their territory,” emanates from a Godfather mentality. The inhuman is trying to convince the world that he is in control of the gruesome operation and Israel operates under his command. Already classified as the worst U.S. president and as the tenth most worst person in history, Mr. Evil has now leaped to numero uno in the latter category, displacing Adolph Hitler to the 2nd spot. What is left for him to accomplish?

U.S. authorities’ explain the unusual arrangement, where the U.S. supplies the arms and funds and Israel commits the mass murders, by declaring the two nations have shared values ─ an odd reason to conduct foreign relations. Odder is that Israel is fervently a Jewish nation, the United States is mostly a Christian nation, and Jews and Christians have several different values. The “values” are vaguely defined and are more appropriately defined by the shared joy both nations get from subduing and strangling defenseless peoples.

Another reason, given by foreign policy experts, has genocidal Israel serving as the U.S. “attack dog,” keeping in check the Middle East nations, and assuring all are aligned with U.S. interests. History does not validate the thesis. Except for rare occasions, Israel has operated independently of U.S. interests, created difficulties for Uncle Sam with several Arab nations, drawn the U.S. into wars, and produced enemies for the “Red, White, and Blue.” Kept from public view is Israel’s role in constructing the number one enemy of the U.S. ─ Osama bin Laden.

The arch-terrorist clarified his position in the infamous Osama bin Laden “Letter to the American people,” which has been conveniently sidetracked to ensure Americans do not get infected with terrorist germs. It is difficult to agree with bin Laden but his statements are not easily contended.

Thus the American people have chosen, consented to, and affirmed their support for the Israeli oppression of the Palestinians, the occupation and usurpation of their land, and its continuous killing, torture, punishment and expulsion of the Palestinians. The American people have the ability and choice to refuse the policies of their Government and even to change it if they want.

If “shared values” and foreign policy decisions that favor Israel are no benefit to U.S. interests, what drives support for Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people? Common factors appearing in the U.S. and other nations are the myriad of pro-Israel Jewish groups who exercise media control, political funding, dual citizenship, promote the concept of a “special relationship,” and influence the cultural, social, educational, and political systems in all of the countries.

Commentators go to great lengths to explain the “special relationship” between Israel and the United States, treating it as a unique affair, in which both benefit. This slogan is a hoax, which originated during World War II as a description of the relationship between embattled Great Britain and a still neutral United States. Somehow and somewhere, a clever someone adapted the World War II slogan, applied it to Israel, and managed to insert it in the everyday lexicon of several nations. Some examples:

“The Netherlands maintains excellent relations with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and a constructive partnership through our development cooperation programme, while the special relationship with Israel allows for political openings.”

“The minister met with Israeli Minister of Military Affairs Moshe Ya’alon in Berlin on Thursday. Ya’alon is on a two-day visit to Germany. ‘This is the first foreign guest I have the pleasure of welcoming here in my function as defense minister. It shows the special relationship between Germany and Israel,’ the German defense minister stated.”

“Some members of the EU were against the deepening of relations with Israel without the progress in the Peace Process. The Czech plan did not materialize, yet, the ‘special relationship’ between the Czech Republic and the Jewish state remains strong.”

Placing the words “special relationship” in government conversations, speeches, reports, articles, and documents so they become part of the everyday vocabulary of Europeans is a significant thrust of Israel’s public relations effort. The words seem harmless but they have a psychological impact.

The “special relationship” that the U.S. has with Israel is lightly treated, exhibiting more humor than seriousness. The District of Columbia is “Israeli occupied territory” and “Israel is the U.S. 51st state.” Tine to get seriously serious. Examine one GIANT FACT ─ Israel’s supporters have key government officials in their pockets. Check two.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Norman Braman, billionaire car dealer and former owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, is an ardent supporter of Israel and an ardent backer of Marco Rubio. Born to immigrant parents and becoming a billionaire in his native country didn’t interfere with Mr. Braman displaying first loyalty to Israel in a 2011 interview.

We have to bring more – more American Jews to Israel. We don’t do a good enough job with that…. I’ve been a supporter of Birthright. It’s more than just taking Jews to Israel. We have to get back to what we said at the beginning of the program. We can’t ask someone what they can do for Israel. We have to explain to them what Israel has done for them. And if we are able to achieve that, then we will be successful in reversing this trend.

From the New York Times, by Michael Barbaro and Steve Eder, May 9, 2015, “Billionaire Lifts Marco Rubio, Politically and Personally,”

As Mr. Rubio has ascended in the ranks of Republican politics, Mr. Braman has emerged as a remarkable and unique patron. He has bankrolled Mr. Rubio’s campaigns. He has financed Mr. Rubio’s legislative agenda. And, at the same time, he has subsidized Mr. Rubio’s personal finances, as the rising politician and his wife grappled with heavy debt and big swings in their income.

From 2019-2024, the American Israel Public Affairs (AIPAC) contributed $109,800 to Rubio’s campaigns.

