Stop the Violence

It is paradoxical that many advocate for ending wars without acknowledging the root issue of violence. If now is not the time to finally address violence, when will it be? We must name and challenge all its forms—physical, religious, economic, political, psychological, cultural, sexual, and others—because violence in any form is the primary barrier to peace.

Asking for peace without addressing violence is like a homeless person asking for money on the street; it doesn’t get very far. Peace cannot be achieved by ignoring the systemic and pervasive forces that sustain violence. Without addressing the underlying violence, peace remains an empty and unattainable goal.

Violence resolves nothing; it only perpetuates conflict. Diplomatic efforts will falter unless they directly address the role of violence. How can we expect those who profit from or perpetuate violence to be the ones to build peace? We must ask the difficult questions: Who benefits from the promotion of violence? How large is the market for it? Has democracy itself become subject to its sway? Why is honest discussion of violence so rare? In truth, nearly every aspect of human life—directly or indirectly—intersects with violence.

There are many examples of rapid transformation when the roots of violence are addressed. Look at Medellín, Colombia—the country’s second-largest city, nestled in the Aburrá Valley of the Andes. Known as the “City of Eternal Spring” for its year-round climate, Medellín was once infamous for its violence. In just 20 years, it has transformed into a vibrant, innovative city. Its cultural attractions and welcoming atmosphere stand as a testament to the power of change when violence is confronted. Medellín’s transformation wasn’t accidental—it was a strategic, inclusive campaign that combined infrastructure, culture, social policy, and innovation to navigate complex issues around social equity, memory, and safety.

In Mogadishu, Somalia, the effects of years of civil war and militant control began to dissipate after Al-Shabaab militants withdrew in 2011. The city embarked on significant reconstruction, with international collaboration—including with Turkey and the Somali diaspora—to rebuild infrastructure, revitalize public spaces, and boost economic activities. These efforts have contributed to a more stable and safer environment for its residents.

In Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, recurrent communal violence since 2001 led to the launch of the Jos Forum Inter-communal Dialogue Process in 2013. Spanning 16 months and bringing together diverse communities, this dialogue culminated in the “Declaration of Commitment to Peace,” emphasizing tolerance, respect, and nonviolent conflict resolution. The result has been a more peaceful coexistence among Jos’s varied communities.

These examples show that peace is possible when violence is directly confronted, not ignored. Violent individuals or systems will never deliver peace—they are the obstacle, not the answer. The only path forward is to accept, collectively and without compromise, that violence does not work. Until we reach that understanding, peace will remain out of reach.