Iranian Civil Society Calls for “Life for All, War for No One.”

Learn and support this radical, visionary initiative for peace in a wide sense. And share!!

by Dissident Voice Communications / August 4th, 2025

We believe that war, wherever and by whomever it is initiated, leads to violence, poverty, displacement, and the destruction of vital resources. The people of Iran, who have lived for years under the weight of war, sanctions, restrictions, threats, impositions, corruption, and environmental and economic crises, do not want another war.

Continue now to read this new movement’s clear, short and informative homepage and share it wherever you can.

TFF fully supports this initiative at the particular level, but also at the general level because the world needs much-much more people-to-people synergy and building peace through critical mass.

We, the people — who governments arrogantly have called NON-governmentals (NGOs) — spend far too much time and energy responding to what governments and ‘leaders’ say and do. And they are, with few exceptions, nothing but NON-peoples’ organisations (NPOs).

Share, re-post and build critical mass with the Iranian peace movement. Thank you!

Dissident Voice Communications (DVC) is a non-profit meta-company in the public interest (well, depends on which public), we aim to challenge the hegemony of Big Media by communicating... all sorts of stuff. Read other articles by Dissident Voice Communications.

This article was posted on Monday, August 4th, 2025 at 6:43am and is filed under Iran, NGOs, Peace.