Elise Stefanik Representative (R – NY)

From 2023-2024, AIPAC contributed a whopping $359,494 to Ms. Stefanik’s campaign.

Additional major donors are:

Apollo Global Management, whose chief executive officer, Marc Rowan (est. net worth at $8.8 billion), is Chair of the Board of UJA-Federation of New York, Vice Chair of Darca, an Israeli educational network that operates 47 schools, and an Executive Committee member of the Civil Society Fellowship, a partnership of the infamous ADL and the Aspen Institute, designed to empower the next generation of community leaders and problem solvers.

NORPAC, “a Political action committee (PAC) working to strengthen the United States–Israel relationship.”

Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm, founded by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, and “has emerged as one of the most active foreign investors in Israel.”

Paul Singer, founder and co-CEO of Elliott Management. “In 2016 Singer partnered with the Museum of the Bible to fund Passages Israel, a program to take college students to Israel. A longtime supporter of pro-Israel causes, Singer is a major funder of the conservative and pro-Israel think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).”

Neither Ms. Stefanik nor Mr. Rubio have strong personal reasons to aggressively favor Israel. Elise Stefanik’s district is rural and has a slim number of Zionists. Marco Rubio’s Florida has a contingent of Zionist Jews, but Rubio’s public life was molded by his ties with Norman Braman before he entered statewide politics. These politicos have not received funds because they are pro-Israel, they have become pro-Israel in order to receive the funds. The arrangements have the smell of bribes for services rendered. Multiply the “bribes” by several hundred bribe masters and institutions and calculate the manipulation of the American political system by Israel’s supporters.

The U.S. went bonkers over the revelation that, according to New York Magazine, about 3,000 ads were purchased by a Russian agency during the 2016 election at a cost of around $100,000. There are no investigations concerning Israeli massive interference in all U.S. elections from here to eternity.

The Nation, in an article, “The Trump Campaign’s Collusion With Israel,” April 3/10, 2023

While US media fixated on Russian interference in the 2016 election, an Israeli secret agent’s campaign to influence the outcome went unreported.

…a recent multinational journalistic investigation revealed that Israel has become a world center for the export of election fraud, fake news, hacking of private e-mails, and disinformation. Connections were discovered between private intelligence firms and both Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the firm Cambridge Analytica, which illegally collected data from more than 87 million Facebook users for use in the 2016 presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.

Another revealing article in Jacobin, “Israel’s Meddling in US Politics Is Aggressive and Unceasing,” by Branko Marcetic 03.23.2024

The real story of foreign election interference and a ‘quid pro quo’ in 2016 was about Israel…Two separate firms staffed by former Israeli Defense Forces officers — Psy-Group and Inspiration, the latter actually employed by a Trump-supporting Super PAC — presented candidate Trump with proposals for voter manipulation in swing states. One of Netanyahu’s political allies, billionaire Sheldon Adelson, poured more than $400 million into Trump’s campaign and those of his GOP allies before his death.

If Israel’s supporters play key roles in subverting the interests of the Western nations and cajoling them into the unbelievable — aiding and abetting what has become the worst genocide in modern history, where induced suffering, deprivation, starvation, child killing are exercised with glee — then a plausible solution enters the cerebrum — contend the myriad of Jewish groups, expose and combat the media control, outdo the political funding, do away with dual citizenship, and halt the “special relationship.”

Start with having anyone who favors Israel labelled a traitor to his/her native country, continue with having no relationship with any person, company, institution, and political figure who does not recognize the genocide, extend to mass protests of political officials and media who support Israel, propose legislation that denies dual citizenship, and expose the common factors that appear in several nations, including the “special relationship.”

Ask church officials why they are not explosively active in condemning Israel and arousing their flocks to take action when Palestinian Christian communities face systemic violence and oppression at the hands of the Israeli government. The Denver Guardian reports,

Christian clergy in Jerusalem are regularly spat on, harassed, and assaulted by right-wing Israelis, often under the watchful eye—and sometimes direct participation—of Israeli police. Church properties are vandalized with little, if any, consequences. Violent Israeli settlers, backed by the police, have illegally occupied church properties in the Old City and evicted the Palestinian Christian tenants. Palestinian Christian homes outside of the Old City are often bulldozed, without due process, to make way for excavations designed to draw in tourists, and Palestinian Christians living in the West Bank are often prevented from visiting Bethlehem due to Israeli-imposed military checkpoints and road closures. Attacks on Palestinian Christians and churches in the West Bank are also common.

Trump has gone too far for too long in his brazen neglect for truth and reality, and for enabling apartheid Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians. The American people have gone too far for too long in permitting their nation to be coopted by a foreign power and used for the benefit of that foreign power. Israel’s supporters are a fifth column, a clandestine subversive organization working to further another nation’s military and political aims, destroying America’s constitutional values, and replacing them with Zionist criminal values. Criminals belong in jail and that is the proper place for Trump and all Zionists.