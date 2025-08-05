How to Keep the Faith

by Allen Forrest / August 5th, 2025

Keep the Faith
Bon Jovi

(Faith) You know you’re gonna live through the rain
Lord, we’ve gotta keep the faith
(Faith) Don’t you let your love turn to hate
Now we’ve gotta keep the faith

Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen, or visit Allen's website.

This article was posted on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025 at 8:00am and is filed under Cartoon.