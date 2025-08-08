The Power of Future Thinking

Including thinking about UN reforms

by Jan Oberg / August 8th, 2025

In conversation about the global future with with Professor Zhang WeiWei of Fudan University — one of the most respected, outspoken and productive Chinese social science scholars.

It is of paramount attention that we focus on the future – on the world that can be and develop to benefit humankind, including how we can strengthen the most important global organisation and adherence to its Charter.

Remember, the UN turns 80 on October 24, 2025.

Professor Zhang’s superb qualities are emphasised by the fact that the New York Times has characterised Zhang as a “propagandist-academic.”

