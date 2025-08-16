At the end of the semester, the instructor challenged us to write an essay with body paragraph shorter than the title—at least one word shorter, preferably by two or more. “The prize is high, guys,” he added, “much higher than just getting a good grade. The winner and the runner-up will receive a one-year fellowship in the field of creative essays. In addition to free faculty housing and $80,000 stipend, a generous travel allowance to writers’ conferences will also be provided.”

We looked at each other; talk about early Christmas!

The instructor lifted his hand indicating he was not yet done talking. “You have one hour to complete the assignment, which is plenty of time considering how little scribbling is required. Then, as soon as all the evaluations are in from our panel of literary magazine editors, I’ll tell you the results.”

Next class he announced we all passed, that is, grades between B- and A+. “And now let’s ask our two champions, the fellowship winners to read their long titles and short sentences to the class. Then we’ll discuss.”

The triumphant ones—who wouldn’t have to search for gainful employment the next twelve months—read their writings. Frankly, no great shakes, either.

My grade was a pedestrian B.

My title: No War Can Be Won Without Many Brave Men Dying.

My essay: No war can be won.

A short sketch of this article was published in Friday Flash Fiction on July 18, 2025